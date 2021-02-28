Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in Khashoggi matter

KARACHI: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a day after the US administration released the declassified intelligence report containing its assessment on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FO stated: “We have taken note of the public release of the U.S. Administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its ‘assessment’ on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an ‘abhorrent crime’ and a ‘flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values’.”

The FO spokesperson recalled that the Saudi government underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served.

“Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all States, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations,” the FO statement added.

