Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2021

Pakistan's desire for peace must not be misunderstood, PAF chief says on 2nd anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort'

Dawn.comPublished February 27, 2021Updated February 27, 2021 12:35pm
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addresses a ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addresses a ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday cautioned that Pakistan's desire for peace should not be misunderstood as the nation marked the second anniversary of 'Operation Swift Retort' — conducted on February 27, 2019 — which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace.

Addressing a ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad, the PAF chief termed February 27 as a significant day not just for the Pakistan Air Force but for the whole of Pakistan, saying on that day "PAF once again upheld its glorious legacy and deterred the aggressor who gravely miscalculated and challenged our sovereignty."

The ceremony started with a flypast of the air force's fighter planes.

The air chief said Pakistan had responded to the violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian planes in a manner that "made our nation proud", adding that the country's air force "proved equal to the Quaid's vision of being second to none and established our supremacy in the air".

A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force is seen during the ceremony. —DawnNewsTV
A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force is seen during the ceremony. —DawnNewsTV

"I appreciate all personnel of Pakistan Air Force for their professionalism, valour [and] commitment displayed in Operation Swift Retort."

He iterated that Pakistan was a responsible and peace-loving country and its efforts for international peace, especially in Afghanistan, the Middle East and in UN peacekeeping missions were being acknowledged by the international community.

One such manifestation of peace was witnessed by the world through the unconditional return of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman by the government of Pakistan, he added.

"However, let me make it very clear that our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. In case of any misadventure, our response would be swift, resolute and unwavering."

He appreciated the force for "remaining proactive in maintaining peace and deterring aggression despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic", saying the air force was committed to increasing its potential for the defence of the country.

He also expressed support for Kashmiris, stressing that "it is time to bring an end to the atrocities and longest lockdown of more than 1.5 years".

Timeline: Events leading up to the Feb 2019 Pak-India aerial combat

Meanwhile, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar also expressed similar resolve, saying:

"Pak stands [for] peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might."

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said Feb 27, 2019, was a testament that Pakistan Air Force "with support of the nation, will always defend the motherland against all threats".

"It is not numbers but courage & will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end."

PM congratulates nation, armed forces

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation and the country's armed forces on the occasion of "our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan".

He recalled how Pakistan had responded with determined resolve at a time and place of its choosing.

The premier said Pakistan had shown responsible behaviour in contrast to India's irresponsible military brinkmanship by returning Abhinandan. "We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," he said in the tweet.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the day marked Pakistan's "honour and prestige".

"The shaheens of the air force [made] the enemy see stars during the day and lifted the entire nation's head with pride."

Faraz said Pakistan wanted peace in the region, cautioning however, that it was capable of responding to any aggression.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said that two years ago, Pakistanis had come together and shown the world their capability and resolve to defend their country's sovereignty.

"I especially salute our brave soldiers, sailors and airmen whose tireless vigil keeps our people safe and defends every inch of our homeland," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sami
Feb 27, 2021 12:37pm
Hurrah..fantastic tea!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 27, 2021 12:37pm
Sweating
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 27, 2021 12:39pm
First decide what needs to be understood and who's words need to understood, then make statements.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 27, 2021 12:41pm
My father served in the airforce. Proud day for me.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 27, 2021 12:43pm
This country is completely clueless on who is in charge. Once PM makes a statement, hundred others make statements to explain what needs to be understood. If you think your current PM doesn't make statements that is correctly understandable then select another one.
Reply Recommend 0
Pravin
Feb 27, 2021 12:47pm
We already proved several times that you can only talk. Why dont u talk about F 16
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 12:49pm
Never mistake a man's preference for peace as a sign of weakness. You could have your jaw broken.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 27, 2021 12:49pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 27, 2021 12:49pm
Please also tell us about the 250 terrorists killed during the raid.
Reply Recommend 0
Kad's
Feb 27, 2021 12:51pm
27/2/2019 was a great day.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 27, 2021 12:51pm
Confusing messages coming from Pakistan. One man wants dialogue with India, second man dialogue on condition of reversal of some actions related to Aug19, third man wants dialogue for region and world peace, so on......Convey in single voice "want dialogue or not".
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 27, 2021 12:54pm
Humiliated Indians will never forget Feb 27 day when PAF on Broad day light embarrassed iaf. Not only paf bombed them but shot down 3 iaf planes including su30 whom they used to call as rapter of the East lol. What iaf achieved, shooting down their own helicopter killing their ownen and called it as accident for months like if shame had any other meaning.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 12:55pm
What's ironic is not that India lost two jets and shot down own helicopter killing 6 airmen. Ironic part is, the villain managed to fool 1.2 billion and got himself elected.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2021 12:58pm
And two years down, everybody knows India plotted the whole drama themselves. And how it backfired spectacularly in their face is one for the history books.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny s
Feb 27, 2021 12:58pm
Where is the second pilot??Legs are shaking?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Are we failures?
27 Feb 2021

Are we failures?

Third World leaders emulated their erstwhile oppressors...
Rage of Caliban
27 Feb 2021

Rage of Caliban

Lawyers have shown that the fraternity abides by tribalistic values...
Combating pollution
26 Feb 2021

Combating pollution

Air quality is at hazardous levels, and a more robust policy response is needed.

Editorial

LoC ceasefire
Updated 27 Feb 2021

LoC ceasefire

THE Pakistan-India relationship is known for its complexity and bitterness, but there are times when surprises of a...
27 Feb 2021

Null and void

HAD people not lost their lives, the ham-fisted attempt at rigging the Daska by-election on Feb 19 could have been...
27 Feb 2021

Minister’s non-appearance

FEDERAL Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s continued absence from the Election Commission’s hearing on the...
Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...