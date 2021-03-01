Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2021

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers SII and Bharat Biotech, says security firm

ReutersPublished March 1, 2021Updated March 1, 2021 08:06pm
A man rides his motorcycle past a parked bus of Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad, India. — Reuters/File
A man rides his motorcycle past a parked bus of Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad, India. — Reuters/File

A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country’s immunisation campaign, cyber-intelligence firm Cyfirma told Reuters.

China and India, both rivals, have sold or gifted Covid-19 shots to many countries. India produces more than 60 per cent of all vaccines sold in the world.

Goldman Sachs-backed Cyfirma, based in Singapore and Tokyo, said Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker.

“The real motivation here is actually exfiltrating intellectual property and getting competitive advantage over Indian pharmaceutical companies,” said Cyfirma Chief Executive Kumar Ritesh, formerly a top cyber-official with British foreign intelligence agency MI6.

He said APT10 was actively targeting SII, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine for many countries and will soon start bulk-manufacturing Novavax shots.

“In the case of Serum Institute, they have found a number of their public servers running weak web servers, these are vulnerable web servers,” Ritesh said, referring to the hackers.

“They have spoken about weak web application, they are also talking about weak content management system. It’s quite alarming.”

China’s foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

SII and Bharat Biotech declined to comment. The office of the director-general of the state-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the matter had been handed to its operations director, SS Sarma.

Sarma told Reuters that CERT was a “legal agency and we can’t confirm this thing to media”.

Cyfirma said in a statement that it had informed CERT authorities and that they had acknowledged the threat.

“They checked and they came back,” Cyfirma said. “Our technical analysis and evaluation verified the threats and attacks.”

The US Department of Justice said in 2018 that APT10 had acted in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

Microsoft said in November that it had detected cyberattacks from Russia and North Korea targeting Covid-19 vaccine companies in India, Canada, France, South Korea and the United States. North Korean hackers also tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca, Reuters has reported.

Ritesh, whose firm follows the activities of some 750 cyber criminals and monitors nearly 2,000 hacking campaigns using a tool called DeCYFIR, said it was not yet clear what vaccine-related information APT10 may have accessed from the Indian companies.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot, developed with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, will be exported to many countries, including Brazil.

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said in December that documents related to development of their Covid-19 vaccine had been “unlawfully accessed” in a cyberattack on Europe’s medicines regulator.

Relations between nuclear-armed neighbours China and India soured last June when 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a Himalayan border fight. Recent talks have eased tension.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FASTag
Mar 01, 2021 08:12pm
Nothing new for a cheat to do such cheap thing.
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Mar 01, 2021 08:14pm
PM Modi vaccine diplomacy is winning hearts globally, pushing China on back foot.
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Mar 01, 2021 08:14pm
Signs of desperation.
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Mar 01, 2021 08:17pm
Means Indian vaccine is much in demand. China could have simply been requested for the same to PM Modi like others, why to steal?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 01, 2021 08:18pm
The only way they know how to get technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2021 08:19pm
thieves thieves thieves..
Reply Recommend 0
Lars
Mar 01, 2021 08:21pm
Do you expect anything better?
Reply Recommend 0
Baiju as
Mar 01, 2021 08:23pm
Piracy no one to beat dragon
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Mar 01, 2021 08:29pm
That's why Chinese mobiles should be banned.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 01, 2021 08:32pm
A nation of internet scammers getting a taste of their own medicine!
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Mar 01, 2021 08:33pm
China is the enemy of humanity. The sooner Pakistan realizes this, the better.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Mar 01, 2021 08:34pm
@FASTag, Chinese are not good in cognitive ability, they depend on numbers, for workforce low paid humans as tool, for development stealing that data from other countries, is short China is in literally world factory, where mindless machines just going on and on with no purpose, no ideology and no innovation, just hunger, total chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
CANdid
Mar 01, 2021 08:36pm
A kingdom built on cheating, copying and deception (debt-traps).
Reply Recommend 0
su
Mar 01, 2021 08:41pm
First they create the virus and then they try to hurt those who don't lick their boots! Shameless Chinese cheats!
Reply Recommend 0
Lutera
Mar 01, 2021 08:42pm
The secret behind China’s success. Steal.
Reply Recommend 0
DA
Mar 01, 2021 08:48pm
The so called IT experts are unable to protect their own It infrastructure getting hacked. That much for the expertise.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 01, 2021 08:48pm
@Arora, "China is the enemy of humanity." Such hate mantra and yet you do billions of trade with them. Height of hypocrisy this!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Mar 01, 2021 08:49pm
MODI taken today Bharat biotech vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Planettrekker
Mar 01, 2021 08:49pm
Duplicity - thy name is China.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Journalism and the internet
01 Mar 2021

Journalism and the internet

Big tech and big news corporations have negotiated an agreement of profit-sharing but where does this leave citizens?
A cold peace?
Updated 01 Mar 2021

A cold peace?

We have no way of knowing how long the ceasefire will last.
By-election fiasco
Updated 28 Feb 2021

By-election fiasco

The ECP must be commended for taking timely, decisive and bold action.

Editorial

LNG deal
Updated 01 Mar 2021

LNG deal

PAKISTAN has clinched a good deal for the long-term supply of LNG from Qatar. Under the new contract, Qatar will...
01 Mar 2021

US Syria strike

IF the US is serious about mending fences with Iran, then firing missiles at fighters allied with Tehran in Syria ...
01 Mar 2021

Sri Lanka cremations

SRI LANKA has in a welcome move reversed its order that mandated all those dying of Covid-19 be cremated. The...
28 Feb 2021

Covid concerns

WITH every form of restriction now effectively lifted in the country after an assessment of the Covid-19 situation,...
FATF decision
Updated 28 Feb 2021

FATF decision

THE decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force to keep Pakistan on the grey list until June, despite the...
28 Feb 2021

Underfunded police

FOR decades, successive governments in the country have talked about police reforms. While the latter are essential,...