Job opportunities for Pakistanis to rise: Qatar diplomat

KARACHI: Qatar Consul General Mishal M Al-Ansari on Monday said that Doha has plans to increase employment opportunities for Pakistanis to over 300,000 in the coming years from the current 150,000.

Addressing members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the number of companies with 100 per cent ownership of Pakistanis have increased significantly.

He said that LNG agreement between Pakistan and Qatar was a great milestone while both the countries are already working on many joint ventures in defence production, JF-17 aircraft project, defence training, food, agriculture and other industries.

Mr Al-Ansari said that despite terrible conditions due to coronavirus “we are fully prepared for FIFA World Cup 2022 and many mega infrastructure projects have been completed.”

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2021