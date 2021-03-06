Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2021

'I thank you,' says PM Imran after securing trust vote from NA

Dawn.comPublished March 6, 2021 - Updated March 6, 2021 05:44pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the National Assembly after securing a trust vote during a special session. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the National Assembly after securing a trust vote during a special session. — DawnNewsTV

In a show of strength, Prime Minister Imran Khan secured 178 votes – six more than required – on Saturday to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

The special session was called after the premier voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections. Addressing the assembly after his win in a wide-ranging speech, the premier said "no one can stop Pakistan's progress".

He also announced electoral reforms, saying: "We are doing things; we are fully engaged with overseas Pakistanis so they can cast votes, and secondly, we are bringing electronic machines."

"We are bringing this system so that the one who loses, accepts defeat."

The premier needed 172 votes to win the confidence vote. Announcing the result, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran had been elected to the post with 176 votes eight years ago. “Today, he has secured 178 votes,” he said.

According to the breakdown, 155 PTI lawmakers voted in favour of the premier.

Besides, seven lawmakers from the MQM-P, five each from the Balochistan Awami Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, three from Grand Democratic Alliance and one each from the Awami Muslim League and the Jamhoori Watan Party cast their votes supporting the prime minister.

Independent candidate Aslam Bhotani also reposed confidence in the premier through his vote.

'I thank you'

Addressing the House after securing the trust vote, PM Imran thanked government lawmakers, including his allies, for staying by his side through thick and thin.

He commended the way his party reacted after the Islamabad Senate seat upset, saying that this experience had made them tougher.

"To my parliamentarians and team, I thank you. Yesterday evening when I saw you, I realised that you were really hurt when we lost the Senate election of Hafeez Shaikh.

"But when I saw you, I felt very good because I saw a team in you and our team will get stronger. Because God will test your faith again and again," the prime minister said.

The premier said he knew of many individual MNAs who tried hard to attend the vote today but could not make it as some were facing health issues. "I thank all of you," he said.

'Embarrassing elections'

The premier said the government knew that money was being collected in the run up to the Senate elections for the buying and selling of candidates, yet the ECP said a "great election" was carried out.

"I was more saddened by this, if this election was carried out well by you [ECP] then who knows what is a bad election," said the prime minister.

He said that he was "surprised" that the ECP had said it was a free institution in its press release when he [the premier] hadn't said anything about their independence in his address to the nation after the Senate election.

"I request the ECP to get a briefing from our [intelligence] agencies on what goes on behind the scenes in elections," Imran said, referring to the buying and selling that takes place behind the scenes.

PM Imran said it was embarrassing the way elections were held in Pakistan. He named PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying they were "thieves" who were blackmailing his government for an NRO.

He said Zardari was commonly referred to in phrases such as "one Zardari trumps all (aik Zardari sab pe bhaari)" and "Mr 10 per cent" because of his corrupt practices.

The PM further said that Sharif had faked sickness to go abroad so that he could avoid the legal consequences of his corruption and theft.

"These people even tried to sabotage FATF legislation and had linked passing of the FATF legislation to amendments in the NAB law," the PM said, adding that they had put the country at stake to get rid of corruption cases against them.

He criticised Yusuf Raza Gilani, who beat PTI's Hafeez Shaikh in the recent Senate polls, as one of the most corrupt politicians in the country.

"Just look at his [Gilani's] wealth and assets before he became the PM and do a comparison with his assets after he became the PM. The picture will be clear," Imran said.

He said future generations of the country can only be saved if the menace of corruption is removed.

"We are on a way to economic recovery. The current account is improving constantly and now even the rupee is strengthening against the dollar without government intervention," he said.

The PM said the biggest pressure he was facing was to tackle the issue of inflation, which he said was a natural result of the rupee devaluing.

"But my team and my government is doing everything it can to control this issue and we will keep working," he said.

Lawmakers congratulate PM

Immediately after announcing the result, the speaker gave the floor to Amir Liaquat, who recited poetry as an ode to Imran Khan. After him, MQM's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui took the floor and congratulated the premier on his success.

"You got the confidence [of the House], now it is your turn to return that confidence to the nation," Siddiqui said, asking the premier to fulfill his promises to his party and the country.

Following Siddiqui, Fehmida Mirza spoke, saying that the government's allies would always stand with the premier whenever there was a threat to the continuity of democracy despite any grievances they might have.

Mirza then went on to criticise the way in which the recently concluded Senate elections were held, questioning whether the Election Commission of Pakistan was able to guard the process against "corrupt practices".

Earlier, lawmakers, including PM Imran, arrived at the Parliament House while PTI supporters and PML-N leaders gathered outside.

Tensions were high as both sides became confrontational and PML-N leaders alleged they had been manhandled.

Before the session began, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and other officials met in NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's chamber, where they discussed the vote of confidence.

According to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister has "set a unique trend". The chief ministers, senators and other high-ranking officials watched the session from the galleries.

The session started at 12:15pm with recitation from the Holy Quran and a naat without the opposition in attendance. Later, the national anthem was played in the House at which all lawmakers stood up in respect.

Voting procedure read out by the NA speaker
Voting procedure read out by the NA speaker

Following this, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled the resolution on which voting will be held and the NA speaker read out rules on how the voting will be conducted. Later, bells were sounded inside the House so that all lawmakers outside the premises could make their way inside after which the doors were sealed.

The resolution, which was read out by the speaker again, says: “That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

MNAs casting their votes on the PM's confidence motion. – DawnNewsTV
MNAs casting their votes on the PM's confidence motion. – DawnNewsTV

After reading out the resolution, the speaker directed the legislators who wanted to caste their votes to make their way to another chamber inside the House, where NA staff recorded their votes.

Show of strength

PM Imran had announced earlier this week that he would seek a vote of confidence from his party's lawmakers, following an upset in the Senate election on March 3. While the ruling PTI made gains, it experienced a shocking upset on the Islamabad seat where PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani bagged 169 votes, defeating the government's nominee, Hafeez Shaikh, who received 164 votes, meaning that several ruling alliance MNAs had voted for the Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate.

This is the first time a prime minister has undertaken such an exercise after the passage of the 18th Amendment.

Prior to this, the law required every prime minister to take a vote of confidence from the Assembly within 30 days of being elected — a vote that Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and other prime ministers of the past had to seek after their election.

Since 2010, however, the law does not require such a practice. In fact, according to clause 7 of Article 91 of the Constitution, the president “shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the prime minister does not command the confidence of the majority” in the Assembly.

Scuffle outside NA

PTI supporters raise slogans in favour of PM Imran while PML-N lawmakers address reporters. — DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters raise slogans in favour of PM Imran while PML-N lawmakers address reporters. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, dozens of PTI supporters have gathered outside the Parliament Lodges, holding up banners and chanting slogans in support of PM Imran.

PML-N leaders, including ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Musaddiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khurram Dastagir, also arrived outside the lodges and held a press conference to criticise the premier's move for a trust vote.

Abbasi said the PM did not have the power to go for a trust vote according to the Constitution, adding that this power rested with the president only if he believed the premier had lost confidence of the legislature.

After the presser, however, the PML-N leaders alleged they were harassed and manhandled by PTI supporters present at the site, adding that there was no police or security for their protection.

A fuming Abbasi said such behaviour was reflective of the PTI's tactics and challenged them to a face off on the road "in front of the cameras".

However, the PM's focal person on digital media, Arslan Khalid, claimed that the PML-N leaders began the scuffle by attacking PTI supporters around them, adding that the media was "misreporting the facts".

Allies assure support

Yesterday, during a meeting of parliamentary parties at the Prime Minister House, 175 out of 179 government lawmakers gave assurance to the prime minister that they will give him the vote of confidence. All MNAs of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister otherwise they can be de-seated.

Those who could not attend the meeting were Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Basit Sultan and Monis Elahi.

A PTI leader said all those who were absent would attend the NA session today. He said Zaidi was stuck up in Lahore and Amir Liaquat who was in Karachi assured that he would be present in the house today.

After resignation of Faisal Vawda and re-elections on a seat NA-75 in Daska, the government has 179 seats in the NA and the PM has to get at least 172 votes to prove confidence of the 341-member House.

The 10-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) yesterday announced that the opposition will boycott the session. PDM chief Fazlur Rehman called it a futile exercise by the premier for face-saving after the lower house of parliament already rejected him as the premier in the recent Senate elections.

Rehman said that "this session will have no political importance" and the PTI government "will not be considered the representative government of this nation".

PTI lawmakers express support for PM

Ahead of the NA session, PTI leaders and lawmakers posted tweets, expressing support for the premier. Planning Minister Asad Umar declared that his "vote of confidence goes to my skipper".

"I am confident that @ImranKhanPTI will never betray the trust of the people, he will never cease to struggle for betterment of Pakistan, he will lead Pakistan to the glory it's destined for by Allah's blessing," Umar tweeted.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said PM Imran was the only hope "amidst the coterie of convicts, brigands, looters and money launderers who have robbed this nation ad nauseam".

"Amidst the coterie of convicts, brigands, looters & money launderers who have robbed this nation ad nauseam, Imran Khan is the only hope of ending theft of nation's wealth & elite capture of nation's resources. My vote of confidence rests solidly with #PrimeMinisterImranKhan.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri pledged to support the premier "till his last breath".

"No thief or robber can lower my resolve. Power comes and goes; we all stand with Imran Khan in the fight to rid Pakistan of corruption," Suri tweeted.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (109)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Deva
Mar 06, 2021 11:08am
Don't allow IK to run away, expose him, and make him accountable for his failures. He took 50% of total debt in the last three years.
Reply Recommend 0
Pragmatist
Mar 06, 2021 11:21am
IK would love to leave office now but the opposition does not want him to.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Mar 06, 2021 11:22am
O well, let Imran Khan have his happy hour, the damage is done, PDM played a good game of throne, this confidence has no relevance now, it's just for media stunt like his pathetic tv address...
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 06, 2021 11:23am
PDM know they will be defeated and have decided to boycote the Nationsl Assembly session. Long Live PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 06, 2021 11:24am
The article skips the facts, it's absurd to call it an upset over one seat, and that too bought with money. The PML went from 29 seats to 18 and only managed 5 seats which were brokered by the PML Q. That is the upset.
Reply Recommend 0
Aurora
Mar 06, 2021 11:24am
A win may restore to some extent his dwindling authority while a loss will allow him to play a victim card against RAMPANT corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Murga Brains
Mar 06, 2021 11:25am
Sheep is watching the hen house...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 06, 2021 11:26am
PMIK has already won, as thugs have run away from the challenge.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Mar 06, 2021 11:31am
Fazlur Rehman should be our next PM. That's what we deserve the most.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 06, 2021 11:31am
What kind of government is this? Given a chance of not getting caught sizable number of ruling MPAs will not vote for the PM. What a mockery Imran Khan has become, he can't control his own party MNAs
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 06, 2021 11:33am
So the 16 members who sold their conscience will regain conscientiousness today.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 06, 2021 11:35am
Khan Sb is more unpopular and arrogant than Hafeez Sheikh.In a secret vote he will get less vote than Hafeez Sheikh.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Mar 06, 2021 11:40am
“ While the ruling PTI made gains, it experienced a shocking upset on the Islamabad seat where PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani bagged 169 votes, defeating the government's nominee, Hafeez Shaikh, who received 164 votes” > stupid logic > lose by winning. Gilani is a crook. Those who sold their votes are crooks Cant say which is worse.
Reply Recommend 0
FAIRTALK
Mar 06, 2021 11:40am
Prime Minister Imran Khan is a different type of person and above all man of principles, he’s not going to ask those 16 members who betrayed him in the Islamabad senate seat elections on 3/1/21 to support him on Saturday’s vote of confidence .
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 06, 2021 11:41am
PMIK has bought his votes,proud of democracy in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rubina
Mar 06, 2021 11:44am
This is a brave decision of the PM. Better to face the bullets in the face than to fall as low as to vote a certified national thief in the senate. First of all, a person who maligned reputation of the highest post of the parliament should not have been allowed to contest in senate. It is pity to see where we are heading, though not a surprise with two mafia-like families being active in the political scenario.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 06, 2021 11:45am
Good luck PM, it is choice between honesty and corrupt mafia, who wish to run country through their corrupt practices. Justice will prevail and black sheep will be exposed. Nation is with you. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Mar 06, 2021 11:57am
Shooting on one’s own foot is pretty regular activity here. Win will result in nothing, loss will be a disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 06, 2021 12:03pm
PTI won more seats in Senate than any other party but it is still being called an "upset", that is some definition of "upset".
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 06, 2021 12:05pm
Now the opposition is running for excuses
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 12:06pm
Rehman said that "this session will have no political importance" and the PTI government "will not be considered the representative government of this nation". You do not decide who represents the government but the people do. Get that in your head. Go see the public gathering outside parliament and you will know who the people want.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 12:09pm
PMIK is a lion who goes into the opposition's den and mauls them at their own game. Opposition in a disarray, the facial expression shows it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 12:11pm
PMIK will win the confidence vote. Opposition RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Mar 06, 2021 12:21pm
Eye wash
Reply Recommend 0
Lar
Mar 06, 2021 12:24pm
Instead of focusing on recovering dying economy, rising unemployment, inflation etc we are focusing on unnecessary exercise which has no benefit to common man.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 06, 2021 12:25pm
An expected attempt to instigate violence from PML-N.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 06, 2021 12:27pm
Imran Khan has arrived in the Assembly. Has he reached double figures for his attendance in the assembly with this visit?
Reply Recommend 0
Senior_Analyst
Mar 06, 2021 12:31pm
Send them to jail
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhart M Zubairi
Mar 06, 2021 12:36pm
Joke of a century. People of Pakistan do not recognize the parliament full of feudal,opportunist, looters, corrupt technocrates and brass. PM has become a party. It is opportunity of life time to declare this fraud null and void, resign and lead movement to restore real democracy, strong federation and current system which is creating division, hatred and keeping the elite class in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 06, 2021 12:39pm
All PDM can do is shout - absolutely no decorum and breaking the 2017 election law, left right and center Its time that Maryam Nawaz be prosecuted for openly breaking the law by bribing MNAs with seats
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 06, 2021 12:42pm
No one takes fazl rehman seriously - he is sensational in giving false statements and hijacking religion for his false cause Its time Pakistan rejects such deplorable people
Reply Recommend 0
Chinaman
Mar 06, 2021 12:42pm
I stand with you to fight against political dynasties and know the chosen path isn't easy.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Mar 06, 2021 12:43pm
Don't worry IK, Bharat, Dr. Salaria, Dr. Zak and FastTrack are on your side.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulmi Zalim
Mar 06, 2021 12:47pm
Motion without opposition... Funny
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 12:48pm
Tensions are high as both sides became confrontational and PML-N leaders alleged they had been manhandled. This is nothing wait till the public catches you.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 06, 2021 12:49pm
A hollow win; a win without game.
Reply Recommend 0
A voter
Mar 06, 2021 12:54pm
Is Imran Khan hoping to rule by the confidence posed in him by people he accuses of selling their votes ? Should those vote sellers be even allowed to vote today ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani
Mar 06, 2021 12:56pm
What will happen if PM failed to prove vote of confidence?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Mar 06, 2021 01:09pm
Congratulation! Please now focus on public vote of confidence. You have lost the public confidence with your 2.5 years performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 06, 2021 01:14pm
Lala ji, 178 votes Big Congratulation on this success...
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 06, 2021 01:15pm
Long live Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 06, 2021 01:15pm
A useless boring match: 178 - 0
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Mar 06, 2021 01:16pm
Let PDM’s comments start pouring in :)
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Mar 06, 2021 01:17pm
Funny thing is, even if PDM had not boycotted, the outcome may have been the same (or even better!). Hilarious!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 06, 2021 01:18pm
Only the great noble kindhearted leader can get the votes from people who he called as morality deficient but does this mean he is now still going to keep these people in his team? Or follow 2018 and kick them out? If he is morally superior he will follow his own footsteps
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Mar 06, 2021 01:18pm
Also, the assault video shared by Talat Hussain shows ex PM Abbasi acting in an undignified manner, running after people to hit them. The violence seems more instigated by PMLN themselves rather than anyone one.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Mar 06, 2021 01:19pm
Time for Imran Khan to finally wake up and sort out Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jafars, and change his team or else be ready for Adios Amigos!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2021 01:19pm
Great news for democracy as well as democratic norms, value, traditions, precedents and practices in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 06, 2021 01:19pm
He will not survive as PM even after this drama of vote of confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
raja idrees
Mar 06, 2021 01:20pm
Inshallah, Imran will Win also the second term as PM!
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Mar 06, 2021 01:21pm
We are with Imran khan not the looters.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Batliwala
Mar 06, 2021 01:23pm
One more working day of the parliament has been lost. IK could have made a choice of debating over rising prices, UN-employment, rising population which are real issues of Pakistan etc. At the end of the days session he could have taken the vote of confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Mar 06, 2021 01:25pm
Senate Elections should be cancelled because after vote of confidence , it is conclusively proved that Horse Trading has taken place.
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Mar 06, 2021 01:26pm
This is what the political dynasty lad and self proclaimed head of PPP Bilawal Zardari originally wanted!!
Reply Recommend 0
Habibullah
Mar 06, 2021 01:27pm
It has now been clear that the senate vote has cost, those who casted for PDM has been paid their price but their loyalty is with PTI - ridiculous it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 06, 2021 01:28pm
Syed talat Hussain calling it an assualt video is absurd
Reply Recommend 0
SYED ADNAN SHAFQAT
Mar 06, 2021 01:29pm
please make a platform where overseas Pakistanis can vote their confidence on PM Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz A Khan
Mar 06, 2021 01:31pm
it is nothing but fraudulent vote. your 15 MNAs have not voted for you in senate election, now you will be getting confidence vote from them through show of hand and also putting them under pressure by writing a warning letter that in case of abstention you will face disqualification proceeding. What a fascist way of doing things,
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Rashid
Mar 06, 2021 01:32pm
@F Khan, Imran Khan "more unpopular and arrogant than Hafeez Sheikh" Wow! Take off you blinkers. He is recognised and respected as a celebrity all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 06, 2021 01:34pm
Slap on the face of election commission. It needs a complete overhaul now.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 06, 2021 01:35pm
The gamble of MQMP made the difference.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Mar 06, 2021 01:36pm
@F Khan, so why wouldn’t the same work in an open vote? Because those who would vote against him “secretly” as actually leeches, parasites, and psychophants!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 06, 2021 01:36pm
My sincere condolences to the Hindustani readers for once again getting disappointed by Khan's success.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 06, 2021 01:36pm
The great khan !
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 06, 2021 01:37pm
@F Khan - "Khan Sb is more unpopular and arrogant than Hafeez Sheikh.In a secret vote he will get less vote than Hafeez Sheikh." What happened?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 06, 2021 01:37pm
@Anwar - "Khan Sb is more unpopular and arrogant than Hafeez Sheikh.In a secret vote he will get less vote than Hafeez Sheikh." Wait and see.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Mar 06, 2021 01:42pm
People of Pakistan are with Imran Khan....but still lots need to be done not just by Gov of Pakistan but also by the citizens of Pakistan who need to set aside their political differences and work towards providing a better Pakistan for future generations. Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Mar 06, 2021 01:42pm
Honorable Imran Khan congratulations on your vote of confidence. Please advise all the ministers to work day and night to bring improvement in the living conditions of Pakistani citizens. You can do it. The first thing is to stop the appearance of these ministers at the daily political TV shows.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Mar 06, 2021 01:43pm
The NA drama is exciting. Much better than any TV serial.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Mar 06, 2021 01:43pm
Drama with assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
Imrani
Mar 06, 2021 01:44pm
Pakistan could have used the horse trading money for it's people. Pakistan also could have got a real leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Mar 06, 2021 01:45pm
IK has lost my confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 06, 2021 01:45pm
If all MNAs of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister otherwise they would be de-seated means, a clear blackmail.
Reply Recommend 0
ALI
Mar 06, 2021 01:46pm
@F Khan, dear it also depends who is voting. Many MNAs are in the parliament just to make money, if they are not getting chance to make money under IK administration then you know the rest. Their agenda is something else not to serve the country.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Mar 06, 2021 01:46pm
So near, yet so far for SMQ!
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Mar 06, 2021 01:47pm
He wins this inning but second inning may be worse
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 06, 2021 01:47pm
Those who sold their loyalties to select Gillani are back with their conscience.
Reply Recommend 0
Haidari
Mar 06, 2021 01:47pm
@krishna, concentrate on the country you live in, simple as that. We know modi is doing a good job in destroying india.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 01:47pm
The great kaptaan khan in for another 3 terms, get ready for a rising Pakistan. 9th March ECP is hearing the case on Reza gillani, horse trading video video and abduction of pti MPs in sind. Where is the yellow opposition, there threat of bringing "no confidence vote' has been snatched from them by the lion.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 06, 2021 01:48pm
The secret vote trick has been clearly exposed in this open and clearly visible body count vote. Even those who sold themselves in Senate secret vote, now sided with the PM, to eat their cake and have it.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 06, 2021 01:49pm
Congrats Imran Khan and good for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 01:49pm
Nation can now rest easy the kaptaan has taken full charge. Opposition will be hunted by the public at every step. Now any hope of NRO has gone.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 01:50pm
@Anwar, So the 16 members who sold their conscience will regain conscientiousness today. Yes, because it's not secret ballot and Zardari has run out of looted corrupt money.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 06, 2021 01:52pm
What a farce, yesterday’s 16 fraud members now became suddenly honest enough to vote
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Mar 06, 2021 01:53pm
@F Khan, That’s because he is a leader and not populist nor a cabbage. Pakistan is going through a very difficult stage and hence needs leaders that are capable of making bold decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Mar 06, 2021 01:53pm
Congratulations Imran Khan Pray continue with your Prime Minister's role. Upwards and onwards
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 06, 2021 01:53pm
@krishna, Eye wash' Pulwama, yes agreed.
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Mar 06, 2021 02:01pm
this is nothing but damage control by the current GOV
Reply Recommend 0
Mashaal (Amsterdam)
Mar 06, 2021 02:02pm
So barely surviving by 6 votes? Says a lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Mar 06, 2021 02:04pm
Imran Khan has made us proud. He lost the battle initially but won the war. He should now concentrate on bread and butter issues and attend the parliament oftner.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeefar Rehman
Mar 06, 2021 02:05pm
@F Khan, Why are the brave fighters for democracy only courageous in secret?
Reply Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Mar 06, 2021 02:06pm
Khan this time got 2 votes more than last time. This means his popularity has gone up . Is it fair conclusion?
Reply Recommend 0
Saeefar Rehman
Mar 06, 2021 02:06pm
@Iftikhar Khan, A pointless comment. A statement without substance.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Mar 06, 2021 02:08pm
The Opposition has proved by their absence in the democratic process that democracy is not their concern but preserving their corrupt practices and safeguarding their past corruption. It is time that people realised that the Opposition parties have spend day and night fighting the democratically elected Government from governing and making any difference to the people’s lives ....a process that was and is difficult enough in view of their past corruption and huge debt burden given by them
Reply Recommend 0
Ba-Akhlaq
Mar 06, 2021 02:11pm
People take pride in making a house out of a container, our PM has made National Assembly from a container. We salute your struggle.
Reply Recommend 0
shah zaman
Mar 06, 2021 02:11pm
it was a foregone conclusion that IK has the full trust of the "Umpire" and the wealthy, the commoners have neither any voice nor power thanks to the existing wealthy-designed electoral and political systems and the absence of any egalitarian reforms.
Reply Recommend 0
That's it!
Mar 06, 2021 02:13pm
Maybe imran's last chance to deliver. So he has at least something other than rhetoric and u-turns to show when he tries to seek our votes very, very soon
Reply Recommend 0
That's it!
Mar 06, 2021 02:14pm
@F Khan, I agree 100%. Imran would not have been forced to seek confidence vote if he was less arrogant and had at least a modicum of competence.
Reply Recommend 0
Changis Khan
Mar 06, 2021 02:15pm
Imran Khan with state machinery behind him could just scrapped through with only 6 votes ! Says a lot
Reply Recommend 0
That's it!
Mar 06, 2021 02:16pm
@FAIRTALK, imran knows he lacks numbers for senate chairman vote. If he wins, it will again expose imran. This chap only preaches ethis, morals, principles when it suits him
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 06, 2021 02:38pm
PDM’s political career is practically over.
Reply Recommend 0
Nest Interiors
Mar 06, 2021 02:39pm
Talat Hussain you should not upload biased video.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Mar 06, 2021 02:40pm
@Ali da Malanga, exactly
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Mar 06, 2021 02:40pm
So PDM failed again? Another flop!
Reply Recommend 0
A. Mujeeb Khan
Mar 06, 2021 02:42pm
The PDM is losing grip on political affairs. Obviously, this is good for the Pakistan !
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 06, 2021 02:42pm
Now we know who paid more.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Mar 06, 2021 02:48pm
@Vikas, You have nothing else to do?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2021 03:14pm
He came, he spoke and he conquered the hearts, souls and minds of the 225 million parotitic, hardworking, honest, brave, bold and blazing people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 06, 2021 03:23pm
What a complete farce and a joke .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir question
06 Mar 2021

Kashmir question

Every single spell of détente evaporates before our very eyes.
Inventing cultural nostalgia
06 Mar 2021

Inventing cultural nostalgia

Glorifying violence & conquest through fictionalised history will have devastating consequences for Pakistan.

Editorial

Vote of confidence
Updated 06 Mar 2021

Vote of confidence

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s decision to take a vote of confidence from parliament today is a bizarre move.
06 Mar 2021

PSL disaster

RAPID escalation in the number of coronavirus cases has led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League’s...
06 Mar 2021

India ranking

WHILE India has often tooted its own horn as the ‘world’s largest democracy’ — being supported in this...
Ravi project
Updated 05 Mar 2021

Ravi project

THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...
05 Mar 2021

Climate change

PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...
05 Mar 2021

Antimicrobial resistance

WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...