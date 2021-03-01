Dawn Logo

PSL match postponed after Islamabad United's Fawad Ahmed tests for positive for Covid-19

Dawn.comPublished March 1, 2021Updated March 1, 2021 08:16pm
Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators in Tuesday's PSL match. — PSL/File
The Pakistan Super League 2021 match scheduled for Monday was put off by a day after a player from the Islamabad United squad tested positive for the coronavirus.

The match between United and Quetta Gladiators will now be played on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 7pm.

An hour before the match was about to commence, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter said "a player from one of the sides featuring in this evening’s match has tested positive. The player had [shown] symptoms two days ago and had been immediately isolated."

It added that other members of the player's team had tested negative, while the players of the other side were being tested.

Islamabad United later identified the player as its bowler Fawad Ahmed. It confirmed that all other Islamabad United players and members had tested negative and had been "cleared to play".

"We wish Fawad a speedy recovery," it tweeted.

At the time, United had said their match against the Gladiators, which was scheduled to start at 7pm today, would now begin at 9pm.

"All other teams are currently undergoing tests. Islamabad United are cleared to play," it said.

However, the PCB later announced that the match had been rescheduled for Tuesday at 7pm.

It said the test results of both Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United squads had returned negative.

"This (postponement) is being done to ensure [the] players from both sides get time to prepare for the game," it tweeted, adding that tickets purchased for Monday would be valid tomorrow.

Last month, a player from one of the PSL 6 franchises had tested positive for Covid-19, while another player and an official had been placed in a three-day quarantine after violating bio-security protocols, the PCB had said, without identifying the trio.

Coronavirus, PSL2021
Sport

Comments (4)
Abraham
Mar 01, 2021 08:24pm
Oh ho, show must go on
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 01, 2021 08:26pm
Please take Pandemic seriously.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Mar 01, 2021 08:39pm
Smart lockdown effect
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Mar 01, 2021 08:44pm
Safety comes first. Very nice and bold decision.
Reply Recommend 0

