Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2021

NA session summoned on Saturday for PM Imran's vote of confidence

Fahad ChaudhryPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 04:11pm
A session of the National Assembly has been convened for Saturday where Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. ─ File photo by Irfan Ahson
A session of the National Assembly has been convened for Saturday where Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. ─ File photo by Irfan Ahson

A session of the National Assembly has been summoned for Saturday when Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament, members of the government confirmed on Thursday.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared the news on Twitter and said that the session will commence at 12:15pm on Saturday.

"Sadiq Sanjrani will be the PTI-backed candidate for the post of the Senate chairman," he added.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, while talking to Dawn.com, said that the premier will also address the nation at 7:30pm today. According to Radio Pakistan, the premier is expected to brief the nation about the "prevailing political situation in the country".

'Where they stand'

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday night, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that the premier would seek a vote of confidence from the parliament after the ruling PTI lost the hotly contested Senate general seat from Islamabad to the joint opposition.

The joint opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the general seat, beating PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Gilani secured 169 votes while Shaikh bagged 164 votes.

“Those standing with Imran Khan will be seen on one side and those who are not, and think they like the ideology of the PPP and PML-N have every right to join their ranks,” Qureshi had said.

He had urged PTI workers to hold onto the belief that the PTI would compete with the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement. “In this fight, the nation is watching who stands where,” the foreign minister had said. He also assured PTI's voters that the "struggle" would continue.

"In my opinion, today is a sad day for democracy. Those who claimed to be the torchbearers of democracy have killed the principles of democracy,” he added.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
WARRIs
Mar 04, 2021 03:59pm
Pakistan will be thrown back to dark stone ages if Imran Khan steps down and allows the corrupt goons of PDM to rule and ruin Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Mar 04, 2021 04:03pm
The game is on! Good luck prime minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 04, 2021 04:03pm
No need for opposition parties to attend this NA session. Supporting IK is no longer important except for his own egocentric mind.
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Mar 04, 2021 04:06pm
Apparently a good political move this time on part of PMIK barely allowing any time for PDM to organize and play its cards well. Fingers crossed!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 04, 2021 04:06pm
He is the only true Leader! Long live IK
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 04:07pm
You are one amazing leader, Imran Khan. Honest and fearless.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The great Covid dole
Updated 04 Mar 2021

The great Covid dole

The government is serving the poor with its words and the rich with its deeds.
Informal sector
04 Mar 2021

Informal sector

Pakistan’s black economy is linked to governance.
The game is on
Updated 03 Mar 2021

The game is on

The PDM appears much more confident despite the fact that it is lacking in numbers.

Editorial

04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...
Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...