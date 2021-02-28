Dawn Logo

Bride slips away from wedding party to foil forced nikah in Tangwani

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 28, 2021Updated February 28, 2021 09:59am
A bride revolted against her "unlawful" marriage by slipping away from the vehicle carrying her and the wedding party on Saturday to reach a police station and report the offence in Tangwani. — DawnNewsTV/File
A bride revolted against her “unlawful” marriage by slipping away from the vehicle carrying her and the wedding party on Saturday to reach a police station and report the offence in Tangwani. — DawnNewsTV/File

SUKKUR: A bride revolted against her “unlawful” marriage by slipping away from the vehicle carrying her and the wedding party on Saturday to reach a police station and report the offence in Tangwani town of Kandhkot-Kashmore district.

The nikah of Pervaizan Khatoon with Qadroo Bugti was solemnised in Naar Minor village and the wedding party was heading towards the groom’s village via Tangwani.

The bride, who was not happy with her marriage, complained of vomiting and asked the accompanying people to get the tractor-driven trolley, in which they were travelling, stopped for a while. However, as soon as the vehicle stopped, she slipped away and went to the nearby police station. She told the police that she was already married and had a son, Khalid, but her paternal uncle “sold” her to the groom against Rs700,000. She said the marriage was unlawful and against her consent.

She said she made the pretext of vomiting to dodge her relatives and in-laws to make her escape good. She said she chose the place close to the police station to reach it easily.

Pervaizan Khatoon recorded her statement at the police station and sought protection. She also asked for registration of a kidnap case against those involved in the whole episode.

Acting swiftly, the police went to the parked vehicle and started an inquiry. However, the groom escaped from the spot and members of the wedding party strongly resisted the police action maintaining that it was a legitimate nikah and police could not intervene.

Pervaizan Khatoon was taken into protective custody and shifted to a shelter home. The police said she would be produced in a court of law to record her statement.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2021

Pancake
Feb 28, 2021 10:15am
She deserves a bravery award!
Shaun
Feb 28, 2021 10:34am
"the groom escaped from the spot" Must be a joke. Naya Pakistan.
Chrís Dăń
Feb 28, 2021 11:33am
A happy news. Bravo Girl.
