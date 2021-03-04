Dawn Logo

PSL postponed with immediate effect after emergence of 7 Covid-19 cases

Imran Siddique | Abdul GhaffarPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 05:50pm
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said there was a strong consensus that it was untenable to continue the PSL fixtures after 7 cases of Covid-19 emerged in the competition. — DawnNewsTV
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said there was a strong consensus that it was untenable to continue the PSL fixtures after 7 cases of Covid-19 emerged in the competition. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 has been delayed "with immediate effect" after seven people participating in the tournament tested positive for Covid-19.

The PCB said the decision had been taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February," the cricket body said in a press release.

The PCB will concentrate on "safe and secure passage" for the participants and is set to arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities for the six franchises.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said today was a "very challenging day" for the PCB, stakeholders and fans of cricket.

He said the SOPs for PSL 6 were decided after the successful staging of two Test series, a national T20 tournament, as well as the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. "It was a great disappointment for us that we found ourselves in a situation where neither us nor others are able to provide what we need to provide and that is the full protection for players," he added.

Khan said the Board and franchise owners had also considered the option of halting the matches for five days "until we were able to make sense of what was going on and see whether we could move forward".

But "there was a strong consensus that it was untenable to continue and based on the fact that it was outside of ours and others' reasonable areas, because of what had taken place," he added.

After seven players tested positive, Khan said, there was a concern that the virus would spread among other participants of the league. "That for us became a prime concern and was a huge concern for the franchises, hence we made the decision to postpone the event," he added, saying the PCB will be looking at other time windows and it hoped to complete the event before the end of the year.

Khan said cricket authorities were currently "carefully and slowly exiting players from our environment so that we can safely get them out" and they can travel to their destinations.

The PCB CEO acknowledged that the bio-secure bubble could not be maintained as it should have been but said the situation should not result in a "blame game". "This is a collective effort that we all had a responsibility to police and self-police that environment; unfortunately we weren't able to do it effectively enough hence we find ourselves in this situation today," he stressed.

He noted that biosecurity was a matter of "trust" and major decisions became inevitable when "players are affected and players start to lose confidence".

"Building trust again is going to take some time [and] some effort but we are determined to learn from the mistakes that were made. Hopefully everybody will learn from the mistakes that were made to make sure that this kind of thing doesn't happen again," he said.

The PCB confirmed earlier in the day that three additional players from two different teams had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding they will now undergo self-isolation for 10 days.

The players had been tested in the afternoon after they showed symptoms, according to the statement. They had not been part of the sides that played in yesterday’s PSL 6 double-header that featured Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans.

A day earlier, the PCB decided to offer Sars-coronavirus vaccine doses to all participants of PSL 6, becoming the first cricket board to do so.

The decision was made in the line with the PCB’s duty of care policy and to ensure all participants of the league remain safe and healthy during the event, which was set to conclude on March 22.

Earlier this week, Islamabad United's Fawad Ahmed became the first player in the tournament to test positive. United's match with Quetta Gladiators, scheduled to be held on March 1, was postponed as a result while other players were tested.

The PCB had later announced the test results of both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United squads had returned negative.

However, the very next day, two more overseas cricketers and a local backroom staff member also tested positive.

Comments (99)
Bilal
Mar 04, 2021 12:38pm
As expected, poor planning
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Mar 04, 2021 12:42pm
Good decision and Covid is the new normal. It has crippled human lives so chances are these small disruptions wont be over till we get a proper mechanism to avoid the disease. in the mean time we have find a balance.
Reply Recommend 0
garysan
Mar 04, 2021 12:45pm
Another feather in the cap, nothing new.
Reply Recommend 0
Rebel
Mar 04, 2021 12:47pm
@Bilal, how can you say that?...the whole world is learning to move-on "with virus" and the approach of blindly "shutting down" everything is not the solution, it backfires. The solution is to "move forward with suitable caution" and apparently the decision to delay the event also in the same context. I live in Australia and I've seen the Australian government dealing with Covid like the same multi-fold strategy (not a blind-folded one).
Reply Recommend 0
Distressed tiger
Mar 04, 2021 12:50pm
Imran's hadte to reopen resturants, cinemas and daily regular school exposes the population to undue risk ehen pakistan is doing very little testing. I hope he takes a u-turn sooner rather than latet
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 04, 2021 12:50pm
Delayed for few days or months, can you be more detailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 04, 2021 12:51pm
Can we do anything right?
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 04, 2021 12:53pm
There was this one event to showcase your preparedness. I'm sure everyone were enjoying eating biryani without caring for the pandemic. Foreign boards and players will make this a big issue
Reply Recommend 0
Serious
Mar 04, 2021 12:53pm
Shame
Reply Recommend 0
RK Singh
Mar 04, 2021 12:54pm
Pakistan claims to have "smart controlled" Covid. What a bunch of lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 04, 2021 12:54pm
Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 04, 2021 12:57pm
@Bilal, " As expected, poor planning...." And they say it's a Bigger Hit than IPL......
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Canada
Mar 04, 2021 01:02pm
@Bilal, Now don't go around blaming bad planning. This has happened to the best of sports teams in the world. PCB's planning/arrangements are top notch.
Reply Recommend 0
bimal william
Mar 04, 2021 01:04pm
Very immature decision by PCB to hold PSL when 2nd n 3rd wave is very imminent. Also the new strain virus is spreading very fast. Safety must come first. The life of the people must be considered the top priority.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Mar 04, 2021 01:06pm
@RK Singh, have you looked at your india......where complete lockdown resulted in highest covid cases in World.....stop this obsession of Pakistan and care about india more
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Mar 04, 2021 01:06pm
What a disaster!! Poor handling of the situation I must say
Reply Recommend 0
e-Khan
Mar 04, 2021 01:07pm
Lets see what comes out after the press conference
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 04, 2021 01:07pm
Holding tournaments during a Pandemic is always a big risk. Hope everyone stays safe. All the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Mar 04, 2021 01:13pm
There is a good old saying in country side which goes like this:- " Mahangai mai Atta geela"
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 04, 2021 01:15pm
Adding the word "smart" wont change the ground realities in superpower Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Mar 04, 2021 01:16pm
Its sad for the whole nation, but health always comes first. PSL is like a festival in Pakistan will be eagerly waiting to get back on
Reply Recommend 0
DG
Mar 04, 2021 01:19pm
First NZ tour disaster now PSL abandoned midway, how can Pakistan claim that it has controlled Covid better than India?
Reply Recommend 0
barbiq
Mar 04, 2021 01:21pm
Smart thinking, after smart lock down!
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 04, 2021 01:22pm
This time blame is on China and not BCCI
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 04, 2021 01:23pm
Smart league
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 04, 2021 01:24pm
Not good for cricket. Hope all infected 9nes recover
Reply Recommend 0
Indian citizen
Mar 04, 2021 01:26pm
Really sad...hope it restarts soon..love from India .
Reply Recommend 0
N K Ali
Mar 04, 2021 01:27pm
PCB will have to tighten up its keeping-an-eye-on-cricketers policy for their own good and its own. If anybody breaks the policy, "Go home." That's it. Salams
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Mar 04, 2021 01:28pm
Non seriousness of following safety protocols, giving preferences to commercials over safety by the team owners and last not being strict to be inside the bio-bubble had cost PSL. Very poor planning.
Reply Recommend 0
Wake up and smell the coffee
Mar 04, 2021 01:28pm
When you bend the rules to accommodate two players at the start of the tournament then what do you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Sheikh, Vancouver
Mar 04, 2021 01:29pm
Worst planning.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Mar 04, 2021 01:30pm
Even the covid bubble is a myth in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Mar 04, 2021 01:30pm
Seek China's help.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Sheikh, Vancouver
Mar 04, 2021 01:33pm
Poor planning.
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 04, 2021 01:37pm
Smart pause down
Reply Recommend 0
Gautam
Mar 04, 2021 01:40pm
They should have followed smart lock down strategy that was praised all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Mar 04, 2021 01:41pm
Take care, covid is more serious than we expect.
Reply Recommend 0
Recovery Agent
Mar 04, 2021 01:42pm
Hearing the theme song of PSL this year, felt something is going to be wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Mar 04, 2021 01:46pm
"...A day earlier, the PCB decided to offer Sars-coronavirus vaccine doses to all participants of PSL 6, becoming the first cricket board to do so..." Given the obvious risks, would it not have been better to do this, before the PSL started? Also, 20% crowd was working fine. The moment they increased the crowd capacity, we have seen this issue. People have been seen on screen not socially distanced and without masks. I blame the large crowds for this and we need better crowd management here.
Reply Recommend 0
Misbah
Mar 04, 2021 01:54pm
Smart delay
Reply Recommend 0
Murad
Mar 04, 2021 01:57pm
Smart lock down proving to be not that smart.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2021 02:00pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Usman Khalid
Mar 04, 2021 02:00pm
This was always a probability, holding a tournament of this scale amidst a pandemic was an exceptional risk to begin with. PCB should aggressively analyse where the biosecure bubble was compromised and consider penalizing those responsible for it to save its own credibility. That being said, good decsion to postpone given the current outbreak. Hopefully PSL would be back soon. Wish all our guest players health and safety.
Reply Recommend 0
Qureshi FM, Alberta
Mar 04, 2021 02:01pm
I am scared.
Reply Recommend 0
Qureshi FM, Alberta
Mar 04, 2021 02:02pm
I am really scared.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2021 02:06pm
Better safe than sorry.
Reply Recommend 0
Qureshi FM, Alberta
Mar 04, 2021 02:09pm
Stay safe PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Mar 04, 2021 02:13pm
@Majid, it's postponed as per Cricinfo news which means for longer duration than delayed
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Mar 04, 2021 02:13pm
another feather in the cap
Reply Recommend 0
Amit
Mar 04, 2021 02:13pm
They cannot contain covid cases in psl and they were thumping their chests about smart controlling of covid. Liar. They never tested citizens properly so cases are also going undetected
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Mar 04, 2021 02:13pm
Poor cricket league
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Mar 04, 2021 02:14pm
@Majid, it's been postponed as per news on cricinfo which means this year's PSL is gone
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 04, 2021 02:19pm
It is extremely hard to organize a tournament during a Pandemic. Hopefully everyone will be safe. Prayers and best wishes.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Ghani
Mar 04, 2021 02:21pm
Wait...the NCOC said to open up the PSL with more attendance. How have they decided to cancel against NCOC directives?
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 04, 2021 02:23pm
Fake smart lockdown of fake selected PM proved a disaster. Now Pakistan is not in a position to even host a major event nor send its players for a major tournament without incident
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Mar 04, 2021 02:30pm
When whole country is running without corona tests, then what was the hurry to test cricketers. The show could have carried on if smart testing was applied here.
Reply Recommend 0
Safeer
Mar 04, 2021 02:32pm
Thanks to Javed Afridi and Zalmi team for breaking the rules in first place by inviting Zalmi player and coach for a ride. Cheers buddy and well done !!
Reply Recommend 0
Safeer
Mar 04, 2021 02:32pm
Thanks to Javed Afridi and Zalmi team for breaking the rules in first place by inviting Zalmi player and coach for a ride. Cheers buddy and well done !!
Reply Recommend 0
Hadi
Mar 04, 2021 02:39pm
Amazing tournament so far, disappointing but right call by the PCB. The whole world is suffering under the scourge.
Reply Recommend 0
Hello123
Mar 04, 2021 02:40pm
good riddance, keep the traffic moving
Reply Recommend 0
Facts
Mar 04, 2021 02:43pm
Outcome of visionary PM Niazi.. Can't even manage own cricket and they need assurance from BCCI to come and do all drama. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Mar 04, 2021 02:52pm
So unfair. England's rotation policy ensures that their test matches and India series go smoothly without a hitch. Good players just disappear and it's called normal rotation. But then money power trumps everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 04, 2021 02:52pm
Great move. Now we can have another PSL later in the year. This one was becoming too predictable.
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Mar 04, 2021 02:53pm
Look at the bright side. Few less traffic jams around the stadium
Reply Recommend 0
SAQIB
Mar 04, 2021 03:00pm
Prevention would have been better than cure but we know how lapse our players can be considering their complaints from New Zealand last year. Shame, i was really enjoying the current series.
Reply Recommend 0
Maruf
Mar 04, 2021 03:01pm
BCCI could manage 60 games without an issue and PSL could not even conduct 15. What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Malaria (real)
Mar 04, 2021 03:03pm
expected from immature government another utrun imran special , to compare PSL with IPL is mediocrity
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Mar 04, 2021 03:03pm
Until then all fans listen to groove mera.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Mar 04, 2021 03:22pm
Chinese testing kits showing its true colors.
Reply Recommend 0
ABaloch
Mar 04, 2021 03:22pm
These foreigners must have brought COVID to Pakistan again. PSL gives them money and this is what they have to offer to the host country.
Reply Recommend 0
Talking Point
Mar 04, 2021 03:26pm
Copying India is fine. But coping like India needs financial strength and planning. Both alien to the Imitation Republic .
Reply Recommend 0
syet
Mar 04, 2021 03:40pm
@Lahori, Calm down Fake Lahori... its not the End of the world... Psl will happen but delayed. Dont over react !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Mar 04, 2021 03:44pm
some where i have read that authorities were unable to detect the week link of the bio bubble. well i am not sure if every time crowd return ball after every six is sanitised or not.
Reply Recommend 0
Uturn
Mar 04, 2021 03:49pm
PSL ki pawri ho gai.
Reply Recommend 0
Learner
Mar 04, 2021 03:53pm
@A Shah, If your testing rates were anywhere close to india you could have bypassed us. If covid has spread so much in your country that so high security isolated players are getting it one can only imagine how far and wide it has spread.
Reply Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Mar 04, 2021 04:06pm
Goo decision by PCB and good monitoring by Pakistan on covid cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Mar 04, 2021 04:07pm
@Majid, Don't be afraid of foreigners always, be yourself and be confident also. This is happening in all the countries
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 04, 2021 04:16pm
I guess its lost it’s grove!
Reply Recommend 0
Safeer
Mar 04, 2021 04:17pm
Thanks to Javed Afridi and his girlfriends !!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 04, 2021 04:18pm
To make a covid bubble, and to run a covid bubble are two different things.
Reply Recommend 0
Safeer
Mar 04, 2021 04:24pm
Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy, are deemed to have broken the bio-bubble after meeting with team owner Javed Afridi (owners are not in biosecure bubble). PCB tells them to go through a mandatory isolation period and provide negative tests in order to re-join to the squad. In response, Javed, Wahab and Sammy claim to protest the tournament and refuse to take the field as a team altogether if they're not allowed to play the first match (which begins in ~24 hours from the time this 'threat' is made).
Reply Recommend 0
suman
Mar 04, 2021 04:32pm
Where is Dayle Stayne
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Mar 04, 2021 04:37pm
@Ali, how many examples of postponement are there in the world; are we the first?
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Mar 04, 2021 04:37pm
@Bilal, lack of discipline.
Reply Recommend 0
AAM
Mar 04, 2021 05:04pm
A sigh of relief for the commuters of Karachi and Lahore
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Mar 04, 2021 05:12pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, "As you sow, so shall you reap" as you copy so you paste,is there any worse drag than you.
Reply Recommend 0
State
Mar 04, 2021 05:13pm
@Uturn, PSL ki pawri kat gayi
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 04, 2021 05:25pm
From what I’m hearing from friends SND family members in Pakistan, no on seems to follow any guidelines fir COVID, people are living like the Covid never happened. Good lunch with that kind of attitude.
Reply Recommend 0
dawood
Mar 04, 2021 05:31pm
millions of commuters who were affected for the sake of "security" for a few international players probably prayed for this to happen Want to improve image abroad by doing such events ? well holding a cricket tournament is not the answer to our woes.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 05:36pm
So Embarassing
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Mar 04, 2021 05:44pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bheegi Billi!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Parminder
Mar 04, 2021 05:46pm
@suman, "Where is Dayle Stayne" Enjoying reward.
Reply Recommend 0
S Ali
Mar 04, 2021 05:57pm
Why oh why do we always blame so and so. The pcb and the government has tried its best but its not good enough for some.we asians are never happy.all we do is moan,groan and criticise. Pakistan has nothing to be ashamed of when most of the blame lies with teams and its playing staff..
Reply Recommend 0
S Ali
Mar 04, 2021 05:58pm
@Fastrack, nothing to be embarrassed about
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 04, 2021 06:04pm
You had only one job to do and you failed it. Better resign from your post and go home.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaga Nepali
Mar 04, 2021 06:04pm
Still good step don’t be like india who is going down the hill with dictator like modi with a billion positive cases of corona
Reply Recommend 0
Sandeep singh
Mar 04, 2021 06:11pm
@Kaga Nepali, I read somewhere that india donated 1.5 million covid vaccines to nepal. Is it right ?
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Mar 04, 2021 06:18pm
Failure at every front. Naya Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Mnkhan
Mar 04, 2021 06:18pm
Its a big setback. Blame has to be placed on both PCB officials and Franchise owners. The franchise owners are supposed to lead by example however they trashed the SOPs and guidelines from the word go. Had no outbreak in domestic season, not even in SA series which proves that franchises messed it big time and have jeopardized the international tours as well.
Reply Recommend 0

