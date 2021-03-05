Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2021

Crucial ECP meeting on Imran’s tirade today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 5, 2021Updated March 5, 2021 07:18am
The Election Commission of Pakistan will meet in Islamabad on Friday to discuss Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tirade against the electoral body. — AFP/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan will meet in Islamabad on Friday to discuss Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tirade against the electoral body. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will meet here on Friday (today) to discuss Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tirade against the electoral body, an informed source told Dawn.

He said members of the Commission contacted the Chief Election Commi­ssi­oner, asking him to summon a meeting to discuss the highly objectionable rem­arks made by the country’s chief executive.

“The Government should amend the constitution, if it wants open voting for Senate elections, but should not expect from the Comm­ission to do the job of legislature,” a senior official of the ECP remarked.

According to him, the ECP is bound to follow the law and the law, as of today, provides for secret ballot. He noted that any hasty attempt to make the votes traceable would have been a violation of Article 226 of the Constitution, which can only be amended by the Parliament.

Punjab police chief assures poll body of making foolproof arrangements for Daska by-election

He regretted that the prime minister instead of taking notice of the uncalled for remarks made by members of his cabinet chose to himself join the blame game.

In a related development, the chief secretary and the inspector general of Punjab Police appeared before the ECP in person on Thursday and assured it about making foolproof arrangements for the upcoming by-polls in Daska.

Informed sources said the two officials regretted any negligence in performance of their duties last time.

The ECP on Feb 25 had voided the by-election in NA-75 (Daska) — which was marred by deadly clashes between workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the mysterious disappearance of around 20 presiding officers and suspected tampering with results — and ordered re-polling in the entire constituency on March 18.

The decision was announced by a five-member bench of the commission on a petition filed by the PML-N’s candidate in the constituency, Nousheen Iftikhar.

The ECP had withheld the results after the polling as presiding officers in the constituency had gone missing for over seven hours and top officials of the district administration and police were unavailable to help recover the allegedly abducted officers.

The short order read out by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said: “The arguments heard and record perused. From the perusal of available record produced by the parties, the Returning Officer, as well as collected by the commission through different sources, we have come to the conclusion that a conducive environment was not available for the candidates and voters of the constituency, and the election in the subject constituency has not been conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in a transparent manner; incidents of murders, firing and injuries, bad law and order situation in the subject constituency created harassment for voters and other circumstances, leading to make the process of results doubtful/unascertainable.”

The Commission had also ordered the chief secretary and the IGP Punjab to appear before it in person on March 4.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Window of opportunity
05 Mar 2021

Window of opportunity

How do we ensure growth revival built on a sustainable, efficient and stable foundation?
March for freedom
Updated 05 Mar 2021

March for freedom

Those demanding ‘azadi’ are moving society forward.
More of the same
Updated 04 Mar 2021

More of the same

Civil society groups and political parties tend to treat their paid employees as casual labour.

Editorial

05 Mar 2021

Ravi project

THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...
05 Mar 2021

Climate change

PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...
05 Mar 2021

Antimicrobial resistance

WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...
04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...