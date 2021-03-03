Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2021

Thousands demand India's chief justice quit for suggesting accused rapist marry schoolgirl victim

AFPPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 03:17pm
India's Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. — Photo via TheWire.in
India's Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. — Photo via TheWire.in

India's top judge was facing calls to resign on Wednesday after telling an accused rapist to marry his schoolgirl victim to avoid jail.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition demanding Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde quit after he told the government technician at a hearing: “If you want to marry (her) we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail.”

Bobde's comments sparked a furore and prompted women's rights activists to circulate an open letter calling for his resignation that has secured more than 5,200 signatures, campaigner Vani Subramanian said.

According to the letter, the man is accused of stalking, tying up, gagging and repeatedly raping the girl before threatening to douse her in petrol, set her alight and have her brother killed.

“By suggesting that this rapist marry the victim-survivor, you, the Chief Justice of India, sought to condemn the victim-survivor to a lifetime of rape at the hands of the tormentor who drove her to attempt suicide,” the letter said.

India's abysmal record on sexual violence has been the focus of international attention since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus sparked nationwide protests.

Victims are regularly subjected to sexist treatment at the hands of police and courts, including being encouraged to marry their attackers in so-called compromise solutions.

The letter also drew attention to another hearing on Monday during which Bobde reportedly questioned whether sex between a married couple could ever be considered rape.

“The husband may be a brutal man, but can you call the act of sexual intercourse between a lawfully wedded man and wife rape?” he said.

“This comment not only legitimises any kind of sexual, physical and mental violence by the husband, but it normalises the torture that Indian women have been facing within marriages for years without any legal recourse,” the letter by the rights campaigners said.

Marital rape is not a crime in India.

Bobde has not responded to the criticism. His predecessor Ranjan Gogoi was the highest-profile figure in India to face a #MeToo backlash after he was accused by a former staffer of sexual assault.

He was cleared in 2019 after an in-house inquiry, prompting protests in the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
THE
Mar 03, 2021 02:55pm
Incredible India !!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Mar 03, 2021 02:56pm
India is worst country for women on face of earth. where enven highest courts give funny judgments.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 03, 2021 02:57pm
The chief justice's university education was wasted. He has a jirga mindset.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 03, 2021 02:59pm
India is really progressing, bravo
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 03, 2021 03:01pm
“If you want to marry (her) we can help you......;..", still making the victim of rape at fault and suffer for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Mar 03, 2021 03:22pm
Progressive India!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 03, 2021 03:26pm
This is the height of misogynist mindset and that too coming from the chief of justice!!
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Mar 03, 2021 03:26pm
It is unacceptable and the key is how society is protesting and for the right cause. Mindset is very correct. I wonder why no one on earth does not protest Pakistani law that allows victims to pardon the criminal. Most f the time victims are threatened to pardon the criminal
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Mar 03, 2021 03:29pm
He must resign. People have no faith in him anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Mar 03, 2021 03:31pm
Thousand demand his resignation .... and millions more are endorsing his views. Don't be judgmental, go through the case first.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Mar 03, 2021 03:33pm
He needs to give a few judgements to please BJP He will be the next MPA
Reply Recommend 0
Fouzia
Mar 03, 2021 03:36pm
Indian courts are under Bollywood spell.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Mar 03, 2021 03:39pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), India is far better than Pakistan for women's safety...stop criticizing others when your own house is dirty.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Mar 03, 2021 03:42pm
The man should be referred to as chief of injustice and should be removed from the Indian Supreme Court. What a crazy man!
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Mar 03, 2021 03:42pm
Thankyou bjp you have altered entire outlook of India. .
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Mar 03, 2021 03:43pm
No, comments, overhere>?
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Mar 03, 2021 03:43pm
Very shameful. . India is going back into darkness. .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blood and oil
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Blood and oil

Uncle Sam is only mildly miffed with the Saudis.
A twist to behold
02 Mar 2021

A twist to behold

The issue here is that the Islamabad election is but a smaller story arc.

Editorial

Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...
SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...