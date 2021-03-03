Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2021

Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticised as Islamophobic

ReutersPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 04:38pm
The proposal compounds Switzerland’s tense relationship with Islam after citizens voted to ban building any new minarets in 2009. — AP/File
The proposal compounds Switzerland’s tense relationship with Islam after citizens voted to ban building any new minarets in 2009. — AP/File

"Stop Extremism!” urges a red billboard in a quiet village outside Zurich above an image of a scowling woman wearing a black headscarf and face veil.

The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People’s Party (SVP) to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday. Opinion polls suggest most Swiss will back it and the ban will become law.

“In Switzerland our tradition is that you show your face. That is a sign of our basic freedoms,” said Walter Wobmann, an SVP member of parliament and chairman of the referendum committee.

The proposal predates the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen all adults forced to don masks in many settings to prevent the spread of infection. It gathered the necessary support to trigger a referendum in 2017.

It does not mention Islam directly, and also aims to stop violent street protesters and football hooligans wearing masks. Still, local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the 'burqa ban'.

The proposal compounds Switzerland’s tense relationship with Islam after citizens voted to ban building any new minarets in 2009. Two cantons already have local bans on face coverings.

Wobmann said the vote was not against Islam itself, but added, “the facial covering is a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland”. France banned wearing a full face veil in public in 2011 and Denmark, Austria the Netherlands and Bulgaria have full or partial bans on wearing face coverings in public.

No one in Switzerland wears a burqa and only around 30 women wear the niqab, the University of Lucerne estimates. Muslims make up 5.2 per cent of the Swiss population of 8.6 million people, with most having their roots in Turkey, Bosnia and Kosovo.

Swiss Muslims have said right-wing parties were using the vote to rally their supporters and demonise them and others have warned a ban could stoke wider divisions.

“The niqab is a blank sheet which allows people to project their fears onto it,” said Andreas Tunger-Zanetti, manager of Lucerne University’s Centre for Research on Religion. “But [...] you are very unlikely to meet someone on a Swiss street wearing one.”

He said a ban risked cementing Switzerland’s image as anti-Islamic and could create resentment amongst some Muslims.

Rifa’at Lenzin, 67, a Swiss Muslim woman, said she was totally against the ban, which was tackling a problem which didn’t exist, in a country where Muslims were well integrated.

“Changing the constitution to tell people what they can and cannot wear is a very bad idea [...] This is Switzerland, not Saudi Arabia.”

“We are Muslims but we are Swiss citizens who have grown up here too,” Lenzin said. “This vote is simply racist and Islamophobic.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Mar 03, 2021 04:50pm
Full Face veil is a public nuisance ---- the whole EU should ban face veils.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 03, 2021 04:54pm
I don't think this should be seen as Islamophobia, it is a measure against security and niqab is not compatible, simple as that.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 03, 2021 04:56pm
@M. Emad, Yes, Ban the veil but make face-masks compulsory. Such a funny state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
shah zaman
Mar 03, 2021 05:10pm
this is all because of the disunity of the Ummah, it won't stop with the banning of hijab or veil but the ultimate target is the Islamic faith if the muslims don't come to their senses soon.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Mar 03, 2021 05:21pm
Good measure taken for security reasons. This shouldn't be seen as anti religion.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blood and oil
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Blood and oil

Uncle Sam is only mildly miffed with the Saudis.
A twist to behold
02 Mar 2021

A twist to behold

The issue here is that the Islamabad election is but a smaller story arc.

Editorial

Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...
SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...