Justice Isa says he’s fighting for future of judiciary

Nasir IqbalPublished March 3, 2021Updated March 3, 2021 01:08pm
Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on Tuesday insisted that he was fighting for the future of Pakistan as well as the institution of the judiciary. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court on Tuesday insisted that he was fighting for the future of Pakistan as well as the institution of the judiciary.

“We are living in a gutter contrary to what the founding father Quaid-i-Azam had envisioned, but they say as if I will be dusted out at some appropriate juncture,” Justice Isa argued in a high-pitched tone while appearing for the third time before a 10-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

At the outset of the hearing on a set of review petitions, Justice Bandial said the court was allowing the petitioner judge to argue the case because his counsel Muneer A. Malik had expressed his inability to appear before the court because of his health.

Justice Isa, whose voice became choked at some point of time, regretted that for the past two years there had been a propaganda campaign by the government-controlled media not only against him but also against his family.

“Please put yourself in my shoes,” he said, adding that though his children and wife were not his dependent, they had been stigmatised. “How would you feel if your wife and children are treated in the same fashion,” he said and requested the court to give him some latitude.

“I apologise if you are getting bored,” Justice Isa said when Justice Bandial told him that the cases he was citing pertained to the hearing in open court which “we are already doing” and suggested that he should argue the application he had filed for live telecast of the court proceedings.

“Why are we reluctant? Because we belong to the same institution and for the sake of the integrity and solidarity we must refrain from making comments. Already Allah Almighty has rewarded you since despite odds, a huge number of people are in your favour,” Justice Bandial observed.

“We are not happy to see our sister and daughter sitting in the courtroom,” he said while pointing towards Justice Isa’s wife Sarina and daughter Sehar.

Justice Isa contended that renowned journalists were being picked up with impunity while other journalists were beaten up and stabbed, but Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had no information and nobody moved any petition in this regard. “Shame on the government of Pakistan; we have put the future of this country at stake,” he regretted.

Referring to the dismemberment of East Pakistan, Justice Isa said his heart had bled when 90,000 soldiers surrendered before Indians and national security issue was cooked up whenever someone tried to quote from Hamoodur Rehman report.

Justice Bandial observed that the court also sympathised with journalists, but it could not transgress out of its jurisdiction unless somebody moved a petition in this regard.

Justice Manzoor Malik advised Justice Isa not to get emotional, otherwise he would lose focus. “I am getting emotional not for my sake but for Pakistan,” Justice Isa said. He emphasised that his office or his salary did not matter but what mattered was that he had lost the public opinion, regretting that he would carry stigma to his grave. Being a judge, he said, he could not hold a press conference or respond to clear his name and, therefore, he felt like suffocated. Justice Isa argued that Prime Minister Khan or President Dr Arif Alvi, Law Minister Farogh Naseem or Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry could speak in their private capacity, but he could not.

Regretting that his name had been tainted, Justice Isa said this was the kind of environment “we are creating for the judiciary”. Only full glare of public hearing would enable the people to know that justice was being served impartially by a 10-judge bench, he said.

When Justice Bandial asked Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman whether the federation had made up its mind as to who would represent it, the latter said he still had no instructions in this regard.

At this, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali observed that 10 judges of the Supreme Court had assembled and the federation had no idea who would represent it. “This looks odd.”

When Justice Isa informed the court that some journalists had offered their services for the live telecast, Justice Bandial observed that the state had the resources to make arrangements if the court made up its mind.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2021

Oz khan
Mar 03, 2021 07:42am
Money trail please?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 07:44am
Stop wasting everyone's time and give the money trail. Or be ready to land in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Su-57
Mar 03, 2021 07:46am
Sorry to read all this but Justice Isa’s comments calling Pakistan a gutter were despicable and unbecoming of a Justise of Supreme Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Mar 03, 2021 07:47am
Judge Isa please just show the money trail and come free, then go after who ever. Otherwise people will think of you as do of Sharif family, Zardaris and the Bhuttos, I mean the crooks of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
JohnJaaniJanardhan
Mar 03, 2021 07:49am
The country looks like gutter to you because poor people do not have stolen money and they cannot go to London and buy property there
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 03, 2021 07:54am
Whoever is asked for money trail. They become beacon of civilian supremacy and do not provide their money trail. Only IK provide all the details
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 03, 2021 08:02am
Person who blocks discussion on Hudaibya paper mills, bases his references on whats app messages talks about transparency. He should resign after his disgraceful behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Mar 03, 2021 08:05am
He needs to tell the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Mar 03, 2021 08:10am
Justice Isa is a gem!! May he live long and serve Pakistan. Everyone knows which judgement of justice Isa got him into all this mess. Man of integrity
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 03, 2021 08:12am
Court should listen to honour able judge Justice Isa even if he gets emotional. That is the quality of judges of highest court of the land.
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Mar 03, 2021 08:14am
Everyone is innocent unless proven guilty. So anyone can say anything doesn’t mean anything. Laws are available for defamation case.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 08:14am
Stay strong Justice Isa!
Reply Recommend 0
Frazz
Mar 03, 2021 08:22am
No. Fighting for himself and corrupt practices
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Mar 03, 2021 08:25am
His wife is doing press conferences throwing mud around. Why should he be feeling suffocated. He has just to give money trail
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 03, 2021 08:28am
He is so right.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 03, 2021 08:29am
He is an honour able and courageous judge. It takes courage to deal with corrupt PTI government.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Mar 03, 2021 08:31am
@Bitter Truth, there is no truth in your opinion but plenty of bitterness. Simply put money trail is the solution which will never come because it will expose the truth
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Mar 03, 2021 08:37am
Unfotunately he has already lost his case by not keeping inside the institution rather by playing it in media!
Reply Recommend 0
Dil Sa
Mar 03, 2021 08:41am
Let the nation watch his case. PTV can earn billions if they forecast it. Few ads will generate billions
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan ul Huq
Mar 03, 2021 08:50am
@Mir, People have right to know what is going on in the court.Live TV cast is not new for the rest of the world. In Pakistan everything is secret let's get it open.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 03, 2021 08:53am
Who ordered that Hudaibya paper mill case, which is the mother of all money laundry cases, could not be reopen because it would have destroyed Nawaz Sharif? It was Isa.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Mar 03, 2021 09:00am
A man who represents the highest court yet when you look at the state of judicial system right down to lawyers who riot, attack hospitals one must really ask this man which planet is he living on.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Mar 03, 2021 09:01am
Sorry but he is fighting to stay above the law and restrain FBR from inquiring about his family’s overseas property.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 03, 2021 09:02am
Why not open public court hearing? Let everyone see
Reply Recommend 0
FEDA
Mar 03, 2021 09:14am
money trail pls ...
Reply Recommend 0
Nam
Mar 03, 2021 09:19am
Judge Issa is pointing finger in all directions. Rather he should tell the court how he acquired properties in UK. Once he clears himself of that than there is nothing to worry about
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaat.
Mar 03, 2021 09:31am
Trying to take the case into different ways. Give it a political tinge.. trying to gain sympathy of the court.. yet unable to present his own money trail t
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 03, 2021 09:51am
That is how the things improve.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Mar 03, 2021 09:52am
His emotional letters, intentional press leaks, non cooperation with FBR, refusal to provide money trail, politicization of charges filed against him and his dramatic appearances in the Court - the entire conduct of the man is unbecoming of a judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 03, 2021 10:09am
Long live Justice Isa. Haters can cry all they want.
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Mar 03, 2021 10:28am
This is what a fascist state looks like.
Reply Recommend 0
Zillay Husnain
Mar 03, 2021 10:30am
he mentioned Fawad Chaudhry i am also curious why not minister had taken any stance as he used to.
Reply Recommend 0
Nice
Mar 03, 2021 10:32am
"Get Him".
Reply Recommend 0
shahzad
Mar 03, 2021 10:34am
Unfortunately when in power no one care about Pakistan, but when they become the victim then all of sudden they talk about system, rule of law etc. May be he is innocent, but general public wants to know how they make wealth and able to purchase houses in UK. I'm paying 6 no tax but unable to do do
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 03, 2021 10:40am
he is pmln guy everybody knows. He talks about everything else but not his money trail
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 03, 2021 10:44am
@Fastrack "Stay strong Justice Isa!" It is easy to spot an impersonator and you sir are one.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 03, 2021 10:49am
@Frazz, beyond any doubts...Nation is not naive..
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 03, 2021 10:51am
@Ali da Malanga, sure...beneficiaries of being owners of high value properties
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 03, 2021 10:53am
@Bitter Truth, zero integrity
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 03, 2021 10:53am
@Frazz, and assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 03, 2021 10:54am
@Suchbaath , when it comes to corruption and financial crime, you have to prove your innocence This is how the west operates with financial crimes his lordship has failed to account for his assets and income
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 03, 2021 10:54am
@FN, there is no honour when you dont provide money trial or pay your taxes Its unfortunate the same PDM rhetoric is propagated without proof
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 03, 2021 10:56am
I simply do not understand as why he is making entire issue political...Pointing fingers towards others...rather than simply providing money trail...Please provide money trail...end of story..And do not ever name and shame our country..Mind you this is not gutter..if you believe than you are also being breed and bought up in this....
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Mar 03, 2021 11:12am
You are not fighting for the future of judiciary you are fighting how to escape giving money trail.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mehmood
Mar 03, 2021 11:20am
@Oz khan, Money trail is only acceptable if presented by IK or PTI
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 03, 2021 11:21am
@Syed , why not media discuss Hudibiya Mill case...Cannot have two standards...it is called Hypocrisy..
Reply Recommend 0
Swati
Mar 03, 2021 11:24am
We need to fight for for corruption free Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Lavesh
Mar 03, 2021 11:36am
No one is asking for the paper trail of the missing Dam Fund.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Ali
Mar 03, 2021 11:49am
No my lord, you are not.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 03, 2021 11:58am
Why does the judge not provide a money trial The future of the judiciary is definitely up for concern when his lordship does not report his income, assets of himself and his family Claiming agriculture income is a just a front for money laundering and tax evasion
Reply Recommend 0
MarK
Mar 03, 2021 12:03pm
@Irfan ul Huq, The difference in opinion must be discussed among the honorable judges, and within the domains of the court, and not outside the court in a manner disgracing the institution!
Reply Recommend 0
MarK
Mar 03, 2021 12:05pm
@Mir, Right on the money! The difference of opinion on issues among the honorable judges must remain within the domains of the institution and not be openly discussed in media disgracing the integrity and honor of the institution!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Mar 03, 2021 12:11pm
His heart does not bleed when his fellow Justice Muneer brought the Doctrine of necessity to oust a democratically elected parliament and made this a "gutter" country
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Mar 03, 2021 12:14pm
@Lavesh, The dam is being built go yourself and see
Reply Recommend 0
Malek Usman
Mar 03, 2021 12:25pm
This is what Justice Iftikhar Ch used to say, who appointed Justice Isa as well. I regret taking part in his rallies. Honorable Justice Isa sb, please answer the questions that are being asked from you, give money trail and everything is fine.
Reply Recommend 0
pakistani
Mar 03, 2021 12:28pm
judiciary is equally responsible with decisions like necessity doctrine.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf Javed
Mar 03, 2021 12:31pm
The word justice is unfit to place it with Isa. Why he is appearing in-person?
Reply Recommend 0
Anees
Mar 03, 2021 12:36pm
He’s fighting for himself and himself only. Judiciary behaviour is in question these days when “learned” lawyers behave like hooligans on the street.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Mar 03, 2021 12:38pm
@Oz khan, Yes PTI foreign funding case ka money trail
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud
Mar 03, 2021 12:43pm
Joke of the day!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2021 12:57pm
The whole world knows that in essence, he is only fighting for withholding, preserving and sustaining his multi-million Rupees worth of properties in London-England, by far, one of the most expensive cities in the world, without providing any tangible money trail or source of income details.
Reply Recommend 0
Malek Usman
Mar 03, 2021 12:58pm
After Justice Iftikhar Ch's lost cause, I decided to never get excited about our judiciary again. But, to be honest, when I first read Justice Isa's decisions and observations, I could not help to become a little optimist again. He sounded like a gem of a person. In that backdrop, I am thoroughly disappointed with him, the way he responded to the questions, letters to president, issuing them to media, whatsapp conspiracies and now playing emotions by himself leading the case.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 03, 2021 01:09pm
Thankfully the elephants are not fighting on the grass this time. The grass is safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassaan
Mar 03, 2021 01:26pm
Guess the judge is getting bitter once he has to go through the gruelling court process that had been so far a reality for so many people that it literally wasted their lives. There’s an Al Jazeera documentary on a man who got confirmation of his innocence after more than 20 years of neglect on his case... guess the judge had remained satisfied when it continued happening to ordinary people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Mar 03, 2021 01:35pm
Fighting for judiciary by acquitting Nawaz Sharif from Hudabiya case. Such a pity!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 03, 2021 01:40pm
Just imagine, if he becomes Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Abbas
Mar 03, 2021 01:54pm
You must leave the gutter and go to the heaven you have amassed in Europe
Reply Recommend 0
A. Nasir
Mar 03, 2021 01:54pm
@Oz khan, Not enough that the Supreme Court has quashed the reference against the honourable judge? Does a certain bent of mine just knows two words money trail? Shameful to vilify a decent man like this.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Mar 03, 2021 02:09pm
All the teachers want to know the techniques to purchase expensive properties abroad from their meagre salaries.
Reply Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Mar 03, 2021 02:19pm
Nope! Sir, you are fighting to hide your misdeeds. And you are not judiciary, you are just an individual with questionable ownership of some very valuable propeties bought with monies you fail to justify the source of, which makes you a suspected criminal unfortunately hiding in the court.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 03, 2021 02:28pm
Have pity on this nation and go home.
Reply Recommend 0

