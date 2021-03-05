COAS, ISI chief call on Prime Minister Imran

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the interactions between the civilian and military leadership on national issues.

Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.

No statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister Office, which normally gives out press releases on such interactions.

An official, speaking on the background, said the meeting was held to review the “internal and external situation”.

There have been about five publicly known meetings between Prime Minister Khan and the army chief and ISI director general in the past couple of months under this format.

However, people were quick to link the meeting to the latest political developments in the country following the Senate elections in which the ruling coalition suffered an upset on the seat for the federal capital where Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to opposition’s candidate former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The shock defeat forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek a fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Mr Khan during the day separately held consultations with his allies and party leaders over the vote of confidence.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, while speaking at a presser, said that Gen Bajwa and Gen Hameed should not have met the prime minister at this occasion as it sends out wrong signals.

She said that the meeting at this juncture does not send out good visuals.

Ms Nawaz said that the “institutions” should end backing of PM Khan, if they have not done so far and should restrict themselves to the constitutional and lawful role.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2021