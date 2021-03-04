Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2021

Pakistan sees over 75 Covid deaths in single day after three months

Ikram JunaidiPublished March 4, 2021Updated March 4, 2021 09:07am
The number of hospitalised patients has dropped to the level of November last year. — AFP/File
The number of hospitalised patients has dropped to the level of November last year. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the current year’s highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in a single day as the total casualty figure surpassed 13,000.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 75 patients succumbed to the virus in a single day — the highest after 78 deaths were reported on Dec 21, 2020.

The number of hospitalised patients, however, has dropped to the level of November last year as less than 2,000 people are under treatment in the country. Besides, the number of active cases, which was over 50,000 in December, has also fallen to 16,648 as of March 3.

In another development, a team of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has suggested that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif should not return to Lahore as travelling would exacerbate his health-related issues and recommended him complete bed rest for one week.

According to an NCOC document, available with Dawn, the death figure of over 75 has been reported only two times since July 6, 2020 and that was in December.

The maximum number of patients admitted to hospitals had surpassed 7,000 on June 15 last year but then it started to decrease and fell to less than 1,000 in October. The count rose again and reached 3,000 in December. However, in February, cases fell, and during the last two days, they have remained below 2,000.

The document further showed that the positivity ratio, which is measured on the basis of positive cases in every 100 samples, was recorded at over 11 per cent by the end of March last year. It surged over 22pc on May 25 but then started to drop, coming down to 1.7pc in September.

In October, the ratio witnessed an upward trend, reaching 7.9pc on Dec 7. In the next few months, the rate started coming down and fell to 3.3pc by Feb 22. However, on March 3 it was recorded at 4.21pc.

The NCOC data also revealed that 1,388 people contracted the virus in a single day while 1,995 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. A total of 583,916 cases and 13,013 deaths have been reported till date.

Bed rest for Shehbaz Sharif

A Pims medical team has suggested that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif should not be sent back to Lahore as travelling would complicate his health. It recommended a week’s bed rest for him.

The team, comprising Pims Deputy Executive Director Dr Zulfiqar Ghouri, Head of Cardiology Department Prof Mohammad Naeem Malik and Head of Neurosurgery Department Prof Sajid Nazeer Bhatti, thoroughly examined Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

The report, available with Dawn, states, “70 years old man complaining of light headedness and fatigue. No hypertension, DM [diabetes mellitus] and IHD [ischemic heart disease] in the past.”

The report further revealed that the patient looked a little anemic and in pain, blood pressure was 150/90 and, as per examination of the neurosurgeon, was a known case of spondylosis and due to travelling had spasm of muscles of lower back, giving rise to severe pain. Further travelling will make things worse, it stated.

While prescribing medicines, the team has recommended complete bed rest for at least seven days with immediate effect.

It is worth mentioning that the opposition leader, who is in National Accountability Bureau’s custody, was brought to Islamabad to cast his vote in the Senate elections. He has been residing in a house located in the Ministers’ Enclave which has been declared a sub-jail.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Mar 04, 2021 07:44am
Third wave feared in India with 16000-17000 cases daily
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2021 07:57am
This definitely is a conspiracy by the looters who are Indian agents. Disclosure of real data is against the kind hearted leaders ‘smart management’ of covid
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 04, 2021 08:19am
75 are hidden numbers like china
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Mar 04, 2021 08:38am
To my Pakistani friends who care. COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech is found to be 81% effective.
Reply Recommend 0
Wiser
Mar 04, 2021 08:45am
@M. Emad, and India is already vaccinating it's citizens.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The great Covid dole
Updated 04 Mar 2021

The great Covid dole

The government is serving the poor with its words and the rich with its deeds.
Informal sector
04 Mar 2021

Informal sector

Pakistan’s black economy is linked to governance.
The game is on
Updated 03 Mar 2021

The game is on

The PDM appears much more confident despite the fact that it is lacking in numbers.

Editorial

04 Mar 2021

Senate upset

THE Senate election results have delivered a stunning blow to the PTI. While the ruling party has seen an increase ...
ME ‘security pact’
Updated 04 Mar 2021

ME ‘security pact’

THERE has been an overflowing of bonhomie between the Gulf Arabs and Israel over the past few months, much of it...
04 Mar 2021

Students’ protest

A GROUP of university students in Karachi and Hyderabad caught the media’s attention when they announced a...
Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...