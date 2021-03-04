Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2021

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype blows up after successful landing

ReutersPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 02:10pm
This screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during the second attempted test flight of the day at SpaceX's South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas on Wednesday. — Reuters
This screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during the second attempted test flight of the day at SpaceX's South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas on Wednesday. — Reuters
Maxar’s WorldView-3 satellite shows close up of SpaceX Starship SN10 launch facilities at Boca Chica, Texas, US, March 3. — Reuters
Maxar’s WorldView-3 satellite shows close up of SpaceX Starship SN10 launch facilities at Boca Chica, Texas, US, March 3. — Reuters

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk’s Starship rocket — until it wasn’t.

The latest heavy-duty launch vehicle prototype from SpaceX soared flawlessly into the sky in a high-altitude test blast-off on Wednesday from Boca Chica, Texas, then flew itself back to Earth to achieve the first upright landing for a Starship model.

But the triumph was short-lived. Listing slightly to one side as an automated fire-suppression system trained a stream of water on flames still burning at the base of the rocket, the spacecraft blew itself to pieces about eight minutes after touchdown.

It was the third such landing attempt to end in a fireball after an otherwise successful test flight for the Starship, being developed by SpaceX to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

For Musk, the billionaire SpaceX founder who also heads the electric carmaker Tesla Inc, the outcome was mixed news.

The Starship SN10 came far closer to achieving a safe, vertical touchdown than two previous models — SN8 in December and SN9 in February. In a tweet, responding to tempered congratulations from an admirer of his work, Musk replied, “RIP SN10, honorable discharge.”

The video feed provided by SpaceX on the company’s YouTube channel cut off moments after the landing. Separate fan feeds, however, streamed over the same social media platform showed an explosion suddenly erupting at the base of the rocket, hurling the SN10 into the air before it crashed to the ground and became engulfed in flames.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 120 metres tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is SpaceX’s next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle — the centre of Musk’s ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year’s end. Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2021 02:20pm
East or West, NASA is the best.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 04, 2021 02:53pm
SpaceX successfully launched Bangladeshi communication satellite --- Bangabandhu-1 --- to space by its most modern Falcon-9 rocket in 2018.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Mar 04, 2021 02:56pm
Great try.
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Mar 04, 2021 02:57pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "East or West, NASA is the best." Agreed today, what about tomorrow? Records are meant to be broken, whether cricket, technology, geopolitics, UNSC, badminton, field hockey etc. Hope always remains for those who truthfully proceed and progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Mar 04, 2021 02:57pm
East or West, SUPARCO is the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Science
Mar 04, 2021 02:59pm
Keep trying space x , you will surely succeed. Science succeeds through path of research and failure.
Reply Recommend 0
iffti
Mar 04, 2021 03:00pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, three missions with souls on board blew up. 40times the cost. Last but not the least no relaunch of rockets.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The great Covid dole
Updated 04 Mar 2021

The great Covid dole

The government is serving the poor with its words and the rich with its deeds.
Informal sector
04 Mar 2021

Informal sector

Pakistan’s black economy is linked to governance.
The game is on
Updated 03 Mar 2021

The game is on

The PDM appears much more confident despite the fact that it is lacking in numbers.

Editorial

04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...
Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...