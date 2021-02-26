Dawn Logo

Security forces kill TTP commander involved in martyrdom of more than 50 personnel

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 26, 2021Updated February 26, 2021 04:04pm
Operation was carried out at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan — Dawn/File
Operation was carried out at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan — Dawn/File

A terrorist commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan by security forces, the military's media wing said on Friday.

Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. According to the statement, he was involved in the martyrdom of more than 50 security forces' personnel since 2007.

"The most sought and wanted terrorist was [an] IED expert and master trainer," the press release said further.

Terrorist attacks

Nooristan joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud group in 2007 and has been involved in several terrorist attacks. He, along with other militants, carried out an attack on a checkpost in Manra Shawal Dargai in 2008, which resulted in the martyrdom of three Frontier Corps personnel.

In 2009, more than five security personnel were martyred in an IED attack in Punch Goonay village. The explosive device was planted by Nooristan.

In the same year, Nooristan along with his other associates carried out a rocket attack on Shakai camp, resulting in the martyrdom of seven personnel as well as the destruction of an oil tanker. He also resisted the forces during a clearance operation in Khaisura area in 2009 and about 12 soldiers were martyred.

In 2010, Nooristan was behind water poisoning near an army post in Khaisura. He also planted an IED on Inzar-Shakai-Wana road the same year. At least two soldiers were martyred in the attack.

The same year, he attacked an army quick reaction force convoy on Khaisura-Taiarza-Wana road in which six personnel were martyred.

Three FC soldiers were martyred in 2011 when Nooristan planted an IED and attacked an FC convoy near Nanokhel school in Khaisura.

He was appointed as commander of the Khaisura area in 2016.

