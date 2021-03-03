Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2021

PM Imran to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate upset

Dawn.comPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 11:29pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a press conference alongside other senior government members on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a press conference alongside other senior government members on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament after the ruling PTI lost the hotly contested Senate general seat from Islamabad to the joint opposition, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference hours after the PTI's upset loss was confirmed, Qureshi said it should be made clear who stood where after today's vote.

“Those standing with Imran Khan will be seen on one side and those who are not, and think they like the ideology of the PPP and PML-N have every right to join their ranks,” said Qureshi, who was flanked by several PTI ministers including Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mehmood and Fawad Chaudhry.

He urged PTI workers to hold onto the belief that the PTI would compete with the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “They have united but have no ideological basis for their union. They do politics of self-interest …. and want to continue with such politics but we will bury it,” he said.

Earlier, Qureshi started the press conference by saying that today’s events had vindicated Prime Minister Imran’s stance, adding that this was not something new, but had been happening for the past several years.

He went on to count his party’s attempts to ensure transparency in the electoral process, saying the PTI had invited the opposition to move towards open ballots, but “you saw the difference between what they practised and [what they] preached.”

“We informed the ECP that it is your constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections,” said Qureshi, adding that the ECP had failed to ensure transparency.

“I say this because as per our fears, a video and audio surfaced a night before the elections and Fawad Chaudhry tried to knock the doors of the ECP, but there was silence there.” The minister added that it was surprising that elections were to be held the next day but no one from the ECP was available.

At this point, they had an even greater responsibility to ensure transparency in the polls. “But we did not find them up to the standard.”

Qureshi said that the struggle started by Prime Minister Imran is one of “good versus evil”, adding that the premier had made uncountable efforts to change the political culture.

“In this fight, the nation is watching who stands where,” he said. “I want to ensure the voter, who cast their vote for the bat [PTI election symbol] that the fight will go on.

"In my opinion, today is a sad day for democracy. Those who claimed to be the torchbearers of democracy have killed the principles of democracy.”

The joint opposition candidate, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani, was contesting against PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the lone general seat from the capital. He won the election by bagging 169 votes, while Shaikh received 164 votes. Seven votes cast for the seat were rejected, while there were reports that at least two PTI MNAs' votes were rendered invalid because they didn't mark their ballots correctly.

While the ruling PTI’s numerical strength in the Senate was expected to almost double from the existing 14 seats, the hottest contest was expected between Gilani and Shaikh.

Hours before polling commenced, the contest became even more controversial with the emergence of a video of Gilani's son, Ali Haider, explaining to lawmakers how to cancel their votes.

The government immediately cried foul, demanding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declare Gilani ineligible after the emergence of the video that it said showed "votes being bought". It also filed a reference with the ECP seeking Gilani's disqualification for being involved in "corrupt practices".

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Ali Haider accepted that he was in the leaked video, but denied he was engaging in a deal to buy votes for his father.

He added that the MNAs in the video belonged to the PTI and were his "friends".

However, some audio recordings were reportedly leaked after his press conference in which a number of people could be allegedly heard discussing monetary deals worth millions of rupees with lawmakers in order to buy their votes.

Two of the voices in the leaked audios were said to be of Ali Haider and Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, local media [reported][5]. Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath', Shah denied that the voice in the audio clips was his.

Opposition calls for PM's resignation

Addressing a press conference a little while earlier, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had hailed Gilani's win as a victory for all democratic forces in Pakistan.

"[Prime Minister] Imran Khan should resign, this is not only the opposition's demand but of the government's own members," Bilawal had claimed.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (28)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thinking
Mar 03, 2021 10:13pm
Smq must be very happy with imran vote of confidence. He must be thinking of how to execute his plan for pm post now
Reply Recommend 0
Manga
Mar 03, 2021 10:13pm
Only Imran Khan has the courage to take such a step.
Reply Recommend 0
Azadeh Ahadian
Mar 03, 2021 10:14pm
For the first time in the year 2021, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi talked on a subject other than India.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 03, 2021 10:15pm
Great gesture. Who Dares Wins.
Reply Recommend 0
UMAIR
Mar 03, 2021 10:15pm
This is history in making, Love you Khan sahib.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Shah
Mar 03, 2021 10:15pm
Ik should resign
Reply Recommend 0
LG-SYR
Mar 03, 2021 10:25pm
YES, this is called a great victory! Well done, Gilani saheb!
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Mar 03, 2021 10:27pm
Bid to open the secrecy of ballots!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Mar 03, 2021 10:27pm
Its Imran himself who brought him down. Not the opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Raza
Mar 03, 2021 10:30pm
IK trying really hard to gain faith even though he has been failed to gain own party MNAs votes. This new round of political theater would only create more choas and uncertainty for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 03, 2021 10:35pm
SMQ could become the next prime minister, after Imran is outed.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 03, 2021 10:37pm
So opposition happiness will be short lived this is timely and very tactical move by Imran Khan. Now if IK wins than gillani victory will be called as hoax
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Mar 03, 2021 10:37pm
Looks like IK is gone! SMQ vying to be the next PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim s
Mar 03, 2021 10:37pm
Most Important objective is to make our political system mature and viable. We are expecting a road full of caravan of thugs, corruption, dishonest people. but the journey should continue with each milestone until we reach the destination. There is no doubt wrong billboard messages, U-Turns will distract us, keep the Democracy Express on the tracking moving forward. We all in it together, with our abilities and faults. Let us make Pakistan great again
Reply Recommend 0
oak
Mar 03, 2021 10:38pm
@Manga, na... it's the safest bet & most obvious move to take.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 03, 2021 10:40pm
@Asad Shah, “ Ik should resign” Without a vote of no confidence?
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Mar 03, 2021 10:42pm
I am not a big fan of imran Khan but still I don't want those corrupt un-educated people in Government. I want Imran Khan to finish his term, he still less bad than others
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 03, 2021 10:42pm
Mr. Qureshi has spoken like some civilized and mature politician of western democracy. Bravo. Pakistan politics does not deserve polished attitude though.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 03, 2021 10:43pm
@Asad Shah, why?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ahmed
Mar 03, 2021 10:44pm
@Asad Shah, IMRAN khan should call for new election would be smart call for fresh election seen were is stand for?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Mar 03, 2021 10:49pm
You really have to ask yourself is the country safe in the hands of the opposition? I mean they had 25 years to make Pakistan great and we are still miles behind India.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Mar 03, 2021 10:50pm
Let there be vote of confidence, and strict investigations on horse trading simultaneously.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 03, 2021 10:51pm
This is the time for MQM, GDA & BNP to stand with the people and not the selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 03, 2021 10:52pm
I bet record money was spent by the opposition in Senate ill-action (election).
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 03, 2021 10:53pm
Infact that’s what opposition has been trying ie not to have fair and free senate elections and ECP joined their ranks too
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2021 10:56pm
You certainly deserve this setback.
Reply Recommend 0
S.Rehman
Mar 03, 2021 10:56pm
@LG-SYR, Absolutely. I just want to know whether it was Sterling or Dollar.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Mar 03, 2021 10:56pm
@Salman, If IK loses then IL and allies should be ready to be in jail and cry political victimization.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blood and oil
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Blood and oil

Uncle Sam is only mildly miffed with the Saudis.
A twist to behold
02 Mar 2021

A twist to behold

The issue here is that the Islamabad election is but a smaller story arc.

Editorial

Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...
SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...