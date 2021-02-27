Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2021

No change in govt’s Kashmir policy: FO

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished February 27, 2021Updated February 27, 2021 07:26am
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday insisted that there was no change in the government’s policy on the Kashmir dispute.

“There is no change in Pakistan’s principled and long-held position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at the weekly media briefing while replying to questions about the agreement reached with India following the ‘hotline contact’ between directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

The Pakistan government had earlier laid down conditions for engaging with India, which specifically included reversal of August 2019 action of annexing occupied Jammu and Kashmir and end of human rights violations and atrocities against Kashmiri people.

There has been no major forward movement on any of the engagement conditions set by Pakistan as neither annexation of held Kashmir has been revoked nor have human rights violations ceased.

India has committed over 13,600 ceasefire violations since 2003

“We have been repeatedly saying that gross human rights violations in India and IIOJK are a matter of deep concern,” Mr Chaudhri told the briefing.

Therefore, holding of the DGMOs’ talks came as a surprise in view of the position taken by the Pakistan government.

“The focus of the talks of DGMOs was de-escalation along the Line of Control as per the agreed mechanisms and understandings,” Mr Chaudhri said.

Pakistan, he recalled, had consistently underscored the need for observing the 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and in spirit for maintaining peace along the Line of Control.

“We have also maintained that escalation along the Line of Control is a threat to regional peace and security,” he said, asserting that the latest development was very much in line with Pakistan’s consistent position.

He said that India had committed over 13,600 ceasefire violations since 2003. Last year, there were 3,097 ceasefire violations, resulting in martyrdom of 28 people and injuries to 257 others.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Leg before vibration
Feb 27, 2021 08:44am
No change the "do more" policy.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Are we failures?
27 Feb 2021

Are we failures?

Third World leaders emulated their erstwhile oppressors...
Rage of Caliban
27 Feb 2021

Rage of Caliban

Lawyers have shown that the fraternity abides by tribalistic values...
Combating pollution
26 Feb 2021

Combating pollution

Air quality is at hazardous levels, and a more robust policy response is needed.

Editorial

LoC ceasefire
Updated 27 Feb 2021

LoC ceasefire

THE Pakistan-India relationship is known for its complexity and bitterness, but there are times when surprises of a...
27 Feb 2021

Null and void

HAD people not lost their lives, the ham-fisted attempt at rigging the Daska by-election on Feb 19 could have been...
27 Feb 2021

Minister’s non-appearance

FEDERAL Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda’s continued absence from the Election Commission’s hearing on the...
Terrorist’s escape
Updated 26 Feb 2021

Terrorist’s escape

It is not clear how many military personnel were involved in this incident and what the investigation into their actions revealed.
26 Feb 2021

Penalising filers

THE FBR has decided to penalise taxpayers filing their returns late. Apparently, these filers will be required to ...
26 Feb 2021

Corporal punishment

FOR a child born in our society, the cycle of violence begins early. The first taste of violence often comes at the...