'Nobody is safe anymore': Afghans in shock after three female media workers shot dead in Jalalabad

AFPPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 01:32pm
Mourners carry the coffins of three female journalists who were shot dead in Jalalabad on Tuesday. — Reuters
Mourners carry the coffins of three female journalists who were shot dead in Jalalabad on Tuesday. — Reuters

Outrage rippled through Afghanistan on Wednesday as funerals were held for three female media workers gunned down in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the latest assassinations to rack the war-weary country.

Journalists, activists and judges have recently been ambushed by gunmen or killed by explosives attached to their vehicles as surging violence forces many into hiding — with some leaving Afghanistan.

The killings have escalated since peace talks began last year between the Afghan government and the Taliban, sparking fears that the insurgents are eliminating perceived opponents.

The three women were shot and killed in two separate attacks after they left the Enikass TV station where they worked on Tuesday.

An Islamic State affiliate later claimed responsibility for the murders, saying its gunmen carried out the killings of what it called “journalists working for one of the media stations loyal to the apostate Afghan government”. Friends and family gathered in Jalalabad to bury their loved ones as they pleaded for an end to the killings.

Mohammad Nazif said his cousin Sadia Sadat was just 18 years old when she was killed on Tuesday, and she had been working at the TV station over the past year to help support her family.

“Her family was very happy for her to work in TV. She had not received any warnings,” Nazif told AFP.

“I don't know why the militants target such innocent girls. I ask them to stop the targeted killing of media workers.” A colleague at Enikass TV who spoke on condition of anonymity said the station was reeling from the murders, saying the three victims were like “family”.

“Three innocent girls were shot dead in the daylight in the middle of the city. Nobody is safe anymore,” said the colleague.

In December, another female employee working for Enikass TV was murdered in Jalalabad in similar circumstances.

Afghanistan has long been ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

At least nine media workers have been killed since peace talks with the Taliban started in September, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.

US officials have blamed the Taliban for the wave of violence, while the Kabul government said the insurgents routinely hide behind IS claims to cover their tracks. The Taliban has denied the charges.

Adil Batliwala
Mar 03, 2021 01:37pm
We condemn it...
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2021 01:37pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply
Imran khan (Mardan)
Mar 03, 2021 01:50pm
What a sadistic society
Reply
Pancake
Mar 03, 2021 01:55pm
This happens in a third class society! Shame on this life of horror
Reply
Deva
Mar 03, 2021 02:05pm
Taliban need to be wiped. Terrorists will remain terrorists always.
Reply
Jokhio
Mar 03, 2021 02:13pm
Spoilers.
Reply
AJo
Mar 03, 2021 02:15pm
US is responsible. It should surrender unconditionally so that brave fighters will stop killing innocents
Reply
RAja Raman
Mar 03, 2021 02:19pm
Barbaric Taliban and their backers are responsible for the Mayhem.
Reply
syed baqar ahsan
Mar 03, 2021 02:19pm
Western sponsored killing- no doubts just to keep impression bad of muslims countries
Reply
Sandeep singh
Mar 03, 2021 02:23pm
@AJo, brave fighters seriously! They just killed innocent girls who is earning for her family and you are saying brave.
Reply
Chandra Shekhar
Mar 03, 2021 02:28pm
@syed baqar ahsan , really? Otherwise very peaceful countries where there is peace, prosperity and justice for all? Don't fool yourself.
Reply

