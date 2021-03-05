Opposition to boycott NA session on PM Imran's vote of confidence: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that no opposition member would attend the National Assembly session scheduled for Saturday, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence.

The announcement from the chief of the 10-party opposition alliance comes a day after the premier delivered an address to the nation, explaining why he was seeking a vote of confidence in the wake of the Senate elections in which the opposition managed to stage an upset.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rehman said that Yousuf Raza Gilani's victory was itself a no-confidence motion against the premier.

He claimed that President Arif Alvi in his summary to summon Saturday's session had essentially stated that Prime Minister Imran had "lost the trust of the majority" and he, therefore, needed to seek a vote of confidence.

"So when the president talks about losing trust to call the session of the National Assembly, then this further strengthens the stance of the opposition," he said.

After the opposition's boycott of the session, Rehman said, "this session will have no political importance" and the PTI government "will not be considered the representative government of this nation".

The JUI-F chief said the tone in which Prime Minister Imran addressed the nation last night "reflected his defeat".

He said according to Imran bidding had taken place in the Senate elections and asked the premier whom he was blaming for the same. "He is saying his own PTI members as sellouts," he added.

Rehman said Imran's vote of confidence on Saturday will also include the votes of 18 government MNAs who allegedly voted in favour of the opposition in the Senate polls, adding that "without this, it is not possible that he receives the vote of confidence with a majority of one or two people."

"When some people had sold their loyalties in the no-confidence vote against [Senate Chairman Sadiq] Sanjrani, this same Imran Khan had termed it the voice of their conscience," he said. "Today, why does he equate his own members not voting [for the PTI] to being sold?"

More to follow.