PSL fixtures to go ahead as scheduled even as two more foreign players test positive for Covid-19

AP | Dawn.comPublished March 2, 2021Updated March 2, 2021 05:27pm
A mural displayed outside Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium shows a countdown to the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League. — M. Arif/White Star/ File
A mural displayed outside Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium shows a countdown to the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League. — M. Arif/White Star/ File

Two more foreign cricketers and a member of the support staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 12th match of the PSL 6 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be played as scheduled today at the National Stadium, Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced. The match will start at 7pm.

Of the two foreign players who tested positive, one unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by PCB's media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.

They bring to four the number of known infections in the league after Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive on Saturday. His Islamabad side had its scheduled game against Quetta Gladiators on Monday, which was subsequently postponed to Tuesday (today).

All four people who tested positive are in 10-day isolation.

A press release issued by the organisers stated that "since yesterday (Monday) and apart from the rapid tests, a total of 244 PCR tests have been conducted to date, resulting in three positive tests. These individuals, including two foreign players and a local player support personnel, have been quarantined at a separate floor of the team hotel."

The statement added that "just under 300 people are inside the bubble, including players, support staff, families, owners, match officials and security officers, who will undergo repeat PCR tests on Thursday."

In addition to these, 112 members of the broadcast crew and the National Stadium as well as PCB staff have also been tested.

Hasan said that tonight's game will go ahead, and the league will continue with testing every three days. Spectators will also continue to be allowed.

