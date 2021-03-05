Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2021

Stokes grabs key wickets as India's run-chase falters on second day of final Test

AFPPublished March 5, 2021Updated March 5, 2021 02:27pm
India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. — Reuters
India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field after his dismissal. — Reuters

England's Ben Stokes claimed two key wickets — including skipper Virat Kohli — as India struggled to 153 for six at tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test on Friday.

India trail by 52 runs in reply to England's 205. Rishabh Pant was batting on 36 with Washington Sundar on one.

Fast bowler James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach also took two wickets each.

Stokes got Rohit Sharma, who resumed the day on eight, caught behind for 49.

Stokes earlier took Kohli's prized scalp — a day after an on-field confrontation with the India captain — as a rising delivery induced an edge to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes in the first session.

Anderson, who has bowled 11 maidens in 17 overs, struck in the last over before lunch with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane who was caught in the slips by Stokes.

Leach, who trapped Cheteshwar Pujara for 17 after India resumed on 24-1, struck again in the afternoon to send back Ravichandran Ashwin for 13.

On day one, spinners Ashwin and Axar Patel took seven wickets between them as England's batting failed again despite Stokes' 55.

India, 2-1 up in the series, need to avoid defeat to book a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Window of opportunity
05 Mar 2021

Window of opportunity

How do we ensure growth revival built on a sustainable, efficient and stable foundation?
March for freedom
Updated 05 Mar 2021

March for freedom

Those demanding ‘azadi’ are moving society forward.
More of the same
Updated 04 Mar 2021

More of the same

Civil society groups and political parties tend to treat their paid employees as casual labour.

Editorial

Ravi project
Updated 05 Mar 2021

Ravi project

THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...
05 Mar 2021

Climate change

PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...
05 Mar 2021

Antimicrobial resistance

WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...
04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...