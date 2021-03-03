Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2021

Detained lawmakers brought to capital for casting votes

Munawer AzeemPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 08:40am
In this file photo, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, accompanied by party leader Khawaja Asif, speaks to the media. — AP
In this file photo, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, accompanied by party leader Khawaja Asif, speaks to the media. — AP

ISLAMABAD: Detained leaders of the opposition parties were brought to the capital on Tuesday to cast their votes in the Senate elections and kept in separate buildings which were declared sub-jail, Dawn has learnt.

They included Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Khawaja Mohammad Asif of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party MNA from Sindh Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and MNA from South Waziristan Ali Wazir.

In separate letters, the Islamabad chief commissioner was reminded of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order regarding production of the detained lawmakers and their presence during the voting on Wednesday (today).

One of the letters written by an official associated with Shehbaz Sharif stated: “Being a chronic patient of back pain, the hectic long distance drive from Lahore to Islamabad and same day return will take a detrimental toll on his health. It is, therefore, requested to bring him on Tuesday to his house No. 26 at Ministerial Enclave.”

Residences of Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Khursheed Shah and Ali Wazir declared sub-jail

The letter written on behalf of Khawaja Asif quoted an associated professor of ophthalmology and Mayo Hospital chief executive office as saying: “He is admitted to Eye Unit and operated for left phacoemulsification with intra ocular lens implantation and presently his condition is satisfactory and there is no objection on his travelling but due to his eye surgery, he is not advised to travel too much in a single stretch in a single day. It is, therefore, requested to bring him to Islamabad on Tuesday to his residence 302-F, Parliament Lodges.”

Both the letters stated that the houses of Mr Sharif and Mr Asif should be declared sub-jail and they be brought back to Lahore after the Senate polling.

In response to the letters, Chief Commissioner Amir Ahmed Ali has declared the houses of both PML-N leaders as sub-jail till the conclusion of polling and asked the capital police for guard duty outside the residences.

Similarly, Room No. 1 and Room No. 6 in Sindh House, Islamabad, have been declared sub-jail for Syed Khursheed Shah and Ali Wazir, respectively.

“The IGP Prison Sindh shall nominate the officers/officials who shall be responsible for the supervision and administration of the sub-jail, while IGP Sindh shall nominate the officers/officials who shall be responsible for their [Mr Shah and Mr Wazir] security during their movement,” separate orders issued by the Sindh home department said.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2021

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blood and oil
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Blood and oil

Uncle Sam is only mildly miffed with the Saudis.
A twist to behold
02 Mar 2021

A twist to behold

The issue here is that the Islamabad election is but a smaller story arc.

Editorial

Vaccine challenges
Updated 03 Mar 2021

Vaccine challenges

THE last few months have seen several countries rolling out vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus, which...
03 Mar 2021

Rising prices

CONTRARY to government projections and market expectations, the cost of goods and services for the public during...
03 Mar 2021

Myanmar crisis

THE political crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar on Feb 1 is worsening, with the generals refusing to...
SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...