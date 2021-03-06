Elahi assures PTI of support over PM’s vote of confidence

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at his residence on Friday and the latter held out the assurance that his party’s MNAs would give a vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a PML-Q statement, the current political situation, the PM’s vote of confidence and unopposed election of senators from Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

Mr Elahi assured the federal minister that his party would fully support the prime minister in his vote of confidence move.

On Thursday, PM Khan also telephoned Mr Elahi and talked about his decision to take the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

The prime minister will take the vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday after his party’s top candidate Hafeez Sheikh lost Senate election to opposition’s candidate Seyed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The PML-Q has five members in the National Assembly.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2021