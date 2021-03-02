Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2021

PTI up in arms after video emerges of Gilani's son showing lawmakers how to cancel Senate vote

Dawn.comPublished March 2, 2021Updated March 2, 2021 11:04pm
Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Haider Gilani addresses a press conference after the video emerged on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Haider Gilani addresses a press conference after the video emerged on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Hours before lawmakers across the country are set to go to polls in the much-anticipated Senate elections 2021, a video surfaced on Tuesday showing the son of Yousuf Raza Gilani, the joint opposition's most prominent candidate for the polls, explaining to lawmakers how to cancel their votes.

The government immediately cried foul, demanding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declare Gilani ineligible after the emergence of the video that it said showed "votes being bought".

PPP leader and former prime minister Gilani, who hails from Multan, has been fielded as a joint candidate of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement from Islamabad. His lone competition for the general seat will be Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of the PTI.

In the night-time video of about one-and-a-half minutes, first shared by ARY News, Gilani's son Ali Haider Gilani can be heard apparently explaining through specific details to at least two lawmakers how they can waste their votes during the election.

The faces of none of the men in the video can be clearly seen and it is not clear whom Ali Haider is talking to or who recorded and leaked the video.

Within minutes of the video being broadcast, the various chapters of the ruling PTI and government spokespersons started tweeting about it, saying the clip had "exposed" Gilani as well as the opposition.

"Yousuf Raza Gilani's son caught buying votes in the Senate and giving away tricks to waste votes. This is the character of the PDM and their joint candidate," a tweet from PTI's official account said.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Ali Haider accepted that he was in the leaked video, but denied he was engaging in a deal to buy votes for his father.

Addressing a press conference outside the ECP offices in Islamabad, Minister For Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the video showed Ali Haider explaining to PTI MNAs how to waste their votes.

The minister said after Ali Haider's "confession" that the video was true, it was the ECP's responsibility to declare Gilani ineligible to contest Wednesday's elections and file a reference against him under Articles 218, 219 and 220 and the Supreme Court's recent judgement on the presidential reference seeking open ballot in the Senate polls. He said the government wanted to file a reference against Gilani but because the ECP offices had closed for the day, the reference would be sent to the commission on Wednesday morning.

"But notwithstanding our reference, I hope the chief election commissioner will take notice of this video," Chaudhry added.

The PTI later said the ECP had taken notice of the "horse-trading video", welcoming the move.

'I've done nothing wrong'

In his presser, Ali Haider said the MNAs in the video belonged to the PTI and were his "friends".

"They called me [and] I have met them several times. As a candidate's son, it is my right to seek votes," he said, adding that his family only asked for the "vote of conscience" and did not engage in the buying and selling of votes.

Haider said the MNAs which numbered "more than two" told him they wanted to vote for Gilani and not Hafeez Shaikh. "They asked me what should we do if our party is suspicious of us and tries to take away our ballot. [...] I told them if they are given an already marked ballot, they should also mark Gilani's name and put it in the ballot box so that vote neither goes to Hafeez Sheikh nor [Gilani]," he added.

"I think I have done nothing wrong; my conscience is satisfied," he emphasised, saying no video showed him dealing with the MNAs to decide their payments.

Haider said he had been meeting many people as part of his father's election campaign because it was the right of a candidate to ask their constituents — MNAs in this case — for votes.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had "bought votes" by doling out funds worth Rs500 million each among government lawmakers. He called upon the ECP to take notice of this "bribe".

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chinaman
Mar 02, 2021 09:47pm
Now lots of anti-pakistan will come to bailout horsetrading practices of PDM, in name of voice of conscience.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 02, 2021 09:49pm
They are defending corrupt practices without any shame. Amazing!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 02, 2021 09:51pm
Gilani Dynasty in making process. What a shame. Have all educated and decent citizens in this country have died that sons and daughters of past looters are taking over the national scene one after another? Can not we bring a common manś revolution for ourselves?
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Mar 02, 2021 09:53pm
As corruption is te rule of he game for these elections, the ECP has the responsability to act against this vice.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 02, 2021 09:55pm
Defending their corrupt practices so brazenly without any shame whatsoever. Mafia tactics!!
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Bhai
Mar 02, 2021 10:00pm
PPP is not perfect but it is the only progressive party left in Pakistan which isn't far right wing. It is only party which believes in enlightenment, freedom and education which is the only way Pakistan will progress long term.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 02, 2021 10:02pm
This and the previous horse trading practices raises the question of validity, integrity and actual role of the senate in Pakistan. This entire electoral process is a farce. Is it even necessary to have a senate?
Reply Recommend 0
Ranjha
Mar 02, 2021 10:05pm
Disgusting lying rats!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 02, 2021 10:07pm
After surfacing of such videos, the Election Commission has lost all credibility by insisting "Senate elections will be held as per past practice."
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Mar 02, 2021 10:08pm
This is standard practice in Pak politics, the ECP, lawmakers, certain judicial persons are responsible for these extreme corrupt practices which have lead the country down a path of self destruct. Even those senators in jail are taken to the pools to vote. Last option? martial law lead by a fearless patriot General.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 02, 2021 10:08pm
Shame on PDM stalwarts for trying everything to ensure that they win the election.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 02, 2021 10:09pm
This is brutal and ppp can't be exposed worse than this. If election commission doesn't take action against ppp than I am afraid corruption will never end in our electoral process
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 02, 2021 10:10pm
If ECP had taken proper action we wouldn't see this today. CEC should resign. Disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 02, 2021 10:11pm
The time is ripe for ECP to prove that they are honest and nonpartial by taking strict action against the culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 02, 2021 10:14pm
Ali Haider Gilani has been well trained well by his father in corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Mar 02, 2021 10:16pm
heard mr yousuf raza gilani asserting today that his party is against corruption thats the joke of the century
Reply Recommend 0
Shafiq
Mar 02, 2021 10:18pm
Why does the headline say PTI up in arms and not media and public up in arms? The foolish awam is busy enjoying the lone warrior IK wrestling with corrupt bloodsuckers without realizing that it is our blood they are sucking away.
Reply Recommend 0
Danny R
Mar 02, 2021 10:18pm
What else civilized can be expected from PDM , PML-N and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 02, 2021 10:18pm
This shows the level of corruption, about time sanity should prevail. ECP and SC should wake up and stop this farce of hidden ballots.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 02, 2021 10:19pm
The video of Ali Haider Gilani who has narrated whole story on local TV channels. Ali Haider Gilani told that he was called by four PTI legislators who are his friends who told Ali Haider that they DON'T want to cast their votes in favour of Hafeez Shaikh who is contesting for senate election. In another video which also became viral was of conversation held between Ali Haider and Nasir Hussain Shah of PPP which Nasir Hussain Shah has denied in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath.
Reply Recommend 0
Mukarram Khan
Mar 02, 2021 10:20pm
First of all ex PM Gilani should have been jailed till death for his inexcusable misappropriation of funds. His son also deserves the same place. In fact, compared to other advanced countries, Pakistan is too lenient, the legal system is a big disappointment for people. The constitution is misinterpreted, misused & mismanaged by all political parties. The supreme court should come to the rescue of exact interpretation. At the end of the day, the corrupt should be executed like in China.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Mar 02, 2021 10:21pm
What is wrong in telling MNAs how to cancel their votes if they are doing it on their free will??
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Mar 02, 2021 10:22pm
Very sad.Gilani and his family has no prestige.first they tried to stole necklace that was donated by the Wife of Turkish prime minister and now this corrupt family using full efforts to win the election by hook or crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 02, 2021 10:30pm
Why there is ppp only whenever there is corruption. PPP and corruption are synonymous
Reply Recommend 0
Ghalib
Mar 02, 2021 10:32pm
There is no limit to shame in this country. Incredible! This is a great example of what corruption does to the soul and mindset of people.
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Mar 02, 2021 10:33pm
It is your vote and you are free to not cast it. No permission is required. After all, vote given to PTI is also in waste and have no use.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 02, 2021 10:33pm
@tuk, Pak obsessed RSS devotees, brainwashed at RSS Pathshala, do not know right from wrong!
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Mar 02, 2021 10:38pm
Truely, sad state if affairs. We will be trodden down by our own people. If they (PDM) won or manage to get a good presence in the Senate, I will observe a Black day.
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Mar 02, 2021 10:41pm
@Faisal Bhai, Bro! Thanks for your thoughts but please come out of chimera. Just visit any part of Sindh rural or urban you will eat your words.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Mar 02, 2021 10:43pm
@Chrís Dăń, But how? The common man in this country is without brains. They cannot even think what is good and what is bad for them
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Mar 02, 2021 11:00pm
Wake up peaople these thugs are fooling you
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Shifting politics
Updated 01 Mar 2021

Shifting politics

Beyond PTI’s fault lines the more consequential question is credibility of future elections.

Editorial

SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...
LNG deal
Updated 01 Mar 2021

LNG deal

PAKISTAN has clinched a good deal for the long-term supply of LNG from Qatar. Under the new contract, Qatar will...
01 Mar 2021

US Syria strike

IF the US is serious about mending fences with Iran, then firing missiles at fighters allied with Tehran in Syria ...
01 Mar 2021

Sri Lanka cremations

SRI LANKA has in a welcome move reversed its order that mandated all those dying of Covid-19 be cremated. The...