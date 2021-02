Promotion of senior bureaucrats approved

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Friday notified the promotion of senior bureaucrats in BS-20 and -21 after the prime minister accorded approval to the last-month recommendations of the Central Selection Board (CSB).

The bureaucrats had been expecting the approval for the last couple of weeks as the CSB had considered the promotions of 12 professional cadres and ex-cadres officers in its meeting convened from January 4 to 7.

Among them, two officers of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been elevated to the position of director general in BS-21, while four ISI officers promoted in BS-20 as deputy director general.

The officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) promoted in BS-21 include Islamabad High Court’s registrar Sajid Baloch, who will retain the same position after promotion, Awais Manzur Sumra who will also remain additional secretary in establishment division, Syed Ataur Rehman, Tariq Viqar Bakhshi, Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Asim Iqbal, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Nabeel Javed, Mohammad Shahryar Sultan, retired captain Saqib Zafar, Haroon Rafique, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Waqas Ali Mahmood, Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Usman Gul, Hasan Iqbal, Saima Saeed, Shaharyar Taj, Yousaf Khan, Manzoor Ali Sheikh and Syed Ali Murtaza.

Recommendations were made by CSB last month

Similarly, PAS officers promoted in BS-20 are namely Shahid Zaman, retired captain Zafar Iqbal, Saeed Ramzan, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Syed Haider Iqbal, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Islam Zeb, Mohammad Hanif Channa, Amjad Ali Khan, Zaid Bin Maqsood, Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada, Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Mohammad Jahanzeb, Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Mohammad Usman Mozzam, Ehtasham Anwar, Amir Sultan Tareen, Bilal Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad Umar, Sajid Zafar Dall, Babar Aman Babar, Iqbal Hussain, Shahidullah, Nadim Ahmed Abro, Mohammad Zubair, Adnan Arshad Olakh, Mohammad Khan Ranjha and retired captain Mushtaq Ahmed.

The Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers promoted in BS-21 include Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who had replaced Umar Shaikh last month, besides Jan Mohammad, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, Mohammad Arif Hanif, Mohammad Amin Yousafzai and Farhat Ali Junejo.

PSP officers promoted in BS-20 are namely Kamran Adil, Sajid Kiani, Rizwan Manzoor, Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Imran Yaqoob, Tahir Ayub, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, Ahmed Nawaz, Mohammad Zafar Ali, Sadiq Ali, Mohammad Athar Waheed and Mohammad Kashif, while PSP officer Syed Mohammad Amin has been promoted in BS-20 on an acting charge basis.

The Foreign Service of Pakistan officers promoted in BS-21 include Shujat Ali Rathore, Israr Hussain, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ali Javed, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Nabeel Munir, Saqlain Syeda, Ameer Khurram Rathore, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Shafqat Ali Khan and Sajida Bilal.

Also, Aamer Ahmed Atozxai, Khalil Ahmed Bajwa, Faisal Aziz Ahmed, Mohammad Hassan Wazir, Shahid Ali Seehar, Salman Athar, Zaman Mehdi, Asim Ali Khan, Mirza Salman Babar Beg, Mohammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon, Farhat Ayesha, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Aqsa Nawaz, Murad Baseer and Saqir Rauf have been promoted in BS-20, whereas Saima Sayed has been promoted on an acting charge basis.

Seven officers of the Customs Group promoted in BS-21 are Mohammad Iqbal Bharwana, Rubab Sikandar, Wajid Ali, Zulfiqar Younis, Shahnaz Maqbool, Ahmed Rauf, Seema Bukhari. Of the same group, Hasan Saqib, Masood Ahmed, Fiaz Rasool Maken, Sanaullah Abro, Mohammad Tahir, Naima Batool, Saleem Memon, Amir Thaheem, Yousaf Haider Orakzai, Muneeb Sarwar, Mohammad Ismail, Farrukh Sajjad, Tayyaba Kayani and Nayyar Rafique have been promoted in BS-20.

Of the Information Group, Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan, Mubashir Tauqeer and Ambreen Jan have been promoted in BS-21, while Mubashir Hasan, Shafqat Abbas, Ali Nawaz Malik, Tahira Saeeda and Iram Tanweer have been promoted in BS-20.

Six officers of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) Mohsin Atta, Ammar Naqvi, Khurram Qureshi, Uzma Ikram, Dost Ali Shah and Jan Mohammad have been promoted in BS-21 and the 19 PAAS officers who have been promoted in BS-20 are namely Shahzana Durrani, Jahangir Mushtaq Virk, Sajid Mahmood Raja, Asadullah Khan, Saqib Bashir, Rukhsana Rafique, Mohammad Saeed Tiwana, Shah Mahmood Khan, Shafeequr Rehman, Mansoor Azam, Waseem Arshad, Nazar Mohammad, Mohammad Raza Shah, Mohammad Asif, Iffat Farooq, Kadir Bux, Aijaz Ali, Azhar Khalique and Shuja Ali.

Of the Postal Group, Hafiz Zafar Ali Malik, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Javed and Hasan Akhtar Khan have been promoted in BS-21, while Hafiz Shakeel Ahmed, Rizwan Javed Hashmi, Iram Tariq, Nasir Mehmood, Fauzia Salman, Mohammad Shakoor and Nisar Mohammad Khan have been promoted in BS-20.

Dr Tariq Masood and Saeedullah Khan of the Federal Directorate of Education have been promoted in BS-20.

Qumar Sarwar Abbasi, Saad Abbasi, Alamgir Ahmed Khan, M. Bilal, Mohammad Khurshid, Tariq Rashid, Jamil Anwar, Samar Ehsan, Tariq Moj, Iftikhar Gillani, Taimoor Tajammul, Syed Moazzam Ali, Mir Hassan Naqvi, Alam Zeb, Ashfaq Ghumman, Sajid Qazi, Rizwan Sheikh, Syed Mujtaba Hussain and Mohammad Munir of the Secretariat Group have been promoted in BS-21. Also, 49 officers of the Secretariat Group have been promoted in BS-20.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2021