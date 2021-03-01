Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2021

SC says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot under Article 226 of Constitution

Haseeb BhattiPublished March 1, 2021Updated March 1, 2021 11:05am
The Supreme Court on Monday announced its opinion on the presidential reference regarding Senate elections. — Photo courtesy SC website/File
The Supreme Court on Monday announced its opinion on the presidential reference regarding Senate elections. — Photo courtesy SC website/File

The Supreme Court on Monday announced its opinion on the presidential reference regarding Senate elections, saying that polls for the upper house of parliament will be held through secret ballot, according to Article 226 of the Constitution.

The 4-1 majority opinion was announced by a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and including Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi.

Justice Afridi disagreed with the majority opinion.

The Supreme Court said that Senate elections are held in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

"It is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to protect the election from corruption," it added.

The parliament can pass constitutional amendments, the top court said. It emphasised that all institutions were bound to follow the ECP.

The bench said that the secrecy of the ballot papers, however, was "not final", quoting a decision by the top court on the same in 1967 (Niaz Ahmed case).

A detailed judgement is expected to be issued shortly.

It also said that the ECP could "use the latest technology to ensure the holding of transparent elections" under powers granted to it according to Article 218 of the Constitution (related to the formation of election commission).

'Victory for Pakistan'

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed speaks to media outside the Supreme Court. — DawnNewsTV
PTI's Senator Faisal Javed speaks to media outside the Supreme Court. — DawnNewsTV

Talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, PTI's Senator Faisal Javed termed the opinion a "splendid decision" and a "victory for Pakistan".

He said he was grateful to the court for listening to everyone.

"The attorney general's team worked hard and great arguments were done. Such a detailed discussion on the Senate has not happened before."

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made efforts to end corruption from every level, including bringing an end to "bribery, thievery and buying and selling" in the Senate elections.

"The honourable court said secrecy is not absolute. That means it cannot stay [this way] till the Day of Judgement".

Talking further on the court's opinion, he said it had instructed the ECP to work on matters including proportional representation and take measures against corruption in elections.

He said that when elections are held through identifiable ballots, no one would dare to sell their vote. "This is a splendid opinion for transparency," he stressed.

He said after the court's opinion, the ECP would have to ensure three things: identifiable ballots, proportional representation and ensuring free and transparent elections.

Speaking separately to reporters, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz called on the ECP to take "practical steps" to end corruption and secrecy in Senate elections.

He said the primary reason behind the presidential reference was to find out what practical steps can be taken to end corruption in Senate elections.

"Today's decision is a very historic decision which apparently seems [to state] that Senate elections will be held according to Article 226. But at the same time, the honourable judges of the Supreme Court acknowledged that technology should be used to make elections transparent."

The minister requested the ECP to "use technology — in the form of a bar code or a serial number on the ballot paper — to ensure that these [Senate] elections do not become secret as per the SC's opinion".

He also termed the government's decision to file a presidential reference as a "very important and good decision", saying it was a significant milestone in the PTI's struggle.

It would ensure that members elected to the upper house of parliament were done so on merit and their personal and business interests did not affect their efforts for legislation, he added.

Faraz also expressed confidence that Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh would win the Senate election, saying "people vote for Imran Khan, not the candidate".

The court had reserved its opinion on Saturday.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan had on Dec 23, 2020, moved the 11-page reference under Article 186 of the Constitution relating to the advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The president had sought the answer to the question of whether or not the condition of secret ballot under Article 226 of the Constitution applied to the Senate elections. The hearing started on January 4.

Ahead of the announcement, the registrar office had issued notices to the attorney general, chief election commissioner, Senate chairman and speakers of the national and provincial assemblies, advocates general for the four provinces, members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abbas Mehr
Mar 01, 2021 10:00am
Horses for Sale................ Voter members of assemblies got their Jackpots!
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 01, 2021 10:09am
Any advantage of having a secret ballot except sale/purchase of MNAs and MPAs?
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Mar 01, 2021 10:12am
After ECP, it's now SC's turn to deliver a blow to IK.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 01, 2021 10:14am
Good decision as per constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Mar 01, 2021 10:16am
Alright!!! Then do not entertain any case pertaining to horse-trading and for PDM- please do not cry if PTI wins the majority of the seat.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Mar 01, 2021 10:16am
SC maintained the status quo and big democratic alliance will be all too happy on this verdict.. congratulations !!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 01, 2021 10:17am
Pti facing karma.they did horse trading and did the same in bringing govt of pmln down in balochistan.
Reply Recommend 0
We the people
Mar 01, 2021 10:18am
Tables are turning!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 01, 2021 10:18am
The decision of SCP came as expected. Now it is clear to all that senate elections will be held under secret ballot system as it is mentioned in the constitution of Pakistan. It is a big blow for the PTI government which moved a presidential reference for holding senate elections through open ballot system, The long debate is now over after the SCP decision have been made public that senate elections will be held under “secret ballot” and NOT through ‘open ballot’ as was demanded by PTI Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 01, 2021 10:18am
The corrupt politicians will be more than happy to have this verdict !! Alas we cannot protest even this election from corruption
Reply Recommend 0
We the people
Mar 01, 2021 10:19am
Parliament first. Good decision!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 01, 2021 10:19am
Thankyou Justice Yahya Afridi.
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
Mar 01, 2021 10:19am
Disappointing
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 01, 2021 10:19am
It is the responsibility of election commission to protect the polls from corruption. If corruption is found, like what happened in previous senate elections, it should be declared null and void.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2021 10:25am
NAB will keep a very close eye on their and their families bank accounts. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Mar 01, 2021 10:26am
Get ready for horse-trading, no question free and fair election it's just a dream which will never come true
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Mar 01, 2021 10:28am
Very appropriate.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Mar 01, 2021 10:28am
Very appropriate.
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Mar 01, 2021 10:29am
Pakistan is ready only for selection not election.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Mar 01, 2021 10:32am
Those celebrating should read the fine print that secrecy of ballot is not “absolute “ and ECP should use latest technology.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 01, 2021 10:38am
Bye bye IK
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 01, 2021 10:49am
Nothing surprises me. This was expected. Have you ever seen anything ever go against PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 01, 2021 10:55am
Mafia prevails.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Mar 01, 2021 10:56am
Transparent or secret....I think the corrupt supporters of PDM will get a rude awakening when the full judgement is released.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Mar 01, 2021 11:25am
As expected nothing new , status quo
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Bakhs
Mar 01, 2021 11:30am
I dont see how this is not good for PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Bakhs
Mar 01, 2021 11:30am
i dont see how this is not a win for PTI
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Journalism and the internet
01 Mar 2021

Journalism and the internet

Big tech and big news corporations have negotiated an agreement of profit-sharing but where does this leave citizens?
A cold peace?
Updated 01 Mar 2021

A cold peace?

We have no way of knowing how long the ceasefire will last.
By-election fiasco
Updated 28 Feb 2021

By-election fiasco

The ECP must be commended for taking timely, decisive and bold action.

Editorial

LNG deal
Updated 01 Mar 2021

LNG deal

PAKISTAN has clinched a good deal for the long-term supply of LNG from Qatar. Under the new contract, Qatar will...
01 Mar 2021

US Syria strike

IF the US is serious about mending fences with Iran, then firing missiles at fighters allied with Tehran in Syria ...
01 Mar 2021

Sri Lanka cremations

SRI LANKA has in a welcome move reversed its order that mandated all those dying of Covid-19 be cremated. The...
28 Feb 2021

Covid concerns

WITH every form of restriction now effectively lifted in the country after an assessment of the Covid-19 situation,...
FATF decision
Updated 28 Feb 2021

FATF decision

THE decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force to keep Pakistan on the grey list until June, despite the...
28 Feb 2021

Underfunded police

FOR decades, successive governments in the country have talked about police reforms. While the latter are essential,...