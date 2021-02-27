Dawn Logo

India, China to set up hotline as border crisis eases

ReutersPublished February 27, 2021Updated February 27, 2021 09:21am
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region. — Reuters/File
NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed to set up a hotline between their foreign ministers as the two nuclear-armed neighbours look to reduce tensions along a disputed Himalayan border where their troops have been locked in confrontation since last summer.

The decision was reached at a lengthy call between the two foreign ministers on Thursday, India’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that New Delhi was pushing for an quick resolution to the border crisis.

“A prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement, citing the conversation between Fore­ign Minister S. Jaishankar and China’s Wang Yi.

On Sunday, both countries said their troops had pulled out from a lake area in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh, where thousands of soldiers backed by tanks and artillery have been facing off since April.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2021

Vivek
Feb 27, 2021 09:29am
Sad news for many
Manik
Feb 27, 2021 09:34am
After tough fights from all neighbors who are not liking India's economic progress rss backing out for a while. Once they get strong, they will come back again to keep their front clean from terrorism of all aggressive sides harming Republic of India.
SM
Feb 27, 2021 09:36am
Good for both countries. China learnt the hard lesson.
Hindustani
Feb 27, 2021 09:44am
China ran away from Ladakh with the tail between their legs. :-)
Give Us A Rafael
Feb 27, 2021 10:11am
But Super Power India shouldn't have to talk to the Chinese, rather march to Bejing and occupy lands as the Chinese did to Indians...
