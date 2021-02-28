Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2021

Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in occupied Kashmir sets off alarm bells

ReutersPublished February 28, 2021Updated February 28, 2021 04:38pm
Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. — Reuters
Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. — Reuters

Security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir are alarmed by the recent arrival in the disputed region of small, magnetic bombs that have wreaked havoc in Afghanistan.

“Sticky bombs”, which can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely, have been seized during raids in recent months in the occupied territory, three senior security officials told Reuters.

“These are small IEDs and quite powerful,” said Kashmir Valley police chief Vijay Kumar, referring to improvised explosive devices. “It will certainly impact the present security scenario as volume and frequency of vehicular movements of police and security forces are high in Kashmir Valley.”

The Indian government flooded occupied Kashmir, already one of the world’s most militarised regions, with more troops in August 2019, when it stripped the Muslim-majority region of its special status.

The arrival of the sticky bombs in Indian-occupied Kashmir — including 15 seized in a February raid — raises concerns that an unnerving tactic attributed to the Taliban insurgents in nearby Afghanistan could be spreading to the occupied territory.

Afghanistan in recent months has seen a series of sticky-bomb attacks targeting security forces, judges, government officials, civil society activists and journalists. The attacks — some as victims sat in traffic — have sown fear, while avoiding substantial civilian casualties.

New Delhi has attempted to maintain a tight grip over the Kashmir Valley, where high-speed mobile internet was suspended for 18 months until earlier in February, but the unrest has simmered on.

Officials said the bombs are particularly worrying because they can be easily attached to vehicles using magnets, potentially allowing for assassination attempts or target military convoys that regularly criss-cross the valley.

In February 2019, a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into a convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing at least 40 soldiers — the deadliest attack on Indian forces in the region — bringing India and Pakistan to the brink of another war.

Police chief Kumar said that security forces were changing protocols to deal with the new threat. The measures included increasing the distance between private and military traffic, installing more cameras on vehicles and using drones to monitor convoys.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Crumbs of neutrality?
28 Feb 2021

Crumbs of neutrality?

One must assess the opposition’s new-found realisation that the establishment has suddenly become neutral.
Saving Pakistan
27 Feb 2021

Saving Pakistan

If the three main political parties have each failed to govern well, the question arises: why?

Editorial

28 Feb 2021

Covid concerns

WITH every form of restriction now effectively lifted in the country after an assessment of the Covid-19 situation,...
FATF decision
Updated 28 Feb 2021

FATF decision

THE decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force to keep Pakistan on the grey list until June, despite the...
28 Feb 2021

Underfunded police

FOR decades, successive governments in the country have talked about police reforms. While the latter are essential,...
LoC ceasefire
Updated 27 Feb 2021

LoC ceasefire

THE Pakistan-India relationship is known for its complexity and bitterness, but there are times when surprises of a...
27 Feb 2021

Null and void

HAD people not lost their lives, the ham-fisted attempt at rigging the Daska by-election on Feb 19 could have been...
27 Feb 2021

Minister’s non-appearance

FEDERAL Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s continued absence from the Election Commission’s hearing on the...