PSL delayed with immediate effect after emergence of 7 Covid-19 cases

Imran Siddique | Abdul GhaffarPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 01:18pm
The PCB said the decision to delay the PSL was taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament. — File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 has been delayed "with immediate effect" after seven people participating in the tournament tested positive for Covid-19.

The PCB said the decision had been taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February," the cricket body said in a press release.

The PCB will concentrate on "safe and secure passage" for the participants and is set to arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities for the six franchises.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Commercial Director Babar Hamid will hold a press conference to give more details at 3pm, the press release added.

The PCB confirmed earlier in the day that three additional players from two different teams had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding they will now undergo self-isolation for 10 days.

The players had been tested in the afternoon after they showed symptoms, according to the statement. They had not been part of the sides that played in yesterday’s PSL 6 double-header that featured Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans.

A day earlier, the PCB decided to offer Sars-coronavirus vaccine doses to all participants of PSL 6, becoming the first cricket board to do so.

The decision was made in the line with the PCB’s duty of care policy and to ensure all participants of the league remain safe and healthy during the event, which was set to conclude on March 22.

Earlier this week, Islamabad United's Fawad Ahmed became the first player in the tournament to test positive. United's match with Quetta Gladiators, scheduled to be held on March 1, was postponed as a result while other players were tested.

The PCB had later announced the test results of both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United squads had returned negative.

However, the very next day, two more overseas cricketers and a local backroom staff member also tested positive.

Bilal
Mar 04, 2021 12:38pm
As expected, poor planning
Reply Recommend 0
garysan
Mar 04, 2021 12:45pm
Another feather in the cap, nothing new.
Reply Recommend 0
Distressed tiger
Mar 04, 2021 12:50pm
Imran's hadte to reopen resturants, cinemas and daily regular school exposes the population to undue risk ehen pakistan is doing very little testing. I hope he takes a u-turn sooner rather than latet
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 04, 2021 12:50pm
Delayed for few days or months, can you be more detailed.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 04, 2021 12:51pm
Can we do anything right?
Reply Recommend 0
Serious
Mar 04, 2021 12:53pm
Shame
Reply Recommend 0
RK Singh
Mar 04, 2021 12:54pm
Pakistan claims to have "smart controlled" Covid. What a bunch of lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 04, 2021 12:54pm
Very sad.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 04, 2021 12:57pm
@Bilal, " As expected, poor planning...." And they say it's a Bigger Hit than IPL......
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Canada
Mar 04, 2021 01:02pm
@Bilal, Now don't go around blaming bad planning. This has happened to the best of sports teams in the world. PCB's planning/arrangements are top notch.
Reply Recommend 0
barbiq
Mar 04, 2021 01:21pm
Smart thinking, after smart lock down!
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 04, 2021 01:22pm
This time blame is on China and not BCCI
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 04, 2021 01:23pm
Smart league
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 04, 2021 01:24pm
Not good for cricket. Hope all infected 9nes recover
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Mar 04, 2021 01:28pm
Non seriousness of following safety protocols, giving preferences to commercials over safety by the team owners and last not being strict to be inside the bio-bubble had cost PSL. Very poor planning.
Reply Recommend 0
Wake up and smell the coffee
Mar 04, 2021 01:28pm
When you bend the rules to accommodate two players at the start of the tournament then what do you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Mar 04, 2021 01:30pm
Seek China's help.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Sheikh, Vancouver
Mar 04, 2021 01:33pm
Poor planning.
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 04, 2021 01:37pm
Smart pause down
Reply Recommend 0

