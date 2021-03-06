Dawn Logo

8 terrorists including 3 TTP commanders killed in North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished March 6, 2021 - Updated March 6, 2021 11:12pm
The IBOs were carried out on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosali areas of North Waziristan. — Photo courtesy ISPR/File
Eight suspected terrorists including three Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders were killed in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

The separate IBOs were carried out on terrorist hideouts in Boya and Dosali areas of North Waziristan, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Besides the eight militants, the three terrorist commanders killed during the exchange of fire were Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group), the ISPR said.

"These terrorists remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including IED (improvised explosive device) attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion," the press release added.

It said the slain militants were also involved in recruiting terrorists in the area.

Security forces recovered a "huge cache of arms" from the hideouts.

