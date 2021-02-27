Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2021

Foreign investment in 7MFY21 down by 78pc: ministry

Khaleeq KianiPublished February 27, 2021Updated February 27, 2021 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: Amid 78pc decline in total foreign investment, the Ministry of Finance on Friday raised expectations about economic recovery during the current fiscal year based on improved signs in first seven months.

In its Monthly Economic Update & Outlook, the ministry reported that total foreign investment in July-January period amounted to $755 million against $3.438bn of comparable period last year, showing a decline of about 78pc.

“Prospects of economic growth are showing visible signs of improvement during July-January period 2020-21 which strengthen expectations about economic recovery,” said the outlook. It claimed credit for the timely measures against the pandemic in terms of fiscal stimulus, easing mobility restrictions, timely arrangement of vaccination, together with accommodative monetary policy allowed economic activities continue in the difficult time. “Thus, it is observed that overall economic recovery is on its way and may accelerate in the coming months”.

The report said the recent developments in inflation showed negative trends. It expected that due to much-needed structural measures, the downward trend of prices of these items will be permanent.

In agriculture, downside risk to cotton production still persists, however it is expected that better production of other kharif crops will mitigate the risk. Further, for rabi season 2020-21, wheat crop production is expected to achieve production target as almost 99 per cent target area has been sown. On the basis of better input availability and favourable weather forecast, the production of wheat is expected to meet its target.

Industrial activity, measured by the LSM index was the area most exposed to external conditions, it said, adding the activity was recovering from two consecutive crises.

The balance of payments crisis necessitated policy adjustments to curb unsustainable external deficits which depressed LSM in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic required measures to preserve peoples’ health which caused industrial output to fall significantly especially in March, April and May 2020.

The Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) is based on combining monthly data of indicators that are proven to be correlated with GDP at constant prices.

The MEI is scaled to align with annual GDP growth. It is a so-called global method, implying that changing any point or adding points to the series may (marginally) affect all points in the indicator. Based on available data, the MEI shows continued strong growth in January, in continuation with what was observed in the previous seven months.

It follows that economic growth has been strong throughout the first half of the current fiscal year and will continue to show improvement in the second half of the current fiscal year.

After a very strong month-on-month (MoM) increase in Dec 2020, partly due to seasonal effects, imports came back to the normal levels in January, resulting in a MoM improvement in the trade balance.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fantastic
Feb 27, 2021 09:20am
With 78% down in foreign investment, gov has raised expectations of recovery. What does this statement prove?
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Ismail
Feb 27, 2021 09:59am
But IK was saying economy is recovered
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Sid
Feb 27, 2021 10:24am
Guys Loans and Aid is not investments please...............
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Are we failures?
27 Feb 2021

Are we failures?

Third World leaders emulated their erstwhile oppressors...
Rage of Caliban
27 Feb 2021

Rage of Caliban

Lawyers have shown that the fraternity abides by tribalistic values...
Combating pollution
26 Feb 2021

Combating pollution

Air quality is at hazardous levels, and a more robust policy response is needed.

Editorial

LoC ceasefire
Updated 27 Feb 2021

LoC ceasefire

THE Pakistan-India relationship is known for its complexity and bitterness, but there are times when surprises of a...
27 Feb 2021

Null and void

HAD people not lost their lives, the ham-fisted attempt at rigging the Daska by-election on Feb 19 could have been...
27 Feb 2021

Minister’s non-appearance

FEDERAL Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s continued absence from the Election Commission’s hearing on the...
Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...