Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2021

Opposition asks PM to resign with honour

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 07:21am
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani address a press conference on Wednesday evening. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani address a press conference on Wednesday evening. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Causing a blow to the ruling alliance headed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Senate elections from Islamabad, an upbeat opposition on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan “to resign in an honourable way” after the defeat of the government’s candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the hands of Pakistan Democra­tic Movement (PDM) candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

“If he (the prime minister) has honour then he should himself resign (from the office). Imran Khan should submit his resignation today as the demand for his resignation is no more only the opposition’s demand but it has now become a demand of the government members as well,” said a cheerful Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari while speaking at a news conference at the Zardari House with Mr Gilani and other senior party leaders hours after results of the elections on the Senate seats from Islamabad were announced by the returning officer.

Earlier, the PPP chairman had tweeted “Demo­cracy is the best revenge Jiye Bhutto” soon after the announcement of the result.

Later, a number of other opposition leaders, including supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, through their social media accounts on Twitter, also felicitated Mr Gilani and termed his election a “glorious victory”.

Later, Mr Sharif talked to Mr Gilani by telephone and congratulated him.

PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who had been brought to the capital to cast his vote through a production order, in a statement said that Mr Gilani’s victory was the expression of a no-confidence by lawmakers in Imran Khan’s government.

“Those who have destroyed the people and the country’s economy and the vote thieves, sugar thieves and flour thieves have been exposed,” said Mr Sharif.

Taking advantage of his presence in the Parliament House, Shehbaz Sharif also presided over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group and senior leaders in which he bitterly criticised the government’s performance, saying that he had never seen such a “worst government” in the country’s history,

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also tweeted, congratulating Mr Gilani as well as the PDM leadership.

“Well done the PML-N.... congratulations to PML-N members who upheld the narrative of Nawaz Sharif... future is yours,” said Ms Nawaz in her tweet.

In another post, she clai­med that “the fake mandate has been snatched back by the people’s representatives. Their own people, despite the pressure on them, refused to vote for [...] (Prime Minister) Imran Khan,” she said, adding that the premier now had no right to occupy the Prime Minister House. Vote chor (thief), leave the chair.”

PML-N’s secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said “Imran Khan was a selected prime minister and now he has become a rejected prime minister”.

“The nation is expecting that he (PM) will resign from the office,” he said, adding that a government whose ministers did not even know how to vote in Senate elections had no right to rule the country.

Speaking at the news conference, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that the defeat of the prime minister from the National Assembly was a “historic win” for the PDM. He said the PDM leadership challenged the government first in the by-elections and then in the Senate and defeated it.

The PPP chairman said that Mr Gilani’s victory was also an expression of a no confidence on the IMF-dictated budget and a reaction of the people over the prevailing price hike and unemployment in the country.

The PDM, he said, would continue its democratic struggle and “the war against this puppet government and will soon send this cruel government packing”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gilani thanked the PDM leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Akhtar Mengal and others and said that he would personally visit these leaders to offer his gratitude.

In reply to a question, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that the option of moving a no confidence motion against the prime minister was still available and “its timing and place” would be decided by the PDM leadership with consensus.

“There will be long march and there will be no confidence motion. We will decide its timing and place,” he added.

In reply to a question about the decision of the government to challenge Mr Gilani’s election before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PPP chairman simply said that Imran Khan was a sportsman and he should demonstrate sportsman spirit.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari evaded a question about the leaked video of Mr Gilani’s son telling the PTI members about the technique to waste their votes, saying that if the government had made an attempt to get its rival candidate disqualified from the race only a day before the elections, this showed that they already knew the results.

PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar, who was himself a candidate on a technocrat seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but lost the election, in a statement termed the victory of Mr Gilani a “win for democratic process and for political engagement more than the win of any individual”.

Mr Babar said election to the Senate and the by-elections a few days earlier in various parts of the country had not only strengthened democratic process but also vindicated the position taken by the PPP that political parties should make use of every democratic process in fight against fascist tendencies.

“All forums namely elections, the Parliament, the courts and by reaching out to the people directly must be availed in a democratic spirit,” he said.

Mr Babar hoped that the PTI would accept and welcome the victory of Mr Gilani as an expression of free will and call of conscience of the voters and not impute any ulterior motives to those who voted for him.

A senior PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair while talking to reporters said that the PDM’s victory was the first step towards ouster of Imran Khan’s government.

“If there is any shame left in Imran Khan, he should resign tonight after dissolving the assembly,” he said, adding that “this is a huge defeat for a sitting government which used all tactics to win the elections with the support of all other forces”. Mr Zubair said they considered Mr Gilani’s victory a “first compensation” which they had received for the rigged general elections in 2018.

The PML-N leader refuted charges that the PDM’s victory was the result of vote buying and said all those having powers, money, perks and ministries were with the PTI.

Mr Bhutto Zardari and Mr Gilani later visited the residence of PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Talking to reporters, the Maulana said that Imran Khan had no choice, but to resign as the nation wanted fresh elections in the country. He said Mr Khan had not only wasted his vote he had “wasted himself”. He said that he was convening a meeting of the PDM heads next week to discuss the future strategy of the alliance.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2021

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Doctor Mujeeb
Mar 04, 2021 07:28am
Winning by cheating. No honor in PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Mar 04, 2021 07:29am
"Resign otherwise we will buy all your MNAs" says PDM. People of Pakistan helplessly watching the shameful drama unfolding. Supreme Court has been kept busy by Qazi Faez Essa.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehdi
Mar 04, 2021 07:30am
Only a few years ago, NS used to heap scorn on Gillani day and night.
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Mujeeb
Mar 04, 2021 07:30am
Elections in Pakistan are a joke. No rule of law...
Reply Recommend 0
Gaimata Kisusu
Mar 04, 2021 07:30am
It would be a sad day for Pakistan if these crooks succeed in ousting IK
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Mar 04, 2021 07:32am
Inexperienced versus veteran corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 04, 2021 07:34am
The so-called victory of Gilani is a slap on the face of the entire nation. The looters and thugs have made the mockery of the nation, telling us they can buy our votes and our representatives with the money they looted from us. Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 07:38am
The opposition are a joke. PTI has got maximum votes in Senate. And now IK will expose everyone by open show of hands.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 04, 2021 07:49am
PDM is confused to go after Buzdar1 or Buzdar2.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 04, 2021 07:53am
It's time for karma.Go for IK in NA and Buzdar in PA.Follow it up with long march & dharna.Keep IK on his toes till 2023.Give him back what he did with PMLN from 2014-2018.That's the only way selected and selectors will learn not to do it in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Raju
Mar 04, 2021 08:01am
Loss of one seat does not mean that PM should resign. But looking at inflation ,scams and economy performance of PM is very ordinary.
Reply Recommend 0
ajmal
Mar 04, 2021 08:03am
PTI now has more Senate seats and there is no reason for Imran khan to resign. It is time to answer the NAB for all looted money. PDM is just doing a drama to impress the general public for nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Tehseenullah
Mar 04, 2021 08:03am
Welcome Islamic Presidential system.
Reply Recommend 0
garysan
Mar 04, 2021 08:05am
IK has no honour left in him.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 04, 2021 08:08am
Hard for IK to survive real votes. He only has support of few overseas Pakistanis who live far from reality and comment blindly here. IK has done more damage to the country than any other leader in the garb of fighting corruption. His own party is made up of corrupt to the core politicians and he is clueless about everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Mar 04, 2021 08:09am
Look who is talking about honour, hilarious....
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Mar 04, 2021 08:13am
PTI is loosing ground all across the country but they should be allowed to complete their term.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 04, 2021 08:14am
Imagine, a motley crew of an opposition is offering ‘sincere’ advice.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Mar 04, 2021 08:17am
@Anti-Corruption , You have been brainwashed. IK was installed by umpires. Let see wheather Umpires raise the Finger now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 08:20am
I agree that IK should resign now. It is better for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 04, 2021 08:24am
Bilawal Zardari sahab, IK is a hundred times better then PDM and its leadership. Unfortunately minus IK (who is extremely honest) there is no difference between PTI and other political parties in our country. No one doubts IK's integrity and his intentions for our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 04, 2021 08:28am
PMIK should resign
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 08:28am
time for PMIK should resign
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 04, 2021 08:29am
Prime minister Imran Khan is brave and first courageous leader of Pakistan who is facing all odds to root out the corrupt. Had it not been horse trading he party would certainly have won the senate elections fairly and squarely. In addition to exposing the corrupt in opposition, PMIK has also exposed the corrupt in the institutions appointed by the corrupt governments of the past. The opposition has nothing left but to ride on the winning of one corrupt Gilani and family.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 08:30am
PTI is the worst party, NS was better
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 04, 2021 08:38am
PTI took an 18 additional seat and wiped out the oppositions plans .. Bilawal Zardari needs to visit planet earth sometime soon
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned Pakistani
Mar 04, 2021 08:46am
What a Shame... Money can buy anything in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 04, 2021 08:47am
Public is not with the PDM. These selected parliamentarians have cheated and public wants to know why.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 04, 2021 08:51am
@Moiz, so PTI MNAs are saleable commodities then what is PTI but a bunch of .....
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 04, 2021 08:51am
@Fastrack, looters got to loot Plunderers got to Plund Fastrack your done
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 04, 2021 08:53am
@ajmal, you are not voting for hafeez but IK the PTI said ....well he lost and in the senate the opposition now have more seats.....your done
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The great Covid dole
Updated 04 Mar 2021

The great Covid dole

The government is serving the poor with its words and the rich with its deeds.
Informal sector
04 Mar 2021

Informal sector

Pakistan’s black economy is linked to governance.
The game is on
Updated 03 Mar 2021

The game is on

The PDM appears much more confident despite the fact that it is lacking in numbers.

Editorial

04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...
Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...