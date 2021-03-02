Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2021

European lawmakers urge action against Israel’s ‘de-facto annexation’

AFPPublished March 2, 2021Updated March 2, 2021 09:18am
This file photo shows the Israeli settlement of Har Homa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. — Reuters
This file photo shows the Israeli settlement of Har Homa in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. — Reuters

JERUSALEM: More than 400 European parliamentarians have urged leaders to use Joe Biden’s new presidency as an opportunity to stop what they term Israel’s “de-facto annexation” of the occupied West Bank.

A letter was signed by 400 European politicians from across a range of backgrounds who serve in national legislatures and senates or in the European parliament.

Addressed to European foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the letter argues that “the Biden administration presents a chance to correct course” in Middle East diplomacy.

“The previous US administration left the conflict farther away from peace than ever,” it added.

Former president Donald Trump broke with much of the international consensus concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital” and moved Washington’s embassy there, infuriating the Palestinians who claim the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

The State Department under Trump also said it no longer viewed Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal. Trump’s widely criticised Middle East peace plan ear-marked parts of the West Bank for Israeli annexation.

While the Trump plan is dead, settlement expansion continues, with Israel regularly approving the construction of new homes for Jews on occupied Palestinian territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, agreed to pause West Bank annexation plans in exchange for the diplomatic normalisation with the United Arab Emirates.

“However, developments on the ground clearly point to a reality of rapidly progressing de facto annexation, especially through accelerated settlement expansion and demolitions of Palestinian structures,” said the letter.

“Europe must work with the Biden administration, countries in the region and the parties on the ground to prevent unilateral action undermining the possibility of peace, advance the rights and security of all people under Israel’s effective control.” Israel’s occupation of the West Bank began following the 1967 Six Day War, the conflict that also saw it seize control of east Jerusalem, an area it later annexed.

The European Union insists any viable Israeli-Palestinian peace deal must be based on Israel’s pre-1967 borders -- a condition rejected across much of the Israeli political spectrum.

Biden has indicated his administration will restore US opposition to West Bank settlements expansion, but he does not intend to move the US embassy back to Tel Aviv.

The letter also said that Gaza, the Israeli-blockaded Mediterranean enclave, “remains at risk of violent escalation at any moment”, blaming both the blockade and “intra-Palestinian divisions”.

Hamas Islamists who have controlled Gaza since 2007 are long-standing rivals of Fatah secularists who dominate the Palestinian Authority, but the two sides are engaged in a unity push ahead of Palestinian elections called for later this year.

“Palestinian reconciliation and elections across all the Palestinian territory is vital, including as a basis for ending the isolation of Gaza,” the letter said.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 02, 2021 09:31am
India's master Israel in trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 02, 2021 09:37am
This is Israel's internal matter. European law makers should mind in their own business.
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Mar 02, 2021 09:41am
@Fastrack, you are a super genius
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Mar 02, 2021 09:44am
@kamal chowkidar, apartheid geography nothing else
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Mar 02, 2021 10:10am
Point to be noted. Their country is not demanding. These MPs are demanding in their own personal capacity. If you are ready to pay their charges they are ready to do anything on their personal capacity. Won't do anything officially or diplomatically.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Shifting politics
Updated 01 Mar 2021

Shifting politics

Beyond PTI’s fault lines the more consequential question is credibility of future elections.

Editorial

SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...
LNG deal
Updated 01 Mar 2021

LNG deal

PAKISTAN has clinched a good deal for the long-term supply of LNG from Qatar. Under the new contract, Qatar will...
01 Mar 2021

US Syria strike

IF the US is serious about mending fences with Iran, then firing missiles at fighters allied with Tehran in Syria ...
01 Mar 2021

Sri Lanka cremations

SRI LANKA has in a welcome move reversed its order that mandated all those dying of Covid-19 be cremated. The...