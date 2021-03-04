Dawn Logo

US report regrets India’s fall from ranks of free nations

Anwar IqbalPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 03:19pm
In this file photo, demonstrators gather along a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020. — AFP
A report by a United States government-funded think-tank, Freedom House, regretted India’s fall from the ranks of free nations after the country's status was downgraded to "partly free", it emerged on Thursday.

“Under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all,” warned the Freedom in the World 2021 report.

Reviewing the global situation in 2021, the report regretted “the fall of India from the upper ranks of free nations” which, it warned, “could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.

The report pointed out that “political rights and civil liberties in the country have deteriorated since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, with increased pressure on human rights organisations, rising intimidation of academics and journalists, and a spate of bigoted attacks, including lynching, aimed at Muslims".

The report noted that the decline only accelerated after Modi’s reelection in 2019, adding that last year, the Indian government intensified its crackdown on protesters opposed to a discriminatory citizenship law and arrested dozens of journalists who aired criticism of the official pandemic response.

“Judicial independence has also come under strain; in one case, a judge was transferred immediately after reprimanding the police for taking no action during riots in New Delhi that left over 50 people, mostly Muslims, dead,” the report added.

The report noted that in December 2020, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, approved a law that prohibits forced religious conversion through interfaith marriage, which critics fear will effectively restrict interfaith marriages in general.

The report pointed out that Indian authorities have already arrested a number of Muslim men for allegedly forcing Hindu women to convert to Islam.

The report also noted that amid the pandemic, the Indian government imposed an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown in the spring, which left millions of migrant workers in cities without work or basic resources. “Many were forced to walk across the country to their home villages, facing various forms of mistreatment along the way.”

To reverse the global shift toward authoritarian norms, the report urges democracy advocates working for freedom in their home countries to seek “robust solidarity from like-minded allies abroad”.

Rising authoritarianism, nationalism

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Tony Blinken referred to the report in his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday, noting that “authoritarianism and nationalism are on the rise around the world. Governments are becoming less transparent and have lost the trust of the people”.

The chief US diplomat also referred to the post-election violence in his country in January when a crowd attacked Congress to undo the election results.

“Elections are increasingly flash points for violence. Corruption is growing. And the pandemic has accelerated many of these trends,” he said. “But the erosion of democracy is not only happening in other places. It’s also happening here in the United States.”

The US score in 'Freedom in the World' report has dropped by 11 points over the past decade and fell by three points in 2020 alone.

Secretary Blinken said that unlike its predecessor, the Biden administration was ready to encourage democracy across the world but will not use America’s military might to do so.

“We will encourage others to make key reforms, overturn bad laws, fight corruption, and stop unjust practices. We will incentivise democratic behaviour,” he said.

“But we will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force. We have tried these tactics in the past. However well-intentioned, they haven't worked.”

Military interventions, he said, had “given democracy promotion a bad name”, and had lost the confidence of the American people. “We will do things differently,” he said.

Shoring up US democracy, he said, was a foreign policy imperative of the Biden administration. “Otherwise, we play right into the hands of adversaries and competitors like Russia and China, who seize every opportunity to sow doubts about the strength of our democracy.”

Arun
Mar 04, 2021 03:23pm
Look who is talking about freedom, equality and justice
Reply Recommend 0
Kaisera
Mar 04, 2021 03:27pm
This was since India put major set back to Twitter, Netflix and WhatsApp. Also us channels like the wire are on radar. Good for India but bad for USA
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Mar 04, 2021 03:33pm
Well done India!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Ali
Mar 04, 2021 03:34pm
The US govt. always wake up late whenever muslims are oppressed around the world but better late than an eternal slumber.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 04, 2021 03:35pm
The US administration now gravely regrets it's decision to lift ban to enter the US, on the disgraced former CM of Gujarat when he became India's PM. Now, the US has realised hard way that, a snake can change it's skin but not it's nature.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 04, 2021 03:36pm
With a persistent far-right policy which is against the secular constitution of India ,this down-grading at international level was expected . Modi has transformed Bharat into Hindustan and it is a sad reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Shreyyas
Mar 04, 2021 03:41pm
Left-Liberal propaganda by Congress alies. Politically appointed Supreme Court justices and rampant gerrymandering have been features of US democracy long before Trump was even a possibility.
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Mar 04, 2021 03:41pm
The best part about this government? It just does not care anymore. India can become secular, socialist And democratic After we solve our major problems and regain all our perceived territory., And looks like we are are doing that, one by one.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 04, 2021 03:43pm
The real face India is being exposed Now to the world
Reply Recommend 0
Vin
Mar 04, 2021 03:45pm
Okay. Acknowledged. Next please.
Reply Recommend 0
Vin
Mar 04, 2021 03:49pm
USA must worry about their own racism. Think tank? They only thinking , thats all. Next please.
Reply Recommend 0
MEHMOOD JADOON
Mar 04, 2021 03:50pm
Welcome to the "Partly Free" club. I hope India doesn't progress to the "Not free' club but unfortunately, India is trying hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Uturn
Mar 04, 2021 03:50pm
Freedom House is a joke. No one takes it seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Mar 04, 2021 03:59pm
No report was needed , everyone knew of fascist regimes actions except for Indians themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai
Mar 04, 2021 04:02pm
What about china? Its free country? Or even pakistan ? Every country have own rights
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil-Delhi
Mar 04, 2021 04:03pm
Our Prime minister Modi has made all of us embarrassed in front of rest of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 04:06pm
India can keep its eyes closed. But it's coming..
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 04:07pm
Congrats. More "recognition" from masters USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Mar 04, 2021 04:07pm
What does the report say about Pakistan? Funny how the Pakistanis will rubbish this report for any unfavourable findings on Pakistan but will beat the drum on any findings against India.
Reply Recommend 0

