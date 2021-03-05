Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2021

Drap approves Sinopharm vaccine for people over 60 years of age

Ikram JunaidiPublished March 5, 2021Updated March 5, 2021 01:40pm
A box for a Covid-19 vaccine is displayed at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. — AP/File
A box for a Covid-19 vaccine is displayed at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. — AP/File

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has authorised the use of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm for people over 60 years of age, two months after the vaccine was first approved for use in the country.

Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) spokesperson Sajid Shah confirmed the authorisation for the said age group, adding that all healthcare workers registered with Nims (National Immunisation Management System) who were above 60 years could now get themselves vaccinated from designated Covid vaccine centers after the authorisation by Drap.

The approval comes a month after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan said the Sinopharm shot was not recommended for people older than 60 years.

The government's expert committee while considering the preliminary analysis of Sinopharm data had recommended that the vaccine be licensed for people aged 18-60 "at this stage", Dr Sultan had shared, adding that this was not an "unusual" scenario.

"When new medicines come, such things happen and the basis is whether that [age group of the] population or people with certain conditions were included in the research for it. When we get more data, perhaps it will be used for people above 60 as well."

Pakistan began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign last month, days after receiving half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

In pictures: Pakistan launches Covid-19 vaccination drive, days after receiving doses from China

In the first phase, frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated. The registration process for healthcare workers who were not working on the frontline, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, began from February 22.

The second phase of the vaccination campaign was due to start this week after Pakistan received 2.8 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax programme. In this phase, senior citizens would be inoculated against the coronavirus.

However, the health ministry spokesperson told Dawn today that the delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax had been delayed.

"We will get syringes next week and vaccine will arrive by mid or maybe in the second half of March," he added.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Window of opportunity
05 Mar 2021

Window of opportunity

How do we ensure growth revival built on a sustainable, efficient and stable foundation?
March for freedom
Updated 05 Mar 2021

March for freedom

Those demanding ‘azadi’ are moving society forward.
More of the same
Updated 04 Mar 2021

More of the same

Civil society groups and political parties tend to treat their paid employees as casual labour.

Editorial

Ravi project
Updated 05 Mar 2021

Ravi project

THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...
05 Mar 2021

Climate change

PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...
05 Mar 2021

Antimicrobial resistance

WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...
04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...