Today's Paper | March 03, 2021

'Win for democracy': PDM celebrates Gilani's Senate victory against Hafeez Shaikh as PTI cries foul

Dawn.comPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 10:10pm
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani address a press conference on Wednesday evening. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani address a press conference on Wednesday evening. — DawnNewsTV

Members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) celebrated Yousuf Raza Gilani's win in the Senate elections over PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday, while the government decried the win and said that the results would be challenged.

In a blow to the government, the joint opposition candidate Gilani won the hotly contested general seat from Islamabad, beating Shaikh. Gilani secured 169 votes while Shaikh bagged 164 votes.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to Twitter with a succinct "Democracy is the best revenge", adding: "Jiye Bhutto."

A few hours after polling ended, Bilawal alongside Gilani held a press conference in which both leaders hailed the latter's victory as "a win for democracy".

The PPP chairperson claimed that "a new era was starting in Pakistan's democratic journey".

He thanked the PDM leadership and said that Gilani's win was a win for all democratic forces in Pakistan. "This puppet government has lost from its own parliament and the people of Pakistan have won."

"[Prime Minister] Imran Khan should resign, this is not only the opposition's demand but of the government's own members," claimed Bilawal.

Gilani thanked PDM leaders and said the movement had been successful in securing the coveted Islamabad seat.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif called the win "a glorious victory".

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also tweeted her congratulations to Gilani and the opposition alliance's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). She commended the PML-N MNAs for accepting the party supremo Nawaz Sharif's stance and "refusing to bow down and sell out".

"Well done PML-N! The future is yours," said Maryam.

In another post, she claimed that "the fake mandate has been snatched back by the people's representatives".

"Their own people, despite the pressure on them, refused to vote for [...] (Prime Minister) Imran Khan," she said, adding that the premier now had no right to occupy the Prime Minister House.

"Vote chor (thief), leave the chair."

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani congratulated Bilawal on the "historical win" of Gilani and the PDM.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said after Gilani's win, Prime Minister Imran should resign tonight. "Imran and his ministers can't even cast their votes properly; how can they run a country?" he questioned in a tweet.

PTI calls for investigation

Members of the government, however, criticised the results and hit back that they must be investigated.

Senator Faisal Javed termed the results "horse trading at its peak". He said the result should be "investigated and justice must be served".

"May Allah help [Prime Minister] Imran Khan eliminate corruption from this country. We are with you [Prime Minister] Imran Khan," said Javed, adding that the premier was the "sole fighter" against corruption.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz lashed out at the opposition, saying "they should be ashamed. With what face and character can they say such things?". He was referring to reports of a no-confidence motion by the opposition.

He said the result of the election for the Islamabad seat was a "vindication of the stance that Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly talked about".

"You know the character of those who have won," said the information minister, adding that the prime minister was the only solution for the development and progress of the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the party "will challenge this result".

He alleged that people had sold their votes on the same ballot paper for money. The prime minister was proved right, said Gill, and once again "votes were sold in the election".

"Have an auction of consciences next time instead of an election."

Comments (68)
M. Emad
Mar 03, 2021 07:32pm
Cracks in PTI (Niazi).
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Mar 03, 2021 07:33pm
Sour grapes for PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Mar 03, 2021 07:33pm
Corruption has won to do more corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Mar 03, 2021 07:35pm
PTI is the most corrupt party in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 03, 2021 07:36pm
Horse trading at its peak
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 03, 2021 07:37pm
Corruption wins once again.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad Khial
Mar 03, 2021 07:38pm
Oh no!!!! Now what???
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 03, 2021 07:39pm
PTI being exposed for corruption on every corner
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Mar 03, 2021 07:40pm
Investigations from A to Z. Forensics investigations, geo- fencing, videos , huge withdrawals from accounts of godfathers. All must be checked. The Senate must remain suspended, untill clearance is issued by investigations agencies. The people of Pakistan need honestly chosen legislators, not thieves, or dishonest Senators who came to power by illegal unconstitutional practices.
Reply Recommend 0
Murad
Mar 03, 2021 07:40pm
vindicated
Reply Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Mar 03, 2021 07:41pm
A severe set back to PTI and its aspirations. R.S. Menon, Gurugram
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 03, 2021 07:42pm
PTI.has lost because it lost the confidence and backing of umpire without which imran khan and PTI is just nothing ,more shock for khan is expecting in few days
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 07:43pm
"Well done PML-N! The future is yours," said Maryam. At present future is on Avenfield house without passport.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Mar 03, 2021 07:43pm
Speechless. But surely Congratulations to ex PM Sahib
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 07:47pm
When one has a noble aim to cleanse this great country of corrupt, criminals, looters then the road is long and the struggle, hard. 11 crooks grouped togather against 1 brave man. Kaptaan will lead this nation into a 2023 victory. A seat here and there does not matter. Days of the corrupt will be over soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 07:50pm
169 to 164 of those 4 we know were in the video with mosa Gilani and 3 who Zardari abducted in sind. 7 votes enough to make sheikh win.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 03, 2021 07:54pm
The winner is the money over conscience - the plundered money from the poor masses!
Reply Recommend 0
Garysan
Mar 03, 2021 07:55pm
PDM wins over the selected PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 03, 2021 08:05pm
“Democracy is the best revenge” Is that the democracy? And revenge against who? Surely here the revenge is against the poor people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Mar 03, 2021 08:07pm
While PTI could not deliver much in two and a half years the looted money is still in circulation. We need someone special to clean up this mess corruption and bribery. The most tragic irony for this nation is that after even knowing who is wrong we vote them in.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 03, 2021 08:07pm
@Shabash, keep dreaming!
Reply Recommend 0
Views-r-my-own
Mar 03, 2021 08:07pm
PDM is a farce. It’s the biggest assembly of crooks. Pakistanis, wake up and know who is in the right and who is just saving their ill gotten wealth at your expense.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Mar 03, 2021 08:08pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , It will not help as the constitution allowed it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 08:09pm
The whole nation knows, PDM a grouping of 11 crooked parties threw looted money around to buy votes and still PTI fared far better. Raza Gilani ' s win was actually PDM defeat because despite the corruption, gillani won by only 5 votes. This shows the wind of change is seeping in and PDM are seeing their future fading. 2023 is when PTI will get a majority in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Mar 03, 2021 08:10pm
@Asif, I did read your comment twice. Simple and great.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Mar 03, 2021 08:10pm
Horse trading wins the senate elections. Pakistan loses.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Mar 03, 2021 08:11pm
If PTI cries foul as accusing horse trading, then the whole PTI Govt came to power with a fake mandate.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 08:11pm
@Bilal, Sour grapes for PTI Not really, after mosa gillani video where he showed 4 PTI members how to deface the vote and kidnapping of 3 PTI members in sind, shows the rotters will be cleaned out and 2023 will be a thumping win.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 03, 2021 08:12pm
@Akhtar, bad loser
Reply Recommend 0
Distressed tiger
Mar 03, 2021 08:13pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , first and foremost, pti's own selection in 2018 needs investigation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 03, 2021 08:14pm
@Salman, PTI is corrupt for accepting money
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 03, 2021 08:14pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , cry babies why did you give tickets to turncoats and people you don’t trust
Reply Recommend 0
Syed U, Melbourne
Mar 03, 2021 08:19pm
Incompetency bites the dust. Congratulations Hafeez.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 03, 2021 08:21pm
Hafeez Sheikh defeat not hurt me but victory of Yusaf Raza Gillani ( necklace fame) is matter of concern for me. PDM has not won. In fact in efficiency of PTI government and rude/arrogant attitude of Imran Khan is the main reason of PTI defeat. Masses don't want to be ruled once again by tested or tried failures/ dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed U, Melbourne
Mar 03, 2021 08:21pm
Another name for incompetency is Hafeez. Thanks Hafeez for a giving a reason to celebrate. May your captain hide in shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Danish Hassan
Mar 03, 2021 08:21pm
Crooks elected again...
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Danish Hassan
Mar 03, 2021 08:22pm
Isnt he the one who was convicted when he was PM?
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Mar 03, 2021 08:26pm
One dilemma for this nation particularly Sindh is "Jeya Bhutto" This riding on a fake slogan has costed us a lot. Just look at the affairs of Sindh, it has been ruined.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed U, Melbourne
Mar 03, 2021 08:27pm
End in sight for incompetency.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 03, 2021 08:32pm
Countdown has begun for Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Mar 03, 2021 08:33pm
@Zak, "169 to 164 of those 4 we know were in the video with mosa Gilani and 3 who Zardari abducted in sind. 7 votes enough to make sheikh win." It was allowed by the SC, which means the constitution. IK should have gone after the constitution first, instead of MQM. The problem of Pakistan is in Karachi, which is the constitution (18th amendment). Now he will pay the price of neglecting Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 08:34pm
Last night video release enough to justify the victory. Thats a smack on the face of stakeholders, who deprived it from open ballot.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 03, 2021 08:38pm
PTi will be routed out soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Mar 03, 2021 08:40pm
PPP's idea of democracy is free and full scale corruption - PS ask the people of Karachi about democracy, last time I looked it was a deprived city.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 03, 2021 08:44pm
So election are free and fair? huh!
Reply Recommend 0
Garysan
Mar 03, 2021 08:45pm
PTI's selectors are crying foul as well.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 03, 2021 08:47pm
@Subhi, PTI won general elections by public direct voting. there is a huge difference between Parliamentary and Senate election. It's always wise to comment on matters which one knows beforehand. Otherwise, silence is the key to happiness.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 03, 2021 08:47pm
Somebody well said that, PPP and PML(N) are well fed corrupt with solid pockets while, the goons of PTI have very deep pockets with drain holes in them that would take long to be mended and filed.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 03, 2021 08:48pm
Two proven thugs congratulating each other.
Reply Recommend 0
javaid s siddiqi
Mar 03, 2021 08:50pm
Turkish necklace thief Gilani and corruption has won. Congratulation Pakistani people
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Mar 03, 2021 08:52pm
Why cry when u don't have control over your own party MNAs? Set your own house in order before pointing fingers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Mar 03, 2021 08:59pm
Democracy is the best revenge !
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Mar 03, 2021 09:00pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , Where were these demands when Sanjrani was elected senate Chairman ?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 03, 2021 09:01pm
Problems for PMIK from here.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 03, 2021 09:04pm
Win for thieves and crooks inc ..his mother stole the Turkish First Lady's donation for earthquake victims ..how low can we go
Reply Recommend 0
GT
Mar 03, 2021 09:12pm
It is not win of democracy but for more corruption
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 03, 2021 09:20pm
Millions of rupees must have been involved, which only looters could have afforded as PTI is a poor party.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza Chanesar
Mar 03, 2021 09:21pm
What an irony, and we call it democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.S.Awan
Mar 03, 2021 09:27pm
Once again onus is on ECP to take a stand and punish people who advocated manipulation and vote buying in Senate elections. Our hopes for fair elections rest with ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Baba
Mar 03, 2021 09:28pm
Looks like selectors are not happy with PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 03, 2021 09:32pm
@Zak, ECP did not initiate any action against Musa Gilani which is an obvious evidence that ECP is in open collusion with PDM. They all are on a take.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 03, 2021 09:38pm
You can not win them all, one seat, so what.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 03, 2021 09:38pm
If IK takes action the 9 Pti members, he will lose his majority in NA. So in all cases, dark future ahead for pti
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 03, 2021 09:39pm
PMIK would definitely bring change..wait for it!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 09:43pm
Bilawal does not look happy, many took the money and still voted for their party.
Reply Recommend 0
Humayun
Mar 03, 2021 09:55pm
Pakistani has lower standard and people are not interested in ideology but their self-centered interest. In this way, nation can not build up but remain in the state as Pakistan currently in.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Mar 03, 2021 09:56pm
You did not win that seat democratically, you used bribes.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 03, 2021 10:04pm
King Niazi lost!! Hard to believe. He is so handsome and debonair. How can he lose?
Reply Recommend 0

