Dawn Logo

Email

PTI makes substantial gains in Senate but suffers major setback in lslamabad

PTI bags 18 new seats out of 48 total, PPP secures 8; PML-N clinches only 5 new seats it had earlier won uncontested in Punjab.
Dawn.comUpdated 04 Mar, 2021 01:01am
PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani shakes hands with PTI's Hafeez Shaikh after the former won the election.
PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani shakes hands with PTI's Hafeez Shaikh after the former won the election.

Polling for 37 high-stakes seats of the Senate concluded on Wednesday with the ruling party PTI bagging 18 new seats, including the five that had been elected unopposed, earlier in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the PPP managed to have eight new senators elected against as many who retired. The PML-N, as expected, lost ground and managed to clinch only the five new seats that it had earlier won uncontested in Punjab, against 17 of its senators who retired.

Another party that managed to gain ground was the Balochistan Awami Party — an ally of the ruling PTI — which secured six more seats against three of its senators who retired, swelling its ranks to 13 in the Senate.

Voting was held smoothly under the supervision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with a total of 78 candidates contesting from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.

In a blow to the government, the joint opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the hotly contested general seat from Islamabad, beating PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to unofficial and unverified results. Gilani won 169 votes, while Shaikh bagged 164 votes. Seven votes cast for the general seat from Islamabad were rejected.

After Gilani was declared the winner, he was seen shaking hands and walking on the Senate floor with Shaikh. "I would like to thank the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement)," said Gilani at a press conference in the evening alongside PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. "This win is a win for democracy."

Meanwhile, the women seat from the capital went to PTI's Fozia Arshad, who defeated PML-N's Farzana Kausar.

The first Senate hopeful to be declared a winner on a general seat was independent candidate Abdul Qadir from Balochistan.

Following candidates are among the winners, as per unofficial and unverified results:

Islamabad

  • Yousuf Raza Gilani — PPP (General)
  • Fozia Arshad — PTI (Women)

Sindh

  • Palwasha Khan — PPP (Women)
  • Saleem Mandviwalla — PPP (General)
  • Sherry Rehman — PPP (General)
  • Farook Naek — PPP (Technocrats)
  • Saifullah Abro — PTI (Technocrats)
  • Khalida Ateeb — MQM-P (Women)
  • Jam Mahtab Dahar — PPP (General)
  • Taj Haider — PPP (General)
  • Faisal Vawda — PTI (General)
  • Faisal Subzwari — MQM-P (General)
  • Shahadat Awan — PPP (General)

KP

  • Sania Nishtar — PTI (Women)
  • Falak Naz — PTI (Women)
  • Dost Muhammad Khan — PTI (Technocrats)
  • Hamayun Mohmand — PTI (Technocrats)
  • Gurdeep Singh — PTI (Minorities)
  • Shibli Faraz — PTI (General)
  • Mohsin Aziz — PTI (General)
  • Liaquat Khan Tarakai — PTI (General)
  • Faisal Saleem Rehman — PTI (General)
  • Zeeshan Khanzada — PTI (General)
  • Hidayatullah Khan — ANP (General)
  • Attaur Rehman — JUI-F (General)

Balochistan

  • Sarfaraz Bugti — BAP (General)
  • Manzoor Ahmed — BAP (General)
  • Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai — BAP (General)
  • Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri — JUI-F (General)
  • Muhammad Qasim — BNP (General)
  • Abdul Qadir — Independent (General)
  • Umer Farooq — ANP (General)
  • Saeed Ahmed Hashmi — BAP (Technocrats)
  • Kamran Murtaza — JUI-F (Technocrats)
  • Naseema Ehsan — Independent (Women)
  • Samina Mumtaz — BAP (Women)
  • Danesh Kumar — BAP (Minorities)

Polling continued until after 5pm in the KP Assembly, where the ECP allowed lawmakers already inside the legislature to cast their votes. Polling did not take place on Wednesday in Punjab where all Senate candidates were elected unopposed last month after disqualification or withdrawal of papers by other contestants.

Related | PTI up in arms after video emerges of Gilani's son showing lawmakers how to cancel Senate vote

Voting opens

The polling started at 9am and continued till 5pm without any break. ECP staff reached the Parliament House in Islamabad early morning on Wednesday. The campaign for this year's election ended at midnight on March 3.

In the National Assembly, the first vote was cast by PTI's Shafiq Arain, while the second one was cast by federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif were among those who cast their votes.


Voting took place through secret ballots after a long-drawn open ballot controversy kept the ruling and opposition parties engaged in a war of words as well as a legal battle before the much-awaited Supreme Court decision.

Lawmakers gather in National Assembly to cast their votes for Senate seats on Wednesday.
Lawmakers gather in National Assembly to cast their votes for Senate seats on Wednesday.

ECP officers count votes cast in the Senate elections. — DawnNewsTV
ECP officers count votes cast in the Senate elections. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, the vote of PTI lawmaker and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi was feared to have been rendered invalid after he signed his ballot paper. He later submitted a request to the ECP presiding officer seeking permission to recast his vote.

In the application, Afridi stated that he had been "feeling unwell for past few days" and couldn't attend party meetings for preparation for the Senate polls. "When I approached you to cast my vote I asked you and your staff but they failed to guide me. Later, I put my signature on the ballot papers instead of putting numbers," he said while addressing the presiding officer, requesting permission to recast his vote. A decision on his application will be announced later.

Extra security had been deployed outside assemblies for polling day.
Extra security had been deployed outside assemblies for polling day.

The math

The Senate — the upper house of parliament — was, until recently, a body of 104 lawmakers. Each serves a term of six years, barring resignation, disqualification, or other extraordinary circumstances. They are not all elected at the same time: rather, half are elected at one time, and the other half three years later.

In 2021, 52 senators (who were elected in 2015) are set to retire. The other 52 were elected in 2018 and will retire in 2024. However, elections were being held only on 48 seats this time after erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) were merged with KP.

Therefore, the Senate will now comprise 100 lawmakers; 23 each from all the provinces and four from Islamabad. The remaining four senators from Fata will retire in 2024.

The 23 seats allocated to a province comprise 14 general seats, four reserved for women, four for technocrats and one for minority member.

Earlier, all Senate candidates from Punjab were elected unopposed after major political parties — PTI, PML-N and PPP — agreed to withdraw candidatures of some of their respective hopefuls. As a result, out of the 11 seats, five each went to the PTI and the PML-N and one to the PML-Quaid, an ally of the PTI.

Read | Untangling the mystery: All you need to know about Senate elections

The ECP, in its code of conduct, had barred President Dr Arif Alvi and the governors of all the provinces from taking part in the election campaigns.

It had also instructed all candidates to open exclusive accounts for their election expenses and to make all transactions through it. They will have to submit their return of election expenses to the returning officer on Form C within five days from the date of election.

Election process

The Senate election is held through secret voting on the basis of single transferable vote through "preference voting". All four provincial assemblies are electoral colleges for the four respective assemblies.

Provincial assemblies

Punjab (47 votes* elect a senator)

There are 371 total seats in Punjab Assembly; however, only 368 are currently occupied. Of these, 181 are occupied by members of the PTI, 165 by PML-N members, 10 by PML-Q members, 7 by PPP members, 4 by independent lawmakers, and one by a member of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party.

Sindh (22 votes* elect a senator)

The total seats in Sindh are 168. Currently, 99 of them are members of the PPP, 21 are members of MQM-P, 30 PTI, 14 Grand Democratic Alliance, three TLP and one MMA.

KP (19 votes* elect a senator)

The total seats in the KP Assembly after the merger of Fata are 145. Ninety-four are members of the PTI, 14 are members of MMA, 12 of the ANP, 7 of the PML-N, 5 of the PPP, 4 of BAP, 3 of JUI-F, one each of the PML-Q and Jamaat-i-Islami, and 4 are independent members.

Balochistan (9 votes* elect a senator)

The total number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly is 65 but currently 64 seats are occupied. Of these, 24 are BAP members, 10 BNP, 10 MMA, 7 PTI, 4 from the ANP, 3 BNP-A, 2 Hazara Democratic Party, one each from the PML-N, PkMAP and Jamhuri Watan Party, and one independent member.

Federal (171 votes* elect a senator)

At present, the National Assembly has 342 seats for lawmakers from across the country. It currently comprises 341 members. The ruling PTI holds 157 seats, PML-N 83, PPP 55, 15 MMA, MQM-P 7, BAP 5, PML-Q 4, BNP 4, GDA 3, AML 1, ANP 1, JWP 1, and four are independent members.

Prominent candidates

There were a total of 78 candidates contesting the 2021 Senate elections from the federal capital and the three provinces.

The candidates included 14 from the PTI, 13 from the PPP, two from the PML-N, two from MQM-P, 11 from BAP and one from TLP. In addition to this, three candidates contested as independents.

Those who were elected to the upper house of parliament from Punjab include Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Aon Abbas, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Syed Ali Zafar of the PTI, Prof Sajid Mir and Irfanul Siddiqui of the PML-N, and Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q.

Prominent Senate candidates from Sindh included PTI's Faisal Vawda (the party's only candidate for a general seat), current Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek and Taj Haider from the PPP, Pir Sadaruddin Shah of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and MQM-P's Faisal Subzwari.

In KP, prominent politicians contesting the election included federal information minister Syed Shibli Faraz, special assistant to the prime minister Sania Nishtar and Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Maulana Attaur Rehman, Tariq Khattak and Ranjeet Singh from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Taj Mohammad Afridi of BAP and PPP's Farhatullah Babar.

The PTI had no candidate for the Senate from Balochistan. Candidates from other parties included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) founder Saeed Ahmed Hashmi and Sajid Tareen of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

Election controversy

Allegations of horse-trading are present during every Senate election but this year's polls were marred by controversies over the method of voting as the government sought to hold them through open ballot while opposition parties rejected the idea.

The ruling PTI filed a reference in the Supreme Court asking for its opinion on whether the elections could be held through open ballot, promulgated an ordinance, and introduced a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly, all just weeks before the polls were to take place.

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced that Senate polls would be held through secret ballot under Article 226 of the Constitution. A day later, the ECP said that this year's election would be "conducted as provided in the Constitution and law as per past practice".

Number of votes required to be elected to a General seat.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that PPP's Farhatullah Babar had won a Senate seat. The error is regretted.

With additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry in Islamabad, Imtiaz Ali in Karachi, Sirajuddin in Peshawar and Ghalib Nihad in Quetta.

Comments (96)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 07:18am
IK will set the system right. The villains can either move along willingly or drag their feet. But they cannot stop the process.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 07:19am
Best wishes for democracy and PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 07:20am
PDM caught horse trading yesterday. Big news is, NAB says will keep close eye on all members' assets, especially after election. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 07:25am
Any hanky panky in election results, and NAB will easily trace who got "traded" and at what price, and they will repay big, soon. Lose-lose for Pakistan's enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 03, 2021 08:01am
Complete chaos and farce, from all sides .
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 08:13am
All the best PDM. Gillani Sb will win.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 03, 2021 08:14am
Let's hope, we have fair, honest and transparent senators election and EC fulfil their responsibilities as outlined by Supreme court! PDM's true colours have been exposed and is in deep waters. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrac
Mar 03, 2021 08:22am
PDM will restore democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 03, 2021 08:40am
All I would like to see fair, honest, corruption free and transparent senators election along with EC fulfil their duties as outlined by Supreme court 2 days ago. Let well deserved candidate win! Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Mar 03, 2021 08:47am
Let's see whowill win through horse-trading.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Mar 03, 2021 08:56am
High Stakes? is that what it means to take money for votes at the cost of your own countries future? Way too many criminals in this game.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Mar 03, 2021 09:36am
Senate can only become a credible institution when senators are elected by the direct public vote
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Melbourne
Mar 03, 2021 10:08am
@Fastrack , Since when did Gillani become "sb"? It is excruciating to see my people undermining their own personality. Never ever call anyone "sb" or "sahab". This applies for anyone and everyone
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 03, 2021 10:36am
@Fastrack, we all honest tax payers citizens stand togather with IK. Though mafias are stronger in this moment but if we stay persistent -we may win .
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Mar 03, 2021 11:10am
It is sickening to see how corrupt these Parliamentarians are.
Reply Recommend 0
Naji
Mar 03, 2021 11:37am
Highly corrupt selecting new highly corrupt goons. Then they will select their H corrupt leader. Nothing good possible in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
test
Mar 03, 2021 11:40am
I hope that PTI will win!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 03, 2021 12:16pm
Another embarrassing moment coming in opposition way. Corrupt PPP and PMLN will all lose.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 03, 2021 12:22pm
Expect bigger chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Mar 03, 2021 12:33pm
@Fastrac, Yes I believe you. Only PDM can restore democracy. They Just have to disappear from the politics.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Jamil Mehdi Zaidi
Mar 03, 2021 12:37pm
Since the creation of Pakistan real democracy could not be restored yet, there may be many reasons behind it but the common reason is illiteracy, poverty, backwardness and so on. if the members of parliament are selected then how can it be hoped that they will elect sincere member for senate.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2021 12:50pm
Let there be hope, light, aspiration, justice, fairness, peace, liberty, inspiration and sunshine at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 01:10pm
The nation is with PTI because first time they have seen a government that does not loot, thief, criminals,like Yusuf Gillani and supporters of land mafias.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 01:11pm
@Ifti Malik, Complete chaos and farce, from all sides . All going well and orderly, just change your glasses. It's Honest versus the Theives.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 01:12pm
@Fastrack , 'All the best PDM. Gillani Sb will win.' A troll with identity issues making a useless comment .
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 01:12pm
@Fastrac, PDM will restore democracy. In India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 01:13pm
@Shad, @Fastrac, Yes I believe you. Only PDM can restore democracy. They Just have to disappear from the politics. Hahahaha. Well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 01:14pm
When PTI wins, it will be defeat for PDM and India but win for Pakistan and all Kashmir specially IOK.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Mar 03, 2021 01:41pm
@Bilal Melbourne, the same day imran became a shab or sb .is he any different than others.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Mar 03, 2021 01:51pm
One hopes that both partisans will abstain from corruption which devalues the Senate whether this corruption is bribery by vested interests or extortion by unseen forces which are always busily perverting the system. That hope is forlorn because both sets of dishonest people are tearing down representative government whether knowingly or in ignorance.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 03, 2021 02:51pm
RIP-PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 03, 2021 02:54pm
Opposition was well aware of SC decision and must have sold tickets already to highest bids.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 03, 2021 03:00pm
ECP is the facilitator of corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 03, 2021 03:12pm
High stake fraud by PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Mar 03, 2021 04:02pm
It seems that the comments page belongs to Fastrack. All my comments are filtered even though they are well within all prescribed norms.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Mar 03, 2021 04:23pm
How corruption is so deep rooted, even the selected came out corrupted like Jahangir Tareen & Co,
Reply Recommend 0
AFNAN
Mar 03, 2021 04:50pm
I hope for fair, transparent and clean as a whistle election but seems absurd to me my hopes.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 03, 2021 05:02pm
These two main leaders known looters of our wealth are voting to regain their influence. Hopefully our public has learned her lesson. Zardari doesn’t look sick anymore!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2021 05:04pm
I think PML will WIN. All the best NS!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 05:08pm
PMIK has proven doubts Its best that NS is elected and comes to power
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 03, 2021 05:24pm
Is it me or is Bilawal holding two ballets in his hands
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 03, 2021 05:25pm
@Fastrack, in order fir Imran Khan to do that, he’s going to have to do more than just talk.
Reply Recommend 0
Wasim Jaweed
Mar 03, 2021 05:50pm
@Fastrack, i read that 2 crores will get you a senate vote.. this is not too much that it wiould be noticeable with the elites who make up our politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Garysan
Mar 03, 2021 06:05pm
PDM will win over PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 03, 2021 06:22pm
When you have looters deciding the fate of the country what hope can there be?.. I am angry with the establishment for allowing this to happen. There is no point celebrating your martyrs if you are going to ridicule their sacrifices by having dishonest people run the country... I really hope the establishment introspect!
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Mar 03, 2021 06:39pm
Democracy is the best revenge. Congratulations Yousuf Raza Gillani.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 03, 2021 06:40pm
Great ! PTI lost majority in NA.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Mar 03, 2021 06:42pm
Money speaks !!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 03, 2021 06:45pm
@Chrís Dăń, loser
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Mar 03, 2021 06:52pm
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is NOT THE LOSER. He can go back to USA and rejoin some international financial institution. The LOSER is Pakistan’s sham democracy. Just like military dictators our political leaders continue to “select” Ministers/Advisers and then try to get them elected. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is not PTI. So, I do not see why PTI MNAs were obliged to vote for him. They did vote for PTI's woman candidate from Islamabad, Why cannot a “great leader” not see his elite captured selection?
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 03, 2021 06:52pm
The writing is very much on the wall for The Selected.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 03, 2021 06:53pm
The victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani against Hafeez Shaikh was written on the wall. Though PM personally took interest to convince voters to cast vote in favour of Hafeez Shaikh but could not succeed. It’s a very big upset for sitting govt. It is time for PM to look as what was the reason that despite all out efforts made by government Hafeez Shaikh lost senate election. According to ECP, Yousuf Raza Gilani got 169 votes, whereas Hafeez Shaikh got 164 votes out of total vote cast were 340.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadi
Mar 03, 2021 07:01pm
Gilanis victory shows exactly what is wrong with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Mar 03, 2021 07:01pm
@Garysan, Money Talks.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Mar 03, 2021 07:03pm
@Fastrack, IK had, have and will try, but MONEY talks. Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have so much money, that is NOT even being counted, especially the US Dollars and UK Pounds, all in cash in boxes at both HOUSES. What we know that around 13 members have already been made down payments, balance will be paid on announcements.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 03, 2021 07:08pm
Simply...What goes around, comes around...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Abdullah
Mar 03, 2021 07:09pm
Gelani has won.. Best news the nation has heard in the last 3 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 03, 2021 07:10pm
PTI consists of a bunch of losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 03, 2021 07:11pm
If this is called “democracy”, then I favour dictatorship
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 03, 2021 07:12pm
Zardari rightly said, “democracy is the best revenge”. I only add its the revenge against the poor people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 03, 2021 07:19pm
No one can blame Any government if people like Gilani are being elected.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Mar 03, 2021 07:20pm
Raza Gilani 's victory is no earth shaking event. He is a mouthpiece of Zardari , that says it all.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Mar 03, 2021 07:28pm
All he opposition results should be challenged, appeals must follow to hold announcements of results, UNLESS a forensic technical audit is completed, including the video viralled wherein Ali Haider and Nasir Shah dealings with legislators.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Bhai
Mar 03, 2021 07:29pm
Results show strong performance by PPP. Long live PPP! Only hope for a progressive and liberal Pakistan where real education, human rights and democracy is prioritised so that we may become a civilised nation unlike the vision of PML-N and Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Piracha
Mar 03, 2021 07:30pm
The defeat of Hafeez Sheikh in the senate elections is a wake-up call for Imran Khan and a narrow escape. It should help PTI set its house in order for future elections and better governance, through more reliance on its own leaders and less on the 'imported' ones.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Mar 03, 2021 07:31pm
@Zak, Absolutely. All the king’s horses, and all the king’s men, must be arrested, on horse trading with illicit black monies.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Mar 03, 2021 07:34pm
If a member of a Party A votes for Person of Party B he is a horse! I thought vote for whom you think can do job best!
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Mar 03, 2021 07:34pm
“..insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results” -Albert Einstein. To all those who still think PPP or PML-N will deliver even after 40 years of misrule!
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Mar 03, 2021 07:35pm
Useless gillani and international shame beats a highly educated Hafeez Saeed.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 03, 2021 07:51pm
The winner is the money - plundered from the nation!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 03, 2021 07:57pm
Ali Gillani worked successfully for his father ultimately
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 03, 2021 07:58pm
Vote casting has always been controversial in all elections
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 03, 2021 08:11pm
Money talks Gilani won put a necklace around his neck.Corruption won again.
Reply Recommend 0
Nora
Mar 03, 2021 08:11pm
Seems he is no more on same page.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khan
Mar 03, 2021 08:13pm
Presidential system or military Dectatorship is the only option for pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar Zubairi
Mar 03, 2021 08:27pm
@Chrís Dăń, Ik unfortunately joined the game of musical chair for elite and corrupt. Best he need to resign and work on establishing true democracy and federal system. The current fraud democracy need to be replaced before it is too late. The corrupt elite are like termite eating the nation alive.
Reply Recommend 0
Meraj Ahmad Siddiqui
Mar 03, 2021 08:39pm
Never Understand, Gillani was disqualified and remove as PM. how come he Ran for Senate seat.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid Tariq
Mar 03, 2021 08:41pm
@AA, highly educated Mr. Hafeez Shaikh. Sorry for you hold him high, dollar rate crises, discount rate fiasco these two mis handlings/misdeeds costed our country trillions of rupees, not just billions. This guy and Baqar Raza will be accountable for this in this world and the other world as well
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Aziz
Mar 03, 2021 08:53pm
Gilani a convict, father of a narcotics dealer and husband of adefaulters is back in senate isn't shame, Pakistanis any deserve it?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 03, 2021 08:53pm
Time for PMIK to take a vote of confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 03, 2021 08:55pm
The humiliation in YRG winning is less for PMIK.Just wait for the voice of the people on 18th March in Daska.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Batliwala
Mar 03, 2021 08:56pm
Congratulations to all winning candidate... Its finally democracy. Some one will win and some one will loose. Its part of game. Hope that all loosing candidate will congratulate winning candidates.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Mar 03, 2021 09:06pm
Black day for Pakistan as crocks wins by paying bribe
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Mar 03, 2021 09:20pm
All the ministers in the present cabinet must work relentlessly to bring prosperity and economic stability to all the citizens of Pakistan. They should work in their offices and not appear in the daily talk shows. The most disgusting minister is of the Aviation Ministry. PIA can be fixed and made profitable by me in three months.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhat Hussain
Mar 03, 2021 09:21pm
@Abdul Rahman, Then vote openly... not secretly and by accepting huge amounts in bribe from the opposing party.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 09:27pm
@Fastrack , Best wishes for democracy and PDM! The 2 don't go togather.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 09:32pm
PTI has won because it has brought to the publics attention the corruption the horse trading the deals and nothing for the public, that's why 2023 its PTI majority.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 09:33pm
Looking at the results, PTI did not do bad as it's 1 party against 11 crooked ones and the 1 will always win.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 03, 2021 09:33pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, ECP is the PDM net whenever they are losing, ECP makes them win.
Reply Recommend 0
AQ
Mar 03, 2021 09:42pm
Well, Criminals are in the Assembly, what would you expect? 11 corrupt Parties can pick one Senator who is convicted criminal, a thief elected by thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
AQ
Mar 03, 2021 09:43pm
I guess big amount also went into some others pockets that politicians to prevent open balloting.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Mar 03, 2021 09:46pm
Major setback for VOTE and NOTE wins.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Mar 03, 2021 10:26pm
IK used the votes of these corrupt politicians in 2018 to become the PM. These same folks sold their votes again and this time to oppose IK. Why cry foul?
Reply Recommend 0
ZBH
Mar 03, 2021 10:27pm
I am a PTI supporter. This should be an eye opener for Imran Khan. Instead of looking for an open ballot or blaming the voting process, he should look into his ranks and files and understand the underlying factors that have landed him in this situation. Too much dependency on unelected technocrats and totally ignoring the elected representatives has resulted in this fiasco. He cannot run Pakistani politics on an imported model based on arrogance, he has to be more welcoming. Hope sense prevails.
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Mar 03, 2021 10:45pm
It clearly shows PTI choosen the wrong candidate against Gilani , how MNAs can vote for him impossible
Reply Recommend 0
S.Rehman
Mar 03, 2021 10:52pm
@Faisal Bhai, PPP and PML-N are aligned, or they just playing to get rid of IK? We all know if IK is out of the way then the tag teaming will commence again. Bilawal, Maryam, Bilawal, Maryam. Democracy is the best revenge. The naive people of Pakistan still don't get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn Logo

Copyright © 2021

Scribe Publishing Platform