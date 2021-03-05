Dale Steyn and Azam Khan's wholesome friendship has PSL fans more depressed than ever

Updated 05 Mar 2021 Ravi project THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...

05 Mar 2021 Climate change PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...

05 Mar 2021 Antimicrobial resistance WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...

04 Mar 2021 Senate upset THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...

Updated 04 Mar 2021 ME ‘security pact’ THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...