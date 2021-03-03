Dawn Logo

Qureshi stresses ‘vitality and depth’ of Pak-China ties

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 07:44am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a virtual ceremony held to launch commemorative ceremonies for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic ties. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday underscored the “vitality and depth” of Pak-China bilateral ties and said that “strategic and political cooperation” between the two countries had gone from strength to strength.

He was speaking at a virtual ceremony held to launch commemorative ceremonies for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic ties. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi joined the event from Beijing.

The two countries had established their ties in May 1951 after People’s Republic of China was established on Oct 1, 1949. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognise China.

Mr Qureshi expressed the hope that the expected visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan this year would help in further elevating the relationship.

The relationship in its early part was focused on political and defence issues; however, since 1999 and more particularly after the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the economic element of the ties has got special attention. The bilateral economic ties now supplement the strategic relations.

Mr Qureshi said the bilateral relationship, based on the principles of mutual understanding, mutual support and mutual trust, has been transformed into an ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’ and is an anchor for peace, stability and development in the region.

“Pakistan adheres to ‘One-China policy’ and China has stood by us in supporting our key strategic, economic and developmental priorities,” the foreign minister said.

The CPEC has now entered its second phase in which the emphasis is on industrialisation, agriculture and socio-economic development.

Foreign Minister Wang underlined that Pakistan-China friendship had a time-honoured history and in the seven decades the two countries had stood together in rain or shine, and built an exceptional, iron-clad friendship.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2021

