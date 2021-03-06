Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2021

'Our doors are open for all political forces': MQM-P meets PPP for talks on Senate chairman election

Dawn.com | Javed HussainPublished March 6, 2021 - Updated March 6, 2021 10:23pm
MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani address a press conference. — DawnNewsTV
MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani address a press conference. — DawnNewsTV

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leadership on Saturday held a meeting with the PPP on the upcoming Senate chairman election, with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui saying his party's doors were "open for all political forces".

Siddiqui addressed a press conference in Islamabad alongside PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani, who became a senator in the March 3 elections on a joint opposition ticket, hours after he (Siddiqui) and other MQM MNAs cast their votes in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. The premier won the trust vote with 178 ballots — six more than required.

Siddiqui said the MQM's doors were open for all political forces and ideologies, adding that "dialogue between us is very important for Pakistan's politics and democracy". He revealed that the MQM itself had invited Gilani since he was a possible candidate for the Senate chairman election.

He thanked the PPP delegation for coming and said the MQM had also called a meeting of its Coordination Committee to discuss various issues such as the Senate chairman election after which it would reach "a final decision".

Gilani said the PPP had already met the MQM at a provincial level, following which he and the PPP chairman were given the go-ahead to meet them. He said he was thankful to the MQM for its support during his tenure as prime minister when the PPP needed support for constitutional amendments, and that they had "done a lot of work together".

"Today too, for democracy, rule of law, supremacy of parliament and stability in this country, I have requested them for support. On behalf of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), I would request them to support us," said Gilani, who was accompanied by other senior PPP leaders.

Answering a question, he said the PDM would decide on a name for the Senate deputy chairperson with consensus in the upcoming meeting of the opposition alliance's leadership. He said he would put forward the wish of the MQM to be given the position in the PDM meeting.

While speaking in the NA earlier, Siddiqui had congratulated Prime Minister Imran on his successful vote of confidence but asked him to fulfil the promises made to his party and the country. "Your allies at this time and every difficult time will be seen standing beside you," he told the premier.

"There was a purpose for making Pakistan, we want that purpose to be fulfilled through your hands," Siddiqui said. He called upon the prime minister to initiate the process to turn Pakistan into a real democracy and a "welfare state from a security state".

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir question
06 Mar 2021

Kashmir question

Every single spell of détente evaporates before our very eyes.
Inventing cultural nostalgia
06 Mar 2021

Inventing cultural nostalgia

Glorifying violence & conquest through fictionalised history will have devastating consequences for Pakistan.

Editorial

Vote of confidence
Updated 06 Mar 2021

Vote of confidence

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s decision to take a vote of confidence from parliament today is a bizarre move.
06 Mar 2021

PSL disaster

RAPID escalation in the number of coronavirus cases has led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League’s...
06 Mar 2021

India ranking

WHILE India has often tooted its own horn as the ‘world’s largest democracy’ — being supported in this...
Ravi project
Updated 05 Mar 2021

Ravi project

THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...
05 Mar 2021

Climate change

PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...
05 Mar 2021

Antimicrobial resistance

WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...