Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2021

Khalilzad meets Abdullah in Kabul to speed up peace process

ReutersPublished March 2, 2021Updated March 2, 2021 07:38am
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah pictured during a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. — AFP
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah pictured during a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. — AFP

WASHINGTON: The US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, held discussions on Monday with a senior Afghan official in Kabul over ways to accelerate the peace process, before heading to Qatar, where negotiations with Taliban representatives are going on.

US-brokered peace talks between the Afghan government and the militant group began in September but progress has slowed down and violence has risen, while there is also uncertainty over whether international forces will pull out troops by May as originally planned.

The State Department said in a statement on Sunday that Khalilzad and his team were visiting Kabul and Qatar. It said the US diplomats would also visit other regional capitals as part of a mission aimed at working towards “a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire”.

It did not provide dates or other details of where they intended to go, though Pakistan is a neighbour with keen interest in how the Afghan conflict plays out.

US envoy is also expected to visit regional countries

On Monday, Khalilzad discussed the peace process with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, and he was also expected to meet other Afghan officials.

“Development of the peace process, accelerating the process and the assessment of the Doha peace agreement by the US new administration were the main topics of discussion,” said Fraidoon Khwazoon, a spokesman for Abdullah.

President Joe Biden’s administration is conducting a review of a February 2020 deal struck between the Trump administration and the Taliban to determine whether to stick by a deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan, and end America’s longest war.

The Taliban’s deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani made a speech on Friday, broadcast on the group’s media channel with excerpts posted on Twitter, warning the United States against going back on a commitment to withdraw.

“Today... we have the technology to use drones, we have our own missiles. This time if the Mujahideen resume fighting the enemies, it would be something they have never seen before. They will wish the battlefield was like in the past,” he said, referring to Taliban fighters.

US and European officials have said the Taliban have not fulfilled commitments they made in an accord reached with the United States in Doha a year ago, that set up the move towards peace talks involving the Afghan government.

The Taliban have largely denied responsibility for a rash of attacks in Afghanistan since beginning talks with the government in September.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2021

Taliban Talks, afghan peace
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
gau
Mar 02, 2021 08:41am
Two, Afghans,Together
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Shifting politics
Updated 01 Mar 2021

Shifting politics

Beyond PTI’s fault lines the more consequential question is credibility of future elections.

Editorial

SC on Senate polls
Updated 02 Mar 2021

SC on Senate polls

THE Supreme Court has declared in its short order on the reference sent by the president under Article 186 of the...
02 Mar 2021

Khashoggi report

THE grisly 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate shocked people...
02 Mar 2021

Heritage trail

THE heritage trail project in central Punjab, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Jhelum district,...
LNG deal
Updated 01 Mar 2021

LNG deal

PAKISTAN has clinched a good deal for the long-term supply of LNG from Qatar. Under the new contract, Qatar will...
01 Mar 2021

US Syria strike

IF the US is serious about mending fences with Iran, then firing missiles at fighters allied with Tehran in Syria ...
01 Mar 2021

Sri Lanka cremations

SRI LANKA has in a welcome move reversed its order that mandated all those dying of Covid-19 be cremated. The...