Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2021

PM Imran names Sadiq Sanjrani as candidate for Senate chairman’s office

Dawn.comPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 03:17pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Sadiq Sanjrani, the current Senate chairman, will once again contest the election for chairmanship of the upper house of parliament as the ruling party's candidate.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Thursday tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship.

Earlier, sources had said many party members did not want to see Sanjrani again as Senate chairman and wanted the party leadership to nominate a genuine party activist or member for the coveted slot. Political experts have cautioned that if the PTI insisted on Sanjrani’s nomination, it could face a similar situation which it faced in the election on the Senate seat from Islamabad after nominating Abdul Hafeez Shaikh against Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

On the other hand, they believed if the PTI did not back Sanjrani, then this act would annoy the Balochistan Awami Party, which is now the fourth largest party in the Senate and second largest party after the PTI in the ruling alliance.

Blow to the govt in Senate

The much-hyped Senate election process was completed a day earlier after which all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

After staging an upset in the Senate elections, the opposition parties have managed to retain their majority in the upper house of parliament and are now hopeful of getting the top offices of chairman and deputy chairman for which elections through secret balloting will be held on March 12.

As expected, a hung Senate emerged on 37 seats of the upper house of parliament as the opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the (now) 100-member Senate.

Hours after the ruling coalition’s candidate Finance Minister Shaikh suffered defeat at the hands of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s joint candidate Gilani in a major upset, the government announced that Prime Minister Imran would seek a vote of confidence afresh from the National Assembly.

Rejected votes played a significant role in the upset with Gilani securing 169 votes as against 164 bagged by Shaikh, as the number of rejected votes exceeded the margin of victory.

PDM yet to officially announce candidate

Though the PDM has not formally announced its candidates for the two offices, several leaders, including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, have hinted that Gilani would be the joint candidate for the office of Senate chairman.

Besides the two top Senate offices, the opposition parties are also yet to decide the next opposition leader in the Senate as present opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq, who is among 52 retiring senators, has not contested the election this time. Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is no more the largest opposition party in the house and, therefore, technically speaking, it cannot have a claim on the position of the opposition leader.

However, sources said, if the PDM decided to nominate Gilani as the candidate for the Senate chairman’s office, then the PML-N or Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl — the other two major components of the PDM — could demand nomination of their candidates for the offices of deputy chairman and opposition leader.

Sanjrani was elected to the Senate as an independent candidate in the March 3, 2018 elections for the upper house of parliament and was sworn in as Senate chairman later that month after he secured 57 votes out of the total 103 cast for the seat, defeating the PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq.

He was the first-ever Senate chairman from Balochistan.

In July 2019, the opposition had submitted a resolution of no-confidence against Sanjrani as a first-step towards mounting pressure on the PTI-led coalition government.

However, Sanjrani survived the no-trust vote after 14 lawmakers from the opposition ditched their party leadership by either voting against their own resolution or deliberately wasting their votes.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A
Mar 04, 2021 03:09pm
Bad choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Yas
Mar 04, 2021 03:21pm
Pakistan public have witnessed how much money pdm has. Billions of dollars stashed abroad for buying votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 04, 2021 03:23pm
It's a hasty and uncalled decision by PMIK. Hope there will no U TURN now. Seems things are slipping off from PMIK hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 04, 2021 03:29pm
Another crook.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 04, 2021 03:29pm
A blind move by the planner of the failed Naya Pakistan, is bound to blow up, unless the usual U-turn is applied.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 04, 2021 03:33pm
Sadiq and Amin PM selected another Sadiq for senate chairman post
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Mar 04, 2021 03:39pm
Ahhh, what a cute couple!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 04, 2021 03:41pm
Not his choice he is but selected and Sanjrani is a selectors man
Reply Recommend 0
Ba-Akhlaq
Mar 04, 2021 03:43pm
I hope this time ECP will hold special classes on how to cast a vote.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The great Covid dole
Updated 04 Mar 2021

The great Covid dole

The government is serving the poor with its words and the rich with its deeds.
Informal sector
04 Mar 2021

Informal sector

Pakistan’s black economy is linked to governance.
The game is on
Updated 03 Mar 2021

The game is on

The PDM appears much more confident despite the fact that it is lacking in numbers.

Editorial

04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...
Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...