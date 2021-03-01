Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2021

'Inferior' women: China counters Uighur criticism with explicit attacks on women who made claims of abuse

ReutersPublished March 1, 2021Updated March 1, 2021 01:21pm
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin holds pictures while speaking during a news conference in Beijing, China, February 23. — Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin holds pictures while speaking during a news conference in Beijing, China, February 23. — Reuters

China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of a Muslim minority in its far west, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse.

As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind recent reports of abuse.

Chinese officials have named women, disclosed what they say is private medical data and information on the women’s fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. The officials said the information was evidence of bad character, invalidating the women’s accounts of abuse in Xinjiang.

“To rebuke some media’s disgusting acts, we have taken a series of measures,” Xu Guixiang, the deputy head of Xinjiang’s publicity department, told a December news conference that was part of China’s pushback campaign. It included hours-long briefings, with footage of Xinjiang residents and family members reading monologues.

A Reuters review of dozens of hours of presentations from recent months and hundreds of pages of literature, as well as interviews with experts, shows a meticulous and wide-reaching campaign that hints at China’s fears that it is losing control of the Xinjiang narrative.

“One reason that the Communist Party is so concerned about these testimonies from women is because it undermines their initial premise for what they’re doing there, which is anti-terrorism”, said James Millward, a professor of Chinese history at Georgetown University and expert in Xinjiang policy.

“The fact that there are so many women in the camps [...] who don’t have the faintest appearance of being violent people, this just shows how this has nothing to do with terrorism.”

Uighurs make up most of the one million people that a United Nations estimate says have been detained in Xinjiang camps under what the central government calls a campaign against terrorism. Accusations by activists and some western politicians include torture, forced labour and sterilisations.

In a rare US bipartisan agreement, the top diplomats of the former administration of Donald Trump and the new one of Joe Biden have called China’s treatment of the Uighurs genocide, a stance adopted last week by the Canadian and Dutch parliaments.

China faces sanctions such as a ban on US purchases of Xinjiang cotton and tomatoes, and calls by some western lawmakers to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Monday. The government denies accusations of abuse at the “vocational training centres” in the remote western region, and says claims of systematic sexual abuse are unfounded.

Beijing has rejected calls for an independent UN investigation into Xinjiang’s internment programme. Journalists and diplomats have not been permitted access to the camps outside of tightly controlled government tours. Uighurs in Xinjiang have told Reuters they fear reprisals for speaking to press while in China.

'Lies and slander'

China’s tightly controlled, invitation-only media events on Xinjiang require journalists to submit questions days or weeks in advance. They include pre-recorded videos and prepared testimony by former camp inmates and religious figures.

Beijing has packaged content from the events in two volumes titled, “The Truth About Xinjiang: Exposing the US-Led Lies and Slanders About Xinjiang.”

In January, the Twitter account of China’s US embassy was suspended for a tweet that said Uighur women had been “baby-making machines” before Beijing instituted its system of camps.

“The biological, the reproductive, the gendered aspect of this is particularly horrifying to the world,” said Georgetown’s Millward. China “seems to have recognised that [...] You now see them trying in this clumsy way to respond.”

During a regular daily press briefing last week, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin held up images of witnesses who had described sexual abuse in Xinjiang. The account of one of them, he said, was “lies and rumours” because she had not recounted the experience in previous interviews. He gave medical details about the woman’s fertility.

Xinjiang officials in January said a woman who had spoken to foreign media had syphilis, and they showed images of medical records — unsolicited information that was not directly related to her account.

A Xinjiang government official said of another witness last month: “Everyone knows about her inferior character. She’s lazy and likes comfort, her private life is chaotic, her neighbours say that she committed adultery while in China.”

Last week, the top spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, Hua Chunying, tweeted images of four named witnesses, saying they had “raked their brains for lies”, adding “they will never succeed”.

China has declined to provide data on the number of people in the camps. Beijing initially denied the camps existed but now says they are vocational and education centres and that all the people have “graduated”.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sidhar
Mar 01, 2021 01:32pm
No comments —PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
imras
Mar 01, 2021 01:37pm
i think have been manipulated we say a lot abt kashmiris but openely apreciate China on all platforms ...Kashmir attrocities are due to indias claiming it but ughiur muslim are not claiming freedom and no country with them also they just faced brutulaties because they are muslims and in china i t iis not allowed to practise any religion
Reply Recommend 0
charles
Mar 01, 2021 01:37pm
Come on honest, impartial guys reply now.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Mar 01, 2021 01:38pm
China allows 2 child per women for all its citizen irrespective of religion. They have shortage of food and cannot depend on food imports for ever.
Reply Recommend 0
@BhaRAT
Mar 01, 2021 01:39pm
Pakistan accepts this explanation dutifully.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Mar 01, 2021 01:40pm
With it's iron brother, it is better that Pakistan delicately handles Uighur issue with China, these Human right activists and US are making it worse, compelling China to retaliate.
Reply Recommend 0
Prateek
Mar 01, 2021 01:40pm
That's low. Illiterate politicians all over the globe (including my country) have this habit of blaming everything on others even when things make no sense. Direct attack on women by powerful dictators is shameful. Showing selective private information of women to world media just to tarnish their life and image shows what kind of people they are. It's not about religion or country. We all should criticize such acts
Reply Recommend 0
Khalistani
Mar 01, 2021 01:40pm
Kashmir and Palestine???
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2021 01:40pm
Yes sir!
Reply Recommend 0
Shiva
Mar 01, 2021 01:43pm
Quite brave and commendable of the Dawn to touch upon the subject. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
NAYA NEWS
Mar 01, 2021 01:43pm
"Uighurs make up most of the one million people that a United Nations estimate says have been detained in Xinjiang camps under what the central government calls a campaign against terrorism" - Says it all.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi
Mar 01, 2021 01:47pm
Iron brother has bigger plans Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Mar 01, 2021 01:50pm
The iron brother has the right to do whatever it wants to Muslims on its soil. Lets speak up about Indian abuses in Kashmir instead.
Reply Recommend 0
krishna
Mar 01, 2021 02:00pm
Waiting commets from Dr Salaria
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi
Mar 01, 2021 02:05pm
Ummah should ask India for help. Only India can contain China.
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Mar 01, 2021 02:26pm
All of sudden pin drop silence....
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Journalism and the internet
01 Mar 2021

Journalism and the internet

Big tech and big news corporations have negotiated an agreement of profit-sharing but where does this leave citizens?
A cold peace?
Updated 01 Mar 2021

A cold peace?

We have no way of knowing how long the ceasefire will last.
By-election fiasco
Updated 28 Feb 2021

By-election fiasco

The ECP must be commended for taking timely, decisive and bold action.

Editorial

LNG deal
Updated 01 Mar 2021

LNG deal

PAKISTAN has clinched a good deal for the long-term supply of LNG from Qatar. Under the new contract, Qatar will...
01 Mar 2021

US Syria strike

IF the US is serious about mending fences with Iran, then firing missiles at fighters allied with Tehran in Syria ...
01 Mar 2021

Sri Lanka cremations

SRI LANKA has in a welcome move reversed its order that mandated all those dying of Covid-19 be cremated. The...
28 Feb 2021

Covid concerns

WITH every form of restriction now effectively lifted in the country after an assessment of the Covid-19 situation,...
FATF decision
Updated 28 Feb 2021

FATF decision

THE decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force to keep Pakistan on the grey list until June, despite the...
28 Feb 2021

Underfunded police

FOR decades, successive governments in the country have talked about police reforms. While the latter are essential,...