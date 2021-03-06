'We reject the vote,' says Fazl after NA reaffirms confidence in PM Imran

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday announced that the opposition "rejects the confidence vote" cast in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan during a National Assembly session earlier today.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur shortly after the NA session concluded, Rehman said the Constitution clearly stated that the president can summon a session "if he believes that the prime minister does not hold majority".

"Here, the session was called over a summary by the fake prime minister. Summary is not involved in summoning such sessions, all of this is a drama," said the JUI-F chief, who is not part of the NA. "We don't accept today's Assembly session, nor do we accept the confidence vote.

"This was not a confidence vote. We know which agencies watched the members of the assembly the entire night. [We know] who knocked on the doors of each member to ensure they were present."

Rehman, who is also the chief of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), alleged that MNAs were "forcefully" made to vote for Prime Minister Imran. He urged the premier to "be courageous and ask the public to cast a vote of confidence [by] conducting a new election".

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran secured 178 votes — six more than required — to win the vote of confidence from the NA.

Announcing the result, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that eight years ago, Prime Minister Imran had been elected to the post with 176 votes. “Today, he has secured 178 votes,” he said.

The session was boycotted by the PDM.

Maryam lauds PML-N leaders

While speaking at an opposition press conference in Islamabad, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz praised a number of PML-N leaders who were allegedly manhandled by some PTI supporters ahead of the NA session.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

"My head is held high with pride, how you confronted a few dozen rented goons and forced them to run," she told the PML-N leaders. "You told the nation that the nation's representatives, lions, can overwhelm a few dozen goons."

Maryam said she was not surprised to see the visuals of the scuffle on television, saying "when a jackal's death comes then it runs towards the city".

She said when the PTI was in the opposition, its supporters "did hooliganism on the parliament like this and now that they're in government, even if through a false manner, they exhibited the same hooliganism today".

"So I'm happy that instead of us, they themselves told the 220 million people who were watching their hooliganism live on TV that they're immensely worried and that they may have taken the fake vote of confidence but they're on their way out," she added.

Maryam said she was sad about the way PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb was "attacked", over which she said the whole nation was saying "shame shame".

"[After] this shoe you threw at Ahsan Iqbal and the worst manners you demonstrated, I want to say that your days are counted," she told the PTI leadership. "The security in which you come and go, it will be taken from you very soon so try to venture out among the population without security, 220 million people are ready to attack you with shoes in hand."

She said although the PML-N believed in "morals and decent politics", it "will not forget" the alleged behaviour of the PTI. "The PMLN is not a charity party, if it battled goons and thieves with ethics before then it was good, but the confrontation with hooliganism is never done with ethics and morals, so remember the PML-N won't forget this," she cautioned.