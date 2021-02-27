Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2021

No reason for Pakistan and India to continue with hostilities: IAF pilot Abhinandan

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 27, 2021Updated February 27, 2021 03:00pm
Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan speaks in his video message. — DawnNewsTV/File
Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan speaks in his video message. — DawnNewsTV/File

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan — who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet and later returned to India — praised the Pakistan Army's chivalry and said he saw "no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities".

In newly-released footage, obtained by Dawn.com, Abhinandan noted that he saw no differences between the landscape and people of Pakistan and India when he was descending in his parachute after his plane had been shot down. The footage appears to be from the same interview, a part of which was aired after his capture two years ago.

"I could not find any difference between the two countries from above. Both are equally beautiful and when I [descended], I did not even know whether I was in Pakistan or my own country, India because both countries looked the same to me. All the people, everything looked the same to me."

Recounting what happened on the day of his capture, Abhinandan said that he had been injured "quite badly and was unable to move". When it seemed to me that I was not in my own country, I tried to run away, he continued.

He revealed that Pakistani citizens whose "passion was quite high" wanted to catch the Indian pilot. However, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army reached his location, took hold of him and "saved me".

"A captain of the Pakistani Army came, he saved me from these people. He took me to his unit where I was given first aid and after that I was taken to the hospital where I was checked and given more aid. Since then, I am here [at the place] I am right now [...] with your hospitality," he continued.

Abhinandan then moved on to Kashmir, saying "neither you nor I know" what is happening in the occupied territory.

The Indian official praised the Pakistan Army, saying he found it to be "a very fine, professional force and very chivalrous".

"I am very impressed by the chivalry which has been displayed by the Pakistani Army," he added.

Abhinandan also expressed the hope that peace could be established between the two neighbours. "I do not know what needs to be done to bring about peace but I only know that there should be peace. And I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities. I want that peace [should] be established.

"We can live in peace," he emphasised.

Abhinandan was arrested on Feb 27, 2019, after his aircraft was shot down by the PAF upon violating Pakistani airspace.

He was initially captured by locals in Azad Kashmir before being taken into custody by Pakistan Army personnel. Videos of his capture showed army soldiers and officers intervening forcefully to save him from a crowd of angry citizens.

A wide cross-section of the Pakistani citizenry had subsequently called for him to be treated with respect and dignity.

He was later handed over in a gesture of peace to India at the Wagah border on March 1, 2019.

pakistan india relations
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Feb 27, 2021 03:04pm
"Videos of his capture showed army soldiers and officers intervening forcefully to save him from a crowd of angry citizens. A wide cross-section of the Pakistani citizenry had subsequently called for him to be treated with respect and dignity." Herein lies the difference in two nations psyches.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 27, 2021 03:05pm
Abhinandan being a South Indian, is not with Modi's senseless animosity against Pakistan and China.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 27, 2021 03:05pm
No doubt, tea is still fantastic and remain so for ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 03:06pm
Beautiful message. Hate and greed for power has blinded people like Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 03:07pm
Shabbash Abhinandan. Sadly you are a total misfit in today's India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Feb 27, 2021 03:08pm
Even enemy pilots admit the hospitality of our proud nation... Pakistan Zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 27, 2021 03:10pm
He is better human than most of the Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 27, 2021 03:11pm
This guy never claimed that he had downed PAF F-16 but indian public insist.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 27, 2021 03:14pm
Fantastic.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 03:14pm
Even on Surprise Day, even as a Pakistani, I say- Wg Cdr Abhinandan, you came as a villain sent by a heartless Butcher, but you proved to be a good human with a heart after all. Kudos to Pakistan Army for upholding the tradition of treating even the captured aggressor well. Feel pity for those who still cannot see the hate and Pakistan obsession that is holding back and hurting two otherwise great countries. Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Rashid
Feb 27, 2021 03:15pm
Both of the nations need to pay some serious heed to Abhinandan's message, and India in particular, because we are already craving for dialogue.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 03:17pm
Clearly, the incident changed his life. Excuse him for just being dutiful, appreciate him for not letting his heart die while being led by those who live by bigotry.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Feb 27, 2021 03:17pm
Mr. Wing Commander Abhinandan, Pakistan's desire for peace is misunderstood by Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 27, 2021 03:17pm
Finally, he learned lesson after touching the taste of so many slaps. He is Right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 03:19pm
I'd call him again for tea. As a guest, not as an aggressor. Hell we have heart big enough to welcome everyone. Just please never try hurting my homeland.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Feb 27, 2021 03:29pm
Atleast some Indians are true to the Indus civilization.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 27, 2021 03:30pm
No Indians here. Strange !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 27, 2021 03:31pm
@Rashid, “ This guy never claimed that he had downed PAF F-16 but indian public insist.” Bollywood ends at the LoC.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 27, 2021 03:31pm
Respect for this guy.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Feb 27, 2021 03:42pm
Mr. Wing Commander Abhinandan, Tell your message to your countrywomen- men who kill, torcher, misbehave the Muslims and Kashmiris which are every day life in India. You are always welcome to Pakistan as a guest but not an attacker and aggressor.
Reply Recommend 0
NAYA NEWS
Feb 27, 2021 03:43pm
Lions cannot be caged in a Circus. Great Hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Feb 27, 2021 03:53pm
@Sam, They are there right under your nose.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality check
Feb 27, 2021 03:56pm
We are like two siblings fighting over inheritance
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 27, 2021 04:04pm
Aah, BJP fascist regime could have listened it. .
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Feb 27, 2021 04:26pm
@Zafar Rashid , - Better you lecture your government.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Are we failures?
27 Feb 2021

Are we failures?

Third World leaders emulated their erstwhile oppressors...
Rage of Caliban
27 Feb 2021

Rage of Caliban

Lawyers have shown that the fraternity abides by tribalistic values...
Combating pollution
26 Feb 2021

Combating pollution

Air quality is at hazardous levels, and a more robust policy response is needed.

Editorial

LoC ceasefire
Updated 27 Feb 2021

LoC ceasefire

THE Pakistan-India relationship is known for its complexity and bitterness, but there are times when surprises of a...
27 Feb 2021

Null and void

HAD people not lost their lives, the ham-fisted attempt at rigging the Daska by-election on Feb 19 could have been...
27 Feb 2021

Minister’s non-appearance

FEDERAL Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s continued absence from the Election Commission’s hearing on the...
Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...