Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2021

No let-up in Afghan violence as seven Hazaras killed in new attack

Reuters | AFPPublished March 5, 2021Updated March 5, 2021 07:47am
At least seven members of Afghanistan’s persecuted Hazara ethnic group were brutally murdered in the country’s restive east. — AP/File
At least seven members of Afghanistan’s persecuted Hazara ethnic group were brutally murdered in the country’s restive east. — AP/File

JALALABAD: At least seven members of Afghanistan’s persecuted Hazara ethnic group were brutally murdered in the country’s restive east, officials said on Thursday, in the latest attack to target the largely Shia minority.

The group of migrant Hazara labourers had their hands bound behind their backs and were shot to death on Wednesday night, according to Nangarhar provincial council member Ajmal Omar.

Juma Gul Hemat — Nangarhar’s provincial police chief — confirmed the murders, adding that four people had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred roughly 20km from the eastern city of Jalalabad near the Pakistan border — an area where a large number of militants are believed to have influence, including the Taliban and the local affiliate of the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

No group has claimed responsibility for murders

No group has claimed responsibility for the murders.

Jalalabad has been hit hard by targeted killings in the last week with three female media workers gunned down in the city’s streets on Tuesday in separate attacks that occurred just minutes apart.

A female doctor was also killed by an explosion in Jalalabad.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province in which Jalalabad is the main city, said the doctor was on her way to work in a rickshaw on Thursday morning when she was killed in the blast. A child was also wounded.

Khogyani did not name the doctor but said she worked in the maternity ward of a private hospital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

For years, the Hazara have increasingly taken the brunt of rising violence across Afghanistan with IS suicide bombers attacking their mosques, schools, rallies and hospitals.

The Hazaras make up roughly 10 to 20 per cent of the Afghan population and have long been persecuted for their faith in a country wracked by deep ethnic divisions.

The Taliban have also targeted the group over the years, kidnapping and killing Hazara commuters travelling on the country’s perilous roads with near impunity.

During the Taliban’s brief rule of the country in the 1990s, the jihadists were also accused of massacring large numbers of the group.

The Hazara have also been targeted outside of Afghanistan.

In January, a group of Hazara miners most of whom were Afghan nationals — were brutally killed in another execution-styled massacre claimed by IS in Pakistan.

The Taliban and Afghan government are holding peace talks in Doha, though progress has slowed while US President Joe Biden’s administration reviews its plans for the peace process and the withdrawal of troops.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Window of opportunity
05 Mar 2021

Window of opportunity

How do we ensure growth revival built on a sustainable, efficient and stable foundation?
March for freedom
Updated 05 Mar 2021

March for freedom

Those demanding ‘azadi’ are moving society forward.
More of the same
Updated 04 Mar 2021

More of the same

Civil society groups and political parties tend to treat their paid employees as casual labour.

Editorial

05 Mar 2021

Ravi project

THE assault by an enraged group of farmers on a provincial revenue team assigned to acquire land for the...
05 Mar 2021

Climate change

PAKISTAN received much less rainfall in January 2021 as compared to previous years, making it the 17th driest month...
05 Mar 2021

Antimicrobial resistance

WITH the focus on Covid-19, many health issues, though otherwise recognised as serious medical problems, tend to be...
04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...