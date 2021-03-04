Dawn Logo

India's foreign minister travels to Bangladesh amid Rohingya repatriation crisis

ReutersPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 02:02pm
Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on water sharing, trade and border issues. — AFP/File
India’s foreign minister arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid efforts to resolve the fate of 81 Rohingya refugees who are on a boat adrift in international waters.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on water sharing, trade and border issues, said two Indian officials in New Delhi.

“Of course, the Rohingya refugee issue will come up during the Indian minister’s day-long visit but the prime agenda will remain around Modi’s upcoming visit,” said a senior foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Last month, Indian coastguards rescued 81 Rohingya Muslims whose boat was drifting in the Andaman Sea for over two weeks after they left Bangladesh, home to over a million Rohingya refugees from Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Eight people on the boat had already died of dehydration.

The fate of the refugees remains unclear as India, so far, has not allowed their entry into its territory and wants Bangladesh to take them back.

But Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen last week told Reuters that his government expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas’ country of origin, to accept the 81 survivors.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee their homeland after a crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017. Myanmar denies accusations of genocide and says the army was fighting a legitimate counter-insurgency campaign.

Aid agencies are demanding that governments stop passing the buck and pluck the 81 survivors immediately from the Andaman sea.

India has in recent weeks provided two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines shots to Bangladesh and could use that goodwill to press Dhaka to accept the refugees.

Modi is visiting Dhaka as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence later this month.

exodus 1990
Mar 04, 2021 02:05pm
Lets see who plays what politics here.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2021 02:05pm
What else can he do to look busy but in essence do nothing tangible?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 04, 2021 02:10pm
Welcome to Dhaka, Bangladesh ---- 50th Glorious Victory-Independence Day Military parade Chief Guest Shri Narendra Modi !
Reply Recommend 0
IndianReader
Mar 04, 2021 02:15pm
PMs visit agenda is all about wellbeing & development of both nation's citizens. Trade & commerce will dominate, followed by security.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 04, 2021 02:16pm
Fascist and racist Modi regime's Citizenship Amendment Act only allows non-Muslims. Civil liberties in India have been in decline since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, said Freedom House in its report Democracy under Siege.
Reply Recommend 0
GetUp
Mar 04, 2021 02:23pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, his initials are not SMQ
Reply Recommend 0
PakWada
Mar 04, 2021 02:27pm
Not Bangladesh, not India, Rohingya belongs to Myanmar, so they should go there.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 04, 2021 02:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, don't be so sarcastic against your own FM Mr. Qureshi.
Reply Recommend 0
Nikus
Mar 04, 2021 02:41pm
@bhaRAT©, Pakistan was created for muslims, Why should India accomodate muslims?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 04, 2021 02:42pm
Oh, look! the whiner is back. Does he have food, always looks so misrearable.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 04, 2021 02:43pm
@M. Emad, Welcome to Dhaka, Bangladesh ---- 50th Glorious Victory-Independence Day Military parade Chief Guest Shri Narendra Modi ! Because no one else invites Modi. Isolated.
Reply Recommend 0
Sandeep singh
Mar 04, 2021 02:44pm
@bhaRAT©, find your iron brother rank in that same list.
Reply Recommend 0
FastCrack
Mar 04, 2021 02:44pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, oh! Yes, we all know what Mr.SMQ and the FO in Pakistan are so busy in selling their narrative that they have travelled to more than 130 countries, Smell the coffee, have a life
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 04, 2021 02:45pm
Modi is visiting Dhaka as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence later this month. Soon IOK will be celebrating their independence.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 04, 2021 02:47pm
India & Bangladesh on 17 December 2020 reopened 55-year-old Haldibari (IN)-Chilahati (BD) cross-border rail route near the India's critical 'Siliguri Corridor', also known as the 'Chicken's Neck'. Chilahati-Haldibari rail link was cut off during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.
Reply Recommend 0
Parminder
Mar 04, 2021 02:49pm
@bhaRAT©, "Fascist and racist Modi regime's Citizenship Amendment Act only allows non-Muslims. " Since Pakistan came into existence as home to Asian muslims, Pakistan has a duty to accept them.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Mar 04, 2021 02:51pm
@bhaRAT©, Sorry you are not allowed asylum in India, then why bother or even try when you know that Muslim's from neighboring countries will not get asylum in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Mar 04, 2021 02:52pm
@PakWada, why not Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Mar 04, 2021 02:53pm
@bhaRAT©, India makes laws for its people which will be followed in its piece of land, why then bother or even try asylum there.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Mar 04, 2021 02:54pm
@bhaRAT© where is OIC, erdogan, ik,,
Reply Recommend 0
jagajilly
Mar 04, 2021 02:55pm
@bhaRAT©, and Indians are happy with that.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Sid
Mar 04, 2021 02:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Exactly he should also pay a highly profitable visit to Sri Lanka like IK
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 04, 2021 02:58pm
@GetUp, his initials, RSS are enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Mar 04, 2021 03:05pm
Why aren't champions of religion Erdogan and Imran doing something.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Mar 04, 2021 03:08pm
Pakistan was made for muslims so why not be kind or Turkey/Malaysia should accept
Reply Recommend 0

