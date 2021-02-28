Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2021

Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in Khashoggi matter

A ReporterPublished February 28, 2021Updated February 28, 2021 07:46am
The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. — Reuters/File
KARACHI: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a day after the US administration released the declassified intelligence report containing its assessment on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FO stated: “We have taken note of the public release of the U.S. Administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its ‘assessment’ on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an ‘abhorrent crime’ and a ‘flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values’.”

The FO spokesperson recalled that the Saudi government underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served.

“Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all States, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations,” the FO statement added.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2021

Ashok K
Feb 28, 2021 07:50am
I’m at a loss - Are you supporting the finding of US or are you supporting Saudi?
Reply Recommend 0
Anil
Feb 28, 2021 07:51am
Who asked for your acknowledgement?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 28, 2021 07:51am
Tables turned. Saudi had already changed their tone with Pakistan back to "brotherly and cordial" after IK threw the billions at them. The Khashoggi episode would remove any remaining kinks. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Alright
Feb 28, 2021 07:53am
Did anyone ask them about it?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 28, 2021 07:56am
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a supporter of Muslim Brotherhood movement.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 28, 2021 07:57am
As expected!! rejection from Pakistan regarding Crown Prince involvement.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 28, 2021 09:24am
@Anil, Forget that. Who asked you to come all the way here and comment?
Reply Recommend 0

