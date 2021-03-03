Dawn Logo

Israel looking at ‘special security arrangement’ with Arab states: minister

ReutersPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 09:45am
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz wears a face mask as he looks out from the window of a helicopter during a tour of the Gaza border area, southern Israel on Tuesday. — Reuters
KEREM SHALOM: Israel intends to develop a “special security arrangement” with its new Arab allies, who share common concerns about Iran, Defence Minister Ben­ny Gantz said on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established formal relations with Israel last year. As part of their US-backed rapprochement, Israel and the UAE have proposed defence and military cooperation. The UAE’s first ambassador to Israel met Prime Minister Benjamin Netan­yahu on Tuesday, a day after taking up his post.

On a visit to an Israel-Gaza border crossing, the Israeli defence minister played down a report by public radio Kan that Israel was considering a defence agreement with Arab countries, but said security ties would be pursued.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a defence pact, but we are going to develop defence relations with every country that we have relations with,” Gantz said.

“We have this process of setting up (a) special security arrangement, and within this arrangement we can continue and develop our relations,” he said.

Gantz declined to go into details on what such an arrangement would entail.

He signalled that Israel had no opposition to the sale, approved during former US president Donald Trump’s last days in office, of 50 Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets to the UAE. The deal is now under review by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Asked about the Israeli government’s view of the sale, Gantz said Israel’s “qua­litative military edge” must be preserved by the United States, adding that the adva­nced warplane was already in the country’s arsenal.

In Jerusalem, Netanyahu met UAE ambassador Moha­med Al Khaja at the prime minister’s office and said in welcoming remarks: “We’re changing the Middle East. We’re changing the world.”

An Israeli statement said the two discussed prospects for developing regional and bilateral projects in a broad range of fields. Israel opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi in January.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2021

Comments (5)
Vivek
Mar 03, 2021 10:22am
Sad news for many
Reply Recommend 0
MUSHEER AHMED
Mar 03, 2021 10:46am
This is beginning of the end
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Sid
Mar 03, 2021 11:08am
@Vivek, Like who ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 11:18am
@Vivek, Sad news for many For palistinians.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Mar 03, 2021 11:18am
Arabs, Israelis and Indians are now strong allies and partners. Some poor nations will watch and weep.
Reply Recommend 0

